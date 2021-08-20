Urmărește-ne în Social Media

Nominalizările la MTV VMA 2021 și artiștii care vor cânta în cadrul galei

Justin Bieber este, încă o dată, starul pop al momentului, primind cele mai multe nominalizări la MTV VMA 2021. Gala se întoarce pe 12 septembrie la Barclays Center din Brooklyn, locație ce nu mai găzduise acest eveniment din 2013.

Publicat

acum 4 ore

pe

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber │ FOTO: Captură YouTube

Febra Justin Bieber a revenit. Cu un album lanasat anul acesta ("Justice") și plasat pe prima poziție în topul US Billboard 200, reușită ce i-a adus titlul de cel mai tânăr artist cu 8 LP-uri Number One, artistul canadian în vârstă de 27 de ani continuă să-și vadă de drum. Momentele de instabilitate emoțională din ultimii ani au fost, se pare, depășite, Bieber fiind pregătit să devină idolul pop al unei noi generații de adolescenți.

Prezent în 7 categorii din lista nominalizărilor la MTV VMA 2021, Justin Bieber este artistul momentului, fiind urmat de Megan Thee Stallion, cu 6 nominalizări, și de Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake și Lil Nas X, fiecare cu câte 5 mențiuni.

Gala decernării premiilor va avea loc pe 12 septembrie, la Barclays Center din Brooklyn, Foo Fighters urmând să primească primul Global Icon Award, distincție acordată pentru "cariera fără egal și impactul menținut de-a lungul anilor la un nivel unic de succes global, în muzică și nu numai".

Artiștii care vor cânta la MTV VMA 2021

Foo Fighters va primi prestigiosul Global Icon Award și va urca pe scenă pentru a ține un discurs de mulțumire, dar și pentru a cânta. Alături de ei, au fost confirmați Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly și Olivia Rodrigo. Noi nume vor fi anunțate în perioada următoare.

Nominalizările MTV VMA 2021:

Videoclipul anului

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
  • Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records
  • Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
  • The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records

Artistul anului

  • Ariana Grande – Republic Records
  • Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
  • Justin Bieber – Def Jam
  • Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
  • Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Piesa anului

  • 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
  • BTS: “Dynamite” – Bighit Music
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
  • Dua Lipa: “Levitating” – Warner Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records

Cel mai bun artist debutant

  • 24kGoldn – Records LLC / Columbia Records
  • Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
  • The Kid Laroi – Columbia Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
  • Polo G – Columbia Records
  • Saweetie – Warner Records

Push Performance of the Year

  • Wallows: "Are You Bored Yet?" – Atlantic Records
  • Ashnikko: "Daisy" – Warner Records
  • Saint Jhn: "Gorgeous" – Godd Complexx / HITCO
  • 24kGoldn: "Coco" – Records LLC / Columbia Records
  • JC Stewart: "Break My Heart" – Elektra Music Group
  • Latto: "Sex Lies" – RCA Records
  • Madison Beer: "Selfish" – Epic Records / Sing It Loud
  • The Kid Laroi: "Without You" – Columbia Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License" – Geffen Records
  • Girl in Red: "Serotonin" – World in Red / AWAL
  • Fousheé: "My Slime" – RCA Records
  • Jxdn: “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group

Cea mai bună colaborare

  • 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
  • Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam
  • Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records

Cea mai bună piesă pop

  • Ariana Grande: “Positions” – Republic Records
  • Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
  • BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music
  • Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam
  • Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U” – Geffen Records
  • Shawn Mendes: “Wonder” – Island Records
  • Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records

Cea mai bună piesă hip-hop

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
  • Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
  • Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown
  • Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
  • Polo G: “Rapstar” – Columbia Records
  • Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

Cea mai bună piesă rock

  • Evanescence: “Use My Voice” – BMG
  • Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records
  • John Mayer: “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records
  • The Killers: “My Own Soul's Warning” – Island
  • Kings Of Leon: “The Bandit” – RCA Records
  • Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG

Cea mai bună piesă alternative

  • Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records
  • Glass Animals: “Heat Waves” – Republic Records
  • Imagine Dragons: “Follow You” – Kidinakorner / Interscope Records
  • Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
  • Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
  • Willow ft. Travis Barker: “Transparent Soul” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation

Cea mai bună piesă latino

  • Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti” – The Orchard
  • Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
  • Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: “Girl Like Me” – Epic Records
  • Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Die (One Day)” – Universal Music Latino / Neon16
  • Karol G: “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino
  • Maluma: “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin

Cea mai bună piesă R&B

  • Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
  • Chris Brown and Young Thug: “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
  • Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary” – Epic Records / Not So Fast
  • H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: “Come Through” - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
  • SZA: “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Cea mai bună piesă K-pop

  • (G)I-DLE: “Dumdi Dumdi” – Republic Records
  • Blackpink and Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
  • BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music
  • Monsta X: “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment
  • Seventeen: “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment
  • Twice: “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company

Video For Good

  • Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
  • Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil” – Island
  • H.E.R.: “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
  • Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records
  • Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
  • Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records

Best Direction

  • Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
  • Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
  • Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift
  • Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott
  • Tyler, The Creator: “Lumberjack” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography

  • Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
  • Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt
  • Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
  • Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: “Holy” – RBMG / Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
  • Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
  • Lorde: “Solar Power” – Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction

  • Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer: “Already” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
  • Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
  • Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
  • Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux
  • Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile
  • Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best Visual Effects

  • Bella Poarch: “Build a Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
  • Coldplay: “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
  • Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
  • Glass Animals: “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
  • Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
  • P!nk: “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: BUF, VFX Supervisors: Dominique Vidal & Geoffrey Niquet, VFX Producers: Annabelle Zoellin & Camille Gibrat

Best Choreography

  • Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
  • BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music – Choreography by: Son Sung with BHM Performance Directing Team
  • Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
  • Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
  • Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
  • Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks / Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

Best Editing

  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet
  • BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
  • Drake: “What's Next” – OVO / Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal
  • Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam
  • Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records

Îți recomandăm aceste videoclipuri

Muzică și film

Episodul de reuniune "Friends" va include staruri ca Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber; Când se va difuza

După o îndelungată aşteptare, iată că fanii serialului "Friends" se pot bucura în sfârşit de o reuniune a personajelor din sitcom. Episodul special va fi difuzat pe 27 mai pe HBO MAX şi va include o sumedenie de celebrităţi. Avem şi un teaser/trailer pentru această producţie, pe care îl vedeţi în articol.

Publicat

acum 3 luni

pe

16/05/2021

de

Friends episod reuniune 2021
Friends episod reuniune 2021 │ FOTO: NBC

Monica, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe, Rachel, Joey vor apărea în episodul "Friends: The Reunion", o producţie Warner Media. Cele 6 personaje centrale revin în platoul în care NBC a filmat legendarul serial între 1994 şi 2004. Acea producţie i-a propulsat la statutul de megastar-uri pe Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry şi David Schwimmer. Se pare că reuniunea implică un episod fără scenariu, în care actorii vizitează platoul pe care au cunoscut faima şi spun poveşti din culisele serialului.

Pe lângă cast-ul original, o lungă listă de vedete îşi va face apariţia în acest episod special. Majoritatea sunt fani "Friends" şi e vorba despre trupa coreeană BTS, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Kit Harington, Tom Selleck, dar şi David Beckham. 15 celebrităţi vor avea cameo-uri, iar unele au avut roluri episodice în serial. Tom Selleck îl jucase pe fostul prieten al Monicăi, Richard, iar Maggie Wheeler o jucase pe Janice. Rămâne de văzut dacă apare şi Bruce Willis, poate cel mai celebru actor care a apărut în serialul "Friends".

Vor mai apărea şi Reese Witherspoon, James Corden, Malala Yousafzai, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling şi James Michael Tyler.

Acest episod special vine pe HBO Max la 17 ani de când "Friends" şi-a încheiat sezonul final, cu numărul 10. Seria a fost difuzată pe NBC timp de un deceniu, între 1994 şi 2004 şi a introdus în cultura pop locuri precum "Central Perk" dar şi moduri în care relaţionează tineri de 20-30 de ani în cadrul unui grup urban şi cosmopolit. Serialul original a câştigat zeci de premii Primetime Emmy, din cele 63 de nominalizări primite. Recenziile au fost mai mereu pozitive, iar "Friends" ar fi unul dintre cele mai de succes seriale din istorie.

Spre finalul filmărilor actorii erau plătiţi cu 1 milion de dolari per episod. Episodul de reuniune trebuia filmat iniţial pe 23-24 martie 2020, dar pandemia a amânat întregul proiect. S-a discutat inclusiv despre o reuniune pe Zoom, care a picat în favoarea unei experienţe în persoană, când va scădea numărul de cazuri. O mini reuniune a avut loc la premiile Emmy din 2020, atunci cele 3 doamne din cast au apărut împreună pe ecran prin apel video la transmisiunea premiilor.

Citește în continuare

Albume noi

Justin Bieber a lansat un album nou surpriză de Paştele Catolic, "Freedom"

Justin Bieber a lansat în martie 2021 albumul "Justice", dar rămâne prolific, lansând de Paştele Catolic un nou EP, unul cu 6 piese. Se numeşte "Freedom" şi a sosit pe 4 aprilie ca un cadou de Paşte pentru fani. Debutul s-a făcut pe Twitter, unde artistul a partajat un link spre cele 6 melodii noi. Avem detalii în articol.

Publicat

acum 5 luni

pe

05/04/2021

de

Videoclip Justin Bieber Anyone
Videoclip Justin Bieber Anyone │ FOTO: Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber, pop star în vârstă de 27 de ani a dezvăluit 6 piese noi pe 4 aprilie, iar câteva dintre ele au influenţe gospel. E vorba despre colaborări cu nume precum Tori Kelly, Brandon Love, Pink Sweats şi alţii. "Freedom", noul EP vine la doar 2 săptămâni după lansarea albumului "Justice", care a debutat pe locul întâi în topul Billboard 200. Single-ul "Peaches" a intrat de asemenea în Billboard Hot 100 pe locul întâi, făcând că Justin Bieber să fie primul artist solo masculin care a debutat pe locul întâi în ambele topuri cu material nou.

