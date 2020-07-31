Nominalizările la MTV VMA 2020 au fost anunțate, gala se ține în august

Chiar dacă până și prestigioasa gală Oscar 2021 a fost amânată, MTV-ul merge înainte cu organizarea unei ceremonii în plină pandemie. Gala MTV VMA 2020 se va desfășura pe 30 august și va fi un eveniment cu public restrâns, care va respecta regulile de distanțare socială. Organizatorii iau în considerare și varianta unei ceremonii fără public, momentan aceste detalii nefiind încă stabilite.
Până la gală, însă, aruncăm o privire pe lista nominalizărilor, ce a fost recent dezvăluită. Artiștii cu cele mai multe nominalizări sunt Ariana Grande și Lady Gaga, din listă nelipsind nici Billie Eilish, și nici Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Halsey, BTS, Coldplay, The Killers sau Harry Styles.
Anul acesta au fost adăugate și noi categorii, în ton cu pandemia: "Best Music Video From Home" și "Best Quarantined Performance", John Legend, Lady Gaga și Twenty One Pillots regăsindu-se printre cei nominalizați.
Lista completă a nominalizărilor la MTV VMA 2020:
Video of the Year
- Billie Eilish: ‘Everything I Wanted’
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: ‘Godzilla’
- Future ft. Drake: ‘Life Is Good’
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: ‘Rain on Me’
- Taylor Swift: ‘The Man’
- The Weeknd: ‘Blinding Lights’
Artist of the Year
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
PUSH Best New Artist
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- Yungblud
Song of the Year
- Billie Eilish: ‘Everything I Wanted’
- Doja Cat: ‘Say So’
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: ‘Rain on Me’
- Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Savage’
- Post Malone: ‘Circles’
- Roddy Ricch: ‘The Box’
Best Collaboration
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: ‘Stuck With U’
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: ‘RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)’
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: ‘Beautiful People’
- Future ft. Drake: ‘Life Is Good’
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: ‘Tusa’
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: ‘Rain on Me’
Best Pop
- BTS: ‘On’
- Halsey: ‘You Should Be Sad’
- Jonas Brothers: ‘What a Man Gotta Do’
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: ‘Intentions’
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: ‘Rain on Me’
- Taylor Swift: ‘Lover’
Best Hip-Hop
- DaBaby: ‘Bop’
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: ‘Godzilla’
- Future ft. Drake: ‘Life Is Good’
- Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Savage’
- Roddy Ricch: ‘The Box’
- Travis Scott: ‘Highest in the Room’
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys: ‘Underdog’
- Chloe x Halle: ‘Do It’
- H.E.R. ft. YG: ‘Slide’
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker: ‘Eleven’
- Lizzo: ‘Cuz I Love You’
- The Weeknd: ‘Blinding Lights’
Best K-Pop
- BTS: ‘On’
- EXO: ‘Obsession’
- (G)I-DLE: ‘Oh My God’
- Monsta X: ‘Someone’s Someone’
- Red Velvet: ‘Psycho’
- Tomorrow X Together: ‘9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)’
Best Latin
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin: ‘China’
- Bad Bunny: ‘Yo Perreo Sola’
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul: ‘Mamacita’
- J Balvin: ‘Amarillo’
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: ‘Tusa’
- Maulma ft. J Balvin: ‘Qué Pena’
Best Rock
- Blink-182: ‘Happy Days’
- Coldplay: ‘Orphans’
- Evanescence: ‘Wasted on You’
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: ‘Dear Future Self (Hands Up)’
- Green Day: ‘Oh Yeah!’
- The Killers: ‘Caution’
Best Alternative
- The 1975: ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’
- All Time Low: ‘Some Kind of Disaster’
- Finneas: ‘Let’s Fall in Love for the Night’
- Lana Del Rey: ‘Doin’ Time’
- Machine Gun Kelly: ‘Bloody Valentine’
- Twenty One Pilots: ‘Level of Concern’
Best Music Video From Home
- 5 Seconds of Summer: ‘Wildflower’
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: ‘Stuck With U’
- Blink-182: ‘Happy Days’
- Drake: ‘Toosie Slide’
- John Legend: ‘Bigger Love’
- Twenty One Pilots: ‘Level of Concern’
Best Quarantine Performance
- Chloe x Halle: ‘Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)’
- CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
- John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga: ‘Smile’ from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute
Video For Good
- Anderson .Paak: ‘Lockdown’
- Billie Eilish: ‘All the Good Girls Go to Hell’
- Demi Lovato: ‘I Love Me’
- H.E.R.: ‘I Can’t Breathe’
- Lil Baby: ‘The Bigger Picture’
- Taylor Swift: ‘The Man’
Best Direction
- Billie Eilish: ‘xanny’ – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat: ‘Say So’ – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa: ‘Don’t Start Now’ – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles: ‘Adore You’ – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
- Taylor Swift: ‘The Man’ – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd: ‘Blinding Lights’ – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi
Best Cinematography
- 5 Seconds of Summer: ‘Old Me’ – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby: ‘My Oh My’ – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
- Billie Eilish: ‘all the good girls go to hell’ – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Katy Perry: ‘Harleys In Hawaii’ – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: ‘Rain On Me’ – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
- The Weeknd: ‘Blinding Lights’ – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
Best Art Direction
- A$AP Rocky: ‘Babushka Boi’ – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
- Dua Lipa: ‘Physical’ – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
- Harry Styles: ‘Adore You’ – Columbia Records – Art tion by Laura Ellis Cricks
- Miley Cyrus: ‘Mother’s Daughter’ – RCA Records – Art DirectioDirecn by Christian Stone
- Selena Gomez: ‘Boyfriend’ – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift: ‘Lover’ – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
Best Visual Effects
- Billie Eilish: ‘all the good girls go to hell’ – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
- Demi Lovato: ‘I Love Me’ – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
- Dua Lipa: ‘Physical’ – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
- Harry Styles: ‘Adore You’ – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: ‘Rain On Me’ – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
- Travis Scott: ‘HIGHEST IN THE ROOM’ – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
Best Choreography
- BTS: ‘On’ – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & Natti Natasha: ‘Honey Boo’ – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby: ‘BOP’ – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
- Dua Lipa: ‘Physical’ – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: ‘Rain On Me’ – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
- Normani: ‘Motivation’ – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Best Editing
- Halsey: ‘Graveyard’ – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
- James Blake: ‘Can’t Believe the Way We Flow’ – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo: ‘Good As Hell’ – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
- Miley Cyrus: ‘Mother’s Daughter’ – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
- ROSALÍA: ‘A Palé’ – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
- The Weeknd: ‘Blinding Lights’ – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana