Nominalizările la MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) 2021

Baza de fani a lui Justin Bieber e în formă bună și în 2021. Cu 8 nominalizări la MTV EMA, artistul e încă o dată lider în preferințele publicului. Cu câte 6 nominalizări, acesta e urmat de Doja Cat și Lil Nas X, iar cu câte 5 de Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo și The Kid Laroi. Maneskin, trupa care a ajuns un fenomen la nivel global după câștigarea Eurovision 2021, e nominalizată și ea în două categorii: Best Group și Best Rock.
Gala MTV EMA 2021 va avea loc pe 14 noiembrie, la Papp László Sportaréna din Budapesta. Evenimentul va fi difuzat pe tot globul, ca o celebrare a "Muzicii pentru Toți". Unul dintre cele mai mari show de premii muzicale ale anului care sărbătorește cei mai tari artiști din întreaga lume, MTV EMAs le oferă fanilor muzicii o experiență unică, pe mai multe platforme, în rețeaua globală MTV din 180 de țări.
Publicul din România va putea urmări evenimentul pe MTV, live, începând de la ora 20:00 (pre show) și orele 21:00 (main show). Gala va fi difuzată și în reluare pe 15 noiembrie (orele 10:10, 14:25, 19:25, 22:45)
Nominalizările la MTV EMA 2021:
Best artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Best song
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - Stay
Best video
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
- Taylor Swift - willow
Best collaboration
- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - Girl Like Me
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - Leave the Door Open
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - Stay
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (remix)
Best group
- BTS
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Little Mix
- Maneskin
- Silk Sonic
Best new
- Giveon
- Griff
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Saweetie
- The Kid Laroi
Best pop
- BTS
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
Best electronic
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Joel Corry
- Marshmello
- Skrillex
- Swedish House Mafia
Best rock
- Coldplay
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Kings Of Leon
- Maneskin
- The Killers
Best alternative
- Halsey
- Lorde
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty One Pilots
- Willow
- Yungblud
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny
- J. Balvin
- Maluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Best hip hop
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Kanye West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Best K-pop
- BTS
- LISA
- Monsta X
- NCT 127
- ROSE
- Twice
Best push
- 24KGoldn
- Foushee
- Girl in red
- Griff
- JC Stewart
- JXDN
- Latto
- Madison Beer
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Remi Wolf
- SAINt JHN
- The Kid Laroi
Biggest fans
- Ariana Grande
- Blackpink
- BTS
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Video for good
- Billie Eilish - Your Power
- Demi Lovato - Dancing With the Devimtv
- girl in red - Serotonin
- H.E.R. - Fight For You
- Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
- Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Best U.S. act
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift