Nominalizările la MTV VMA 2021 și artiștii care vor cânta în cadrul galei

Pentru a promova noul album, Justin Bieber a susţinut o serie de concerte live, inclusiv o reprezentaţie de Revelion promovată de T-Mobile. A avut loc şi un concert live pe TikTok, "Journals Live", dar şi un concert organizat de Spotify. Idolul canadian a avut reprezentaţii la gale de premii precum Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, The American Music Awards, The People's Choice Awards şi altele. Pentru a promova tema acestui album, Justin a colaborat cu Propeller, o platformă digitală care are rolul de a sprijini dreptatea şi "vindecarea în acţiune".

Acea platformă include următoarele ONG-uri: Alexandria House, Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Baby2Baby, The Compton Pledge, Equal Justice Initiative, Lift Communities, Poor People's Campaign, Self Help Graphics & Art, The King Center şi This Is About Humanity.

Justin şi-a lansat noul disc prin Def Jam recordings, iar materialul vine la foarte puţin timp după "Changes", discul din 2020. De producţie s-au ocupat Andrew Watt, Skrillex, Finneas (fratele lui Billie Eilish), dar şi Benny Blanco, pe care mulţi l-au cunoscut datorită serialului HBO "Dave". E interesant că aluziile la o nouă colecţie de piese au apărut imediat după lansarea lui "Changes" în februarie 2020. Atunci Bieber dezvăluia că vrea să facă muzică prin care să reflecte schimbările din viaţa sa şi ceea ce a învăţat din construirea încrederii şi fidelitate.

Unul dintre single-urile de pe "Justice" este "Holy", lansat pe 18 septembrie 2020. Primele demo-uri ale pieselor de pe album au fost înregistrate la începutul pandemiei, în casa lui Justin din Toronto. Acest album este o colecţie eclectică de piese, pentru că track-ul 8, "Die For You", colaborare cu Dominic Fike este un cântec pop new wave numai bun de MTV. Apoi "Ghost", piesa 11 este pop-rock, iar piesa 12, "Peaches" este un hibrid între pop şi R&B, care aduce a Bruno Mars. Piesa 13, "Love You Different" se înscrie în genul tropical house.

Iată tracklist-ul lui "Justice":