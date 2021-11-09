Urmărește-ne în Social Media

Rosalia și The Weeknd vor lansa o colaborare - TRAILER

Rosalia și The Weeknd au lansat un trailer pentru viitoarea lor colaborare, intitulată "La Fama". Materialul este disponibil în articol, așa că te invităm să îl urmărești.

Publicat

acum 2 ore

pe

Rosalia în trailerul piesei "La Fama"
Rosalia în trailerul piesei "La Fama" │ FOTO: captură YouTube

Noua piesă va fi lansată pe 11 noiembrie și este extrasă de pe viitorul album al Rosaliei, "Motomami". Discul va apărea anul viitor și marchează cel de-al treilea material de studio al cântăreței.

În ceea ce privește trailerul colaborării cu The Weeknd, acesta îl prezintă pe actorul Danny Trejo, care spune unei mulțimi: "Pregătește-te pentru puțină căldură...La Fama". Apoi, Rosalia cântă în fața unui public, îmbrăcată într-o ținută argintie, în timp ce The Weeknd stă și o urmărește. Ambii artiști cântă în limba spaniolă.

"La Fama" nu este primul proiect muzical la care au colaborat cei doi cântăreți. Anul trecut, Rosalia a apărut într-un remix al hit-ului "Bleeding Lights". Artista a mai bifat numeroase colaborări cu muzicieni de succes ca Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Arca and Oneohtrix Point Never.

TRAILER: Rosalia & The Weeknd - La Fama

Post Malone a lansat "One Right Now", o colaborare cu The Weeknd - AUDIO

Cei doi muzicieni și-au unit forțele pentru piesa "One Right Now", extrasă de pe viitorul album al lui Post Malone. Melodia este disponibilă în articol, te invităm să o asculți.

Publicat

acum 4 zile

pe

05/11/2021

de

Post Malone, The Weeknd - One Right Now
Post Malone, The Weeknd - One Right Now │ FOTO: captură YouTube

"One Right Now" marchează prima colaborare dintre The Weeknd și Post Malone, dar și primul single extras de pe viitorul album al celui din urmă. Noul disc s-ar intitula "PM4". În ceea ce privește melodia, aceasta vorbește despre o fostă relație amoroasă, iar partea instrumentală are o influență electropop, similară cu cea din "Blinding Lights" de la The Weeknd.

Lansarea piesei deschide calea pentru cel de-al patrulea album al lui Post Malone. Va fi primul său material nou de la "Hollywood's Bleeding", din 2019, care a ajuns pe locul 1 în Billboard Top 200.

The Weeknd a colaborat recent cu grupul EDM Swedish House Mafia, pentru "Moth To A Flame", care s-a clasat pe locul 27 în Billboard Hot 100.

AUDIO: Post Malone and The Weeknd - One Right Now

Nominalizările la American Music Awards (AMA) 2021 - Lista completă

Olivia Rodrigo și The Weeknd sunt artiștii cu cele mai multe nominalizări la ediția din 2021 a American Music Awards. Gala decernării premiilor va avea loc în luna noiembrie.

Publicat

acum 2 săptămâni

pe

29/10/2021

de

The Weeknd
The Weeknd │ FOTO: Captură YouTube

American Music Awards (AMA), gala în cadrul căreia sunt premiați cei mai bine vânduți artiști din muzica mainstream, continuă în 2021 cu cea de-a 49-a ediție. Nominalizările au fost stabilite pe baza cifrelor furnizate de Billboard (vânzări digitale, streaming, difuzări pe radio), câștigătorii urmând a fi determinați în urma centralizării voturilor acordate de fani.

Anul acesta, debutanta Olivia Rodrigo se bucură de cele mai multe nominalizări, respectiv 7, urmată fiind de The Weeknd, cu 6. Următorii în listă sunt Bad Bunny, Doja Cat și GIVĒON, cu câte 5 nominalizări. În categoria cea mai râvnită, Artist of The Year, bătălia se va da între Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo și Taylor Swift, cea care deține și recordul acestei categorii. Fosta cântăreață de muzică country a fost desemnată Artist of The Year de 6 ori, deținând și recordul de premii AMA - nu mai puțin de 32 de trofee.

Gala decernării premiilor va avea loc pe 21 noiembrie, la Microsoft Theater din Los Angeles. Evenimentul va fi transmis de ABC și va putea fi urmărit ulterior și pe Hulu.

Lista nominalizărilor la American Music Awards (AMA) 2021:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Ariana Grande
  • BTS
  • Drake
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • 24kGoldn
  • Giveon
  • Masked Wolf
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

  • Erica Banks “Buss It”
  • Måneskin “Beggin’”
  • Megan Thee Stallion “Body”
  • Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
  • Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
  • Cardi B “Up”
  • Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
  • Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
  • The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

  • Ariana Grande
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

  • AJR
  • BTS
  • Glass Animals
  • Maroon 5
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

  • Ariana Grande “Positions”
  • Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”
  • Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
  • Taylor Swift “evermore”
  • The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”

FAVORITE POP SONG

  • BTS “Butter”
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
  • Dua Lipa “Levitating”
  • Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Jason Aldean
  • Luke Bryan
  • Luke Combs
  • *Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Maren Morris
  • Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

  • Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
  • Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
  • Lee Brice “Hey World”
  • Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
  • *Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

  • Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
  • Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
  • Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
  • Luke Combs “Forever After All”
  • Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • Drake
  • Lil Baby
  • Moneybagg Yo
  • Polo G
  • Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • Cardi B
  • Coi Leray
  • Erica Banks
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

  • Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
  • Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
  • Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
  • Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”
  • Rod Wave “SoulFly”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

  • Cardi B “Up”
  • Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
  • Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
  • Polo G “RAPSTAR”
  • Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

  • Chris Brown
  • Giveon
  • Tank
  • The Weeknd
  • Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

  • Doja Cat
  • H.E.R.
  • Jazmine Sullivan
  • Jhené Aiko
  • SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

  • Doja Cat “Planet Her”
  • Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”
  • H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”
  • Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
  • Queen Naija “missunderstood”

FAVORITE R&B SONG

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
  • Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
  • H.E.R. “Damage”
  • Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna
  • Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • KAROL G
  • Natti Natasha
  • ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
  • Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

  • Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”
  • Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
  • KAROL G “KG0516”
  • Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”
  • Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
  • Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
  • Farruko “Pepas”
  • Kali Uchis “telepatía”
  • Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

  • AJR
  • All Time Low
  • Foo Fighters
  • Glass Animals
  • Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

  • CAIN
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Elevation Worship
  • Lauren Daigle
  • Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

  • Kanye West
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Koryn Hawthorne
  • Maverick City Music
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

  • David Guetta
  • ILLENIUM
  • Marshmello
  • Regard
  • Tiësto
The Weeknd începe o nouă etapă a carierei sale, oferă un teaser pentru un nou album

The Weeknd începe luna august în forţă, cu o schimbare a personajului său şi promisiunea unei noi ere. Avem şi un teaser pentru un album nou, deşi ecourile hitului "Blinding Lights" încă nu s-au stins. Avem mai multe detalii în articol.

Publicat

acum 3 luni

pe

03/08/2021

de

The Weeknd cântând la The Billboard Music Awards 2021
The Weeknd cântând la The Billboard Music Awards 2021 │ FOTO: Captură YouTube

Artistul canadian începuse teaserele cu privire la următoarea sa transformare în ultimele luni. Pe final de iulie şi-a golit contul de Instagram de fotografii, inclusiv de poza de profil, pregătind noul personaj pe care îl va etala. Precedentul personaj era un party boy în costum roşu, cu faţa devastată de operaţii estetice şi implicându-se mereu într-o bătaie la cazino sau într-un accident.

Aceea era faza "After Hours", o continuare a celei din "Starboy" am spune. Al patrulea album al canadianului a fost lansat în martie 2020 şi a generat single-urile "Heartless", "Save Your Tears" şi "Blinding Lights". Personajul cu bandaje pe faţă a fost "pensionat" cu ocazia lui Billboard Music Awards 2021 în luna mai, The Weeknd pregătind o nouă "persona".

La gala Billboard, The Weeknd a primit 10 premii în total, inclusiv "Cel mai bun album R&B" şi asta după ce a fost ignorat la nominalizările Grammy de la început de an. Revenind la noul personaj, am avut aluzii precum "vine apusul". Pe 2 august artistul anunţa că a renunţat la drogurile puternice şi bea alcool doar ocazional. După aproape un deceniu de glorificare a consumului de narcotice şi crearea unui imn al cocainomanilor, "Can't Feel May Face", acum noul The Weeknd este abstinent şi recunoaşte că a folosit drogurile ca "o cârjă".

Toate aceste informaţii au apărut în cadrul unui interviu cu GQ. Rapperul nu e totuşi complet cuminte, adoptând stilul de viaţă "sober lite" sau "California sober", adică o combinaţie de marijuana şi alcool ocazional. Toate aceste schimbări de stil de viaţă au sosit alături de declaraţia că Abel Tesfaye (numerele real al artistului) vrea şi o familie şi copii.

Iată şi teaserul postat pe Twitter pentru noul album, care include sintetizatoare ce amintesc de colaborarea cu Daft Punk:

În acelaşi interviu tânărul a declarat şi că viitorul disc este "albumul pe care am dorit întotdeauna să îl fac". Printre artiştii cu care ar vrea să lucreze pe viitor, The Weeknd a menţionat Arca, Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator, iar pe aceştia doi din urmă i-ar vrea în special la producţie.