Bieber a transmis următorul mesaj în social media:

Într-o perioadă când sunt atât de multe lucruri în neregulă cu această planetă stricată, tânjim cu toţii la vindecare şi dreptate pentru umanitate. Atunci când am creat acest album, ţelul meu a fost să fac muzică, una care să ofere alinare, de a crea piese cu care oamenii se relaţioneze şi să se conecteze încât să se simtă mai puţin singuri.

Noul EP al starului de 27 de ani include o melodie numită "We're In This Together", în care cântă despre felul în care poţi trece peste momente dificile. Sunt şi aluzii la problemele sale din 2014, când poliţia din Los Angeles a descins asupra casei sale din Los Angeles şi a arestat o persoană din anturajul său. Razia l-a traumatizat pe muzician.

"Justice" a fost urmat în martie de o versiune Deluxe, care a inclus featuring-uri de la Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, Jaden şi alţi artişti populari în SUA. Justin are probleme cu trupa franceză Justice, care i-a trimis o scrisoare de "cease and desist" şi îl ameninţă cu procesul pentru stilizarea fonturilor pe coperta noului album.

Pe 1 aprilie Justin le-a oferit fanilor o versiune live a piesei "Lonely", iar ultimul său clip oficial a fost "Hold On" din martie.

Citește în continuare

Albume noi

Justin Bieber a lansat albumul "Justice", al şaselea material discografic, cu 16 piese noi

Justin Bieber a lansat un nou album pe 19 martie, "Justice", al şaselea său material discografic. Pe LP găsim colaborări cu nume precum Chance the Rapper, Benny Blanco, Giveon şi Daniel Caesar. Odată cu debutul acestui disc a venit şi videoclipul piesei "Peaches", regizat de către Colin Tilley şi care se vede în articol.

Publicat

acum 5 luni

pe

20/03/2021

de

Coperta album Justin Bieber Justice
Coperta album Justin Bieber Justice │ FOTO: Justin Bieber

Pentru a promova noul album, Justin Bieber a susţinut o serie de concerte live, inclusiv o reprezentaţie de Revelion promovată de T-Mobile. A avut loc şi un concert live pe TikTok, "Journals Live", dar şi un concert organizat de Spotify. Idolul canadian a avut reprezentaţii la gale de premii precum Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, The American Music Awards, The People's Choice Awards şi altele. Pentru a promova tema acestui album, Justin a colaborat cu Propeller, o platformă digitală care are rolul de a sprijini dreptatea şi "vindecarea în acţiune".

Acea platformă include următoarele ONG-uri: Alexandria House, Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Baby2Baby, The Compton Pledge, Equal Justice Initiative, Lift Communities, Poor People's Campaign, Self Help Graphics & Art, The King Center şi This Is About Humanity.

Justin şi-a lansat noul disc prin Def Jam recordings, iar materialul vine la foarte puţin timp după "Changes", discul din 2020. De producţie s-au ocupat Andrew Watt, Skrillex, Finneas (fratele lui Billie Eilish), dar şi Benny Blanco, pe care mulţi l-au cunoscut datorită serialului HBO "Dave". E interesant că aluziile la o nouă colecţie de piese au apărut imediat după lansarea lui "Changes" în februarie 2020. Atunci Bieber dezvăluia că vrea să facă muzică prin care să reflecte schimbările din viaţa sa şi ceea ce a învăţat din construirea încrederii şi fidelitate.

Unul dintre single-urile de pe "Justice" este "Holy", lansat pe 18 septembrie 2020. Primele demo-uri ale pieselor de pe album au fost înregistrate la începutul pandemiei, în casa lui Justin din Toronto. Acest album este o colecţie eclectică de piese, pentru că track-ul 8, "Die For You", colaborare cu Dominic Fike este un cântec pop new wave numai bun de MTV. Apoi "Ghost", piesa 11 este pop-rock, iar piesa 12, "Peaches" este un hibrid între pop şi R&B, care aduce a Bruno Mars. Piesa 13, "Love You Different" se înscrie în genul tropical house.

Iată tracklist-ul lui "Justice":

  1. 2 Much
  2. Deserve You
  3. As I Am feat. Khalid
  4. Off My Face
  5. Holy feat. Chance The Rapper
  6. Unstable feat. The Kid LAROI
  7. Interlude
  8. Die For You feat. Dominic Fike
  9. Hold On
  10. Somebody
  11. Ghost
  12. Peaches feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
  13. Love You Different feat. BEAM
  14. Loved By You feat. Burna Boy
  15. Anyone
  16. Lonely w/ benny blanco
Citește în continuare

