Câștigătorii Premiilor Grammy 2020, de la Billie Eilish la... Billie Eilish - LISTA COMPLETĂ

Prima participare a lui Billie Eilish la o gală Grammy s-a soldat cu o avalanșă de premii și discursuri de mulțumire. Tânăra artistă, în vârstă de doar 18 ani, a câștigat în 5 din cele 6 categorii în care fusese nominalizată. Albumul anului, Piesa anului, Cel mai bun Artist Nou, Înregistrarea anului și Cel mai bun album vocal pop, toate au ajuns la Billie și la fratele ei, Finneas.
"Stăm în fața voastră confuzi și recunoscători"
Billie Eilish este un fenomen global, captând atenția publicului încă de la apariția primei sale piese, "ocean eyes". Melodia a fost urcată pe Soundcloud când Billie avea doar 13 ani, devenind virală în 24 de ore.
Primul album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", a debutat în fruntea clasamentului Billboard 200, transformând-o pe Billie în primul artist născut secolul acesta cu un album No. 1 într-un asemenea top. Pentru acest disc, Billie a câștigat premiul pentru Albumul anului, devenind cea mai tânără artistă din istoria premiilor Grammy care reușește această performanță.
A acceptat acest premiu împreună cu fratele ei, Finneas, pe care îl consideră cel mai bun prieten și alături de care a compus și înregistrat albumul câștigător.
"Stați jos. Aș putea să vă spun că eu cred că Ariana Grande merită acest premiu? "Thank you, next" m-a ajutat să trec peste niște chestii nasoale. Cred că merită asta mai mult decât orice altceva pe lume. Te iubesc atât de mult. N-am de gând să vă irosesc timpul. Vă iubesc, vă mulțumesc pentru asta", a declarat Billie, fiind completată de fratele ei.
"Mulțumim Academiei, familiei noastre, echipei noastre, oamenilor care ne-au spijinit de la început. Nu am scris un discurs pentru asta pentru că nu am compus un album pentru a câștiga un premiu Grammy. Nu ne-am gândit că va câștiga ceva vreodată. Am scris un album despre depresie și gânduri suicidale, încălzirea globală și a fi tipul rău ("the bad guy"), orice ar însemna asta. Stăm în fața voastră confuzi și recunoscători", a spus emoționat Finneas.
VIDEO: Billie Eilish și Finneas acceptă premiul Grammy pentru Albumul Anului
VIDEO: Billie Eilish și Finneas acceptă premiul Grammy pentru Piesa Anului
Pe lista câștigătorilor premiilor Grammy s-au regăsit și nume cu mai mulți ani de experiență în muzică, artiști și trupe ca The Chemical Brothers (Cel mai bun album electronic), Tool (Cea mai bună prestație metal) și Cage The Elephant (Cel mai bun album rock). Găsiți lista completă a câștigătorilor mai jos.
Câștigătorii Premiilor Grammy 2020
Record of the year
- Bon Iver – Hey, Ma
- Billie Eilish – Bad Guy – Câștigătoare
- Ariana Grande – 7 Rings
- H.E.R. – Hard Placelista castigator
- Khalid – Talk
- Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road
- Lizzo – Truth Hurts
- Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower
Album of the year
- Bon Iver – I, I
- Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell!
- Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Câștigătoare
- Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next
- H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her
- Lil Nas X – 7
- Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
- Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride
Best new artist
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish – Câștigătoare
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank And The Bangas
- Yola
Best rap/sung performance
- DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher – Câștigători
- Lil Baby & Gunna – Drip Too Hard
- Lil Nas X – Panini
- Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch – Ballin
- Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott – The London
Song of the year
- Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way
- Billie Eilish – Bad Guy – Câștigătoare
- Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now
- H.E.R. – Hard Place
- Taylor Swift – Lover
- Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell
- Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
- Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Best rap album
- Dreamville – Revenge Of The Dreamers III
- Meek Mill – Championships
- 21 Savage – I Am > I Was
- Tyler, The Creator – Igor – Câștigători
- YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy
Best comedy album
- Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time
- Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable
- Aziz Ansari – Right Now
- Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia
- Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones – Câștigător
Best country duo / group performance
- Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs – Brand New Man
- Brothers Osborne – I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)
- Dan + Shay – Speechless – Câștigători
- Little Big Town – The Daughters
- Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile – Common
Pop solo performance of the year
- Beyoncé – Spirit
- Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
- Ariana Grande – 7 Rings
- Lizzo – Truth Hurts – Câștigătoare
- Taylor Swift – You Need To Calm Down
Best pop duo/group performance
- Ariana Grande & Social House – Boyfriend
- Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road – Câștigători
- Jonas Brothers – Sucker
- Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower
- Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – Señorita
Best pop vocal album
- Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Câștigătoare
- Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift
- Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next
- Ed Sheeran – No. 6 Collaborations Project
- Taylor Swift – Lover
Best dance/electronic album
- The Chemical Brothers – No Geography — Câștigător
- Apparat – LP5
- Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)
- RÜFÜS DU SOL – Solace
- Tycho – Weather
Best rock performance
- Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman
- Rival Sons – Too Bad
- Gary Clark Jr – This Land – Câștigător
- Bones UK – Pretty Waste
- Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Best rock song
- Tool – Fear Inoculum
- Gary Clark Jr – This Land – Câștigător
- The 1975 – Give Yourself A Try
- Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall
- Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Best metal performance
- Tool – 7empest – Câștigător
- The Great Octopus – Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi – Astorolus
- Death Angel – Astorolus
- I Prevail – Bow Down
- Killswitch Engage – Unleashed
Best rock album
- Cage The Elephant – Social Cues – Câștigător
- Bring Me The Horizon – Amo
- The Cranberries – In The End
- I Prevail – Trauma
- Rival Sons – Feral Roots
Best alternative music album
- Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride – Câștigător
- Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
- James Blake – Assume Form
- Bon Iver – I,I
- Thom Yorke – Anima
Best R&B performance
- Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 – Come Home – Câștigători
- Daniel Caesar & Brandy – Love Again
- H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been
- Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane – Exactly How I Feel
- Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo
- Best traditional R&B album
- Lizzo – Jerome – WINNER
- BJ The Chicago Kid – Time Today
- India.Arie – Steady Love
- Lucky Daye – Real Games
- PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan – Built for Love
Best urban contemporary album
- Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Câștigătoare
- Steve Lacy – Apollo XXI
- Georgia Anne Muldrow – Overload
- NAO – Saturn
- Jessie Reyez – Being Human In Public
Best R&B album
- Anderson .Paak – Ventura – Câștigătoare
- BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123
- Lucky Daye – Painted
- Ella Mai – Ella Mai
- PJ Morton – Paul
Best rap performance
- Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle – Câștigători
- J. Cole – Middle Child
- DaBaby – Suge
- Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy – Down Bad
- Offset featuring Cardi B – Clout
Best rap song
- 21 Savage featuring J. Cole – A Lot – Câștigători
- YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper – Bad Idea
- Rick Ross featuring Drake – Gold Roses
- Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle
- DaBaby – Suge
Best country solo performance
- Willie Nelson – Ride Me Back Home – Câștigător
- Tyler Childers – All Your’n
- Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere
- Blake Shelton – God’s Country
- Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now
Best country song
- Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now – Câștigătoare
- Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere
- Miranda Lambert – It All Comes Out In The Wash
- Eric Church – Some of It
- Dan + Shay – Speechless
Best country album
- Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’ – Câștigătoare
- Eric Church – Desperate Man
- Reba McEntire – Stronger Than The Truth
- Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel
- Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road
Best Latin pop album
- Alejandro Sanz – #Eldisco – Câștigător
- Luis Fonsi – Vida
- Maluma – 11:11
- Ricardo Montaner – Montaner
- Sebastian Yatra – Fantasia
Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album
- Rosalía – El Mal Querer – Câștigătoare
- Bad Bunny – X 100PRE
- J Balvin & Bad Bunny – Oasis
- Flor De Toloache – Indestructible
- iLe – Almadura
Best tropical Latin album
- Marc Anthony – Opus – Câștigător (egalitate)
- Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music – Câștigător (egalitate)
- Luis Enrique + C4 Trio – Tiempo Al Tiempo
- Vicente García – Candela
- Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Literal
Producer of the year, non-classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Dan Auerbach
- John Hill
- Finneas – Câștigător
Best gospel album
- Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love – Câștigător
- Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers – Goshen
- Gene Moore – Tunnel Vision
- William Murphy – Settle Here
- CeCe Winans – Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born – Câștigători
- The Lion King: The Songs — Various Artists
- Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Various Artists
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – Various Artists