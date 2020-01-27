Câștigătorii Premiilor Grammy 2020, de la Billie Eilish la... Billie Eilish - LISTA COMPLETĂ

Billie Eilish a fost marea câștigătoare a Premiilor Grammy 2020. Împreună cu fratele și producătorul ei, Finneas, au "colectat" trofeele celor mai râvnite categorii, inclusiv Piesa Anului și Albumul Anului.

Prima participare a lui Billie Eilish la o gală Grammy s-a soldat cu o avalanșă de premii și discursuri de mulțumire. Tânăra artistă, în vârstă de doar 18 ani, a câștigat în 5 din cele 6 categorii în care fusese nominalizată. Albumul anului, Piesa anului, Cel mai bun Artist Nou, Înregistrarea anului și Cel mai bun album vocal pop, toate au ajuns la Billie și la fratele ei, Finneas.

"Stăm în fața voastră confuzi și recunoscători"

Billie Eilish este un fenomen global, captând atenția publicului încă de la apariția primei sale piese, "ocean eyes". Melodia a fost urcată pe Soundcloud când Billie avea doar 13 ani, devenind virală în 24 de ore.

Primul album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", a debutat în fruntea clasamentului Billboard 200, transformând-o pe Billie în primul artist născut secolul acesta cu un album No. 1 într-un asemenea top. Pentru acest disc, Billie a câștigat premiul pentru Albumul anului, devenind cea mai tânără artistă din istoria premiilor Grammy care reușește această performanță.

A acceptat acest premiu împreună cu fratele ei, Finneas, pe care îl consideră cel mai bun prieten și alături de care a compus și înregistrat albumul câștigător.

"Stați jos. Aș putea să vă spun că eu cred că Ariana Grande merită acest premiu? "Thank you, next" m-a ajutat să trec peste niște chestii nasoale. Cred că merită asta mai mult decât orice altceva pe lume. Te iubesc atât de mult. N-am de gând să vă irosesc timpul. Vă iubesc, vă mulțumesc pentru asta", a declarat Billie, fiind completată de fratele ei. "Mulțumim Academiei, familiei noastre, echipei noastre, oamenilor care ne-au spijinit de la început. Nu am scris un discurs pentru asta pentru că nu am compus un album pentru a câștiga un premiu Grammy. Nu ne-am gândit că va câștiga ceva vreodată. Am scris un album despre depresie și gânduri suicidale, încălzirea globală și a fi tipul rău ("the bad guy"), orice ar însemna asta. Stăm în fața voastră confuzi și recunoscători", a spus emoționat Finneas.

VIDEO: Billie Eilish și Finneas acceptă premiul Grammy pentru Albumul Anului

VIDEO: Billie Eilish și Finneas acceptă premiul Grammy pentru Piesa Anului

Pe lista câștigătorilor premiilor Grammy s-au regăsit și nume cu mai mulți ani de experiență în muzică, artiști și trupe ca The Chemical Brothers (Cel mai bun album electronic), Tool (Cea mai bună prestație metal) și Cage The Elephant (Cel mai bun album rock). Găsiți lista completă a câștigătorilor mai jos.

Câștigătorii Premiilor Grammy 2020

Record of the year

Bon Iver – Hey, Ma

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy – Câștigătoare

Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

H.E.R. – Hard Placelista castigator

Khalid – Talk

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower

Album of the year

Bon Iver – I, I

Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell!

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Câștigătoare

Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next

H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride

Best new artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish – Câștigătoare

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best rap/sung performance

DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher – Câștigători

Lil Baby & Gunna – Drip Too Hard

Lil Nas X – Panini

Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch – Ballin

Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott – The London

Song of the year

Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy – Câștigătoare

Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Taylor Swift – Lover

Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Best rap album

Dreamville – Revenge Of The Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

Tyler, The Creator – Igor – Câștigători

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

Best comedy album

Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time

Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable

Aziz Ansari – Right Now

Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia

Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones – Câștigător

Best country duo / group performance

Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs – Brand New Man

Brothers Osborne – I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)

Dan + Shay – Speechless – Câștigători

Little Big Town – The Daughters

Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile – Common

Pop solo performance of the year

Beyoncé – Spirit

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

Lizzo – Truth Hurts – Câștigătoare

Taylor Swift – You Need To Calm Down

Best pop duo/group performance

Ariana Grande & Social House – Boyfriend

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road – Câștigători

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – Señorita

Best pop vocal album

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Câștigătoare

Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift

Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next

Ed Sheeran – No. 6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift – Lover

Best dance/electronic album

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography — Câștigător

Apparat – LP5

Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace

Tycho – Weather

Best rock performance

Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman

Rival Sons – Too Bad

Gary Clark Jr – This Land – Câștigător

Bones UK – Pretty Waste

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Best rock song

Tool – Fear Inoculum

Gary Clark Jr – This Land – Câștigător

The 1975 – Give Yourself A Try

Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Best metal performance

Tool – 7empest – Câștigător

The Great Octopus – Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi – Astorolus

Death Angel – Astorolus

I Prevail – Bow Down

Killswitch Engage – Unleashed

Best rock album

Cage The Elephant – Social Cues – Câștigător

Bring Me The Horizon – Amo

The Cranberries – In The End

I Prevail – Trauma

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

Best alternative music album

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride – Câștigător

Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

James Blake – Assume Form

Bon Iver – I,I

Thom Yorke – Anima

Best R&B performance

Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 – Come Home – Câștigători

Daniel Caesar & Brandy – Love Again

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been

Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane – Exactly How I Feel

Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo

Best traditional R&B album

Lizzo – Jerome – WINNER

BJ The Chicago Kid – Time Today

India.Arie – Steady Love

Lucky Daye – Real Games

PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan – Built for Love

Best urban contemporary album

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Câștigătoare

Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI

Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload

NAO – Saturn

Jessie Reyez – Being Human In Public

Best R&B album

Anderson .Paak – Ventura – Câștigătoare

BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123

Lucky Daye – Painted

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

PJ Morton – Paul

Best rap performance

Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle – Câștigători

J. Cole – Middle Child

DaBaby – Suge

Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy – Down Bad

Offset featuring Cardi B – Clout

Best rap song

21 Savage featuring J. Cole – A Lot – Câștigători

YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper – Bad Idea

Rick Ross featuring Drake – Gold Roses

Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle

DaBaby – Suge

Best country solo performance

Willie Nelson – Ride Me Back Home – Câștigător

Tyler Childers – All Your’n

Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere

Blake Shelton – God’s Country

Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now

Best country song

Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now – Câștigătoare

Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere

Miranda Lambert – It All Comes Out In The Wash

Eric Church – Some of It

Dan + Shay – Speechless

Best country album

Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’ – Câștigătoare

Eric Church – Desperate Man

Reba McEntire – Stronger Than The Truth

Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel

Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road

Best Latin pop album

Alejandro Sanz – #Eldisco – Câștigător

Luis Fonsi – Vida

Maluma – 11:11

Ricardo Montaner – Montaner

Sebastian Yatra – Fantasia

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

Rosalía – El Mal Querer – Câștigătoare

Bad Bunny – X 100PRE

J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis

Flor De Toloache – Indestructible

iLe – Almadura

Best tropical Latin album

Marc Anthony – Opus – Câștigător (egalitate)

Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music – Câștigător (egalitate)

Luis Enrique + C4 Trio – Tiempo Al Tiempo

Vicente García – Candela

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Literal

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas – Câștigător

Best gospel album

Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love – Câștigător

Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers – Goshen

Gene Moore – Tunnel Vision

William Murphy – Settle Here

CeCe Winans – Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media