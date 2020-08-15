Cine cântă la premiile MTV Video Music Awards 2020 + lista cu nominalizări

MTV a anunţat recent că printre invitaţii care vor concerta la gala VMA 2020 se va numără şi cântăreţul columbian Maluma, dar şi trupa CNCO. Iniţial evenimentul trebuia să aibă loc la Barclays Center în Brooklyn, dar a fost mutat la exterior, în multiple locuri din New York, ca urmare a pandemiei de Covid-19. Alţi artişti confirmaţi deja sunt grupul coreean BTS, Doja Cat, care s-a viralizat prin remixuri de piese ale lui The Weeknd, dar şi J Balvin.
Keke Palmer va fi gazda show-ului, iar The Weeknd headlinerul muzical. În 2020 VMA include două noi categorii de artişti nominalizaţi, reflectând starea actuală a industriei muzicale: cel mai bun videoclip muzical filmat de acasă şi cea mai bună reprezentaţie din carantină. Artiştii cu cele mai multe nominalizări sunt Lady Gaga şi Ariana Grande, fiecare cu câte 9 nominalizări. Ambele au şanse să câştige cea mai importantă distincţie a galei, premiul pentru "Cel mai bun videoclip al anului", cel al piesei lor colaborative "Rain on Me" fiind în cărţi pentru trofeu.
The Weeknd şi Billie Eilish au strâns la rândul lor câte 6 nominalizări, concurând de asemenea pentru "Clipul anului", cu "Blinding Lights", respectiv "everything I wanted". Sunt în companie selectă, la bătaie cu "The Man", clipul lui Taylor Swift, dar şi "Life Is Good", colaborare Future şi Drake, plus "Godzilla" semnat de Eminem şi Juice WRLD.
Iată lista completă a nominalizaţilor:
Cel mai bun videoclip
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
Cel mai bun artist
- DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
- Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
- Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
- Post Malone – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
Cea mai bună piesă
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
- Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
Cea mai bună colaborare
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Cel mai bun artist nou
- Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
- Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records
- Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records
- Tate McRae – RCA Records
- YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records
Cea mai bună piesă pop
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
- Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records
- Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records
Cea mai bună piesă hip-hop
- DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
Cea mai bună piesă rock
- blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
- Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
- Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
- The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records
Cea mai bună piesă rock alternativ
- The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
- FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
- twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
Cea mai bună piesă latino
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
- J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Queì Pena” – Sony Music Latin
Cea mai bună piesă R&B
- Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
Cea mai bună piesă k-pop
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
- EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment
- Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Records
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
- Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment
Cauză umanitară
- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records
- H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
Cel mai bun clip filmat acasă
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
- blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
- Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
- John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
- twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
Cea mai bună reprezentaţie din carantină
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Cea mai bună regie
- Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
- Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
Cea mai bună cinematografie
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
Cea mai bună direcţie artistică
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomeì Nogu ì
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Cea mai bună coregrafie
- BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
- Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Cea mai bună editare
- Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
- James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
- ROSALIìA – “A Paleì” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
Reprezentaţiile muzicale de la gala MTV VMA 2020 vor fi răspândite în locaţii exterioare din New York. Aş paria pe Central Park ca una dintre zonele alese. Premiile VMA 2020 vor fi difuzate duminică, 30 august pe canalul TV MTV, dar şi pe platformele digitale MTV, începând cu ora 8 pm ET/PT (31 august, ora 03:00 în România).