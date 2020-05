John Mayer a împărtășit o lecție de bunătate învățată de la Stevie Wonder

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder! I’d like to share a story about Stevie with you. Some years back, my friends took me to dinner to celebrate my birthday. On the way in, I saw Stevie sitting at what would end up being a few tables away from me. At the end of dinner, when the cake came out and my table started singing Happy Birthday, I looked over and saw Stevie Wonder singing along. That moment blew me away not just in the kindness he showed from across the room, but as a lesson on the kind of joy that’s possible to share with others when you join in their song. Ever since that day, I have always done what Stevie did for me, and sing along for anyone’s birthday at a restaurant. Stevie, today I sing along with your loved ones on your very special day. ♥️