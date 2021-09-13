Câștigătorii MTV VMA 2021 - Olivia Rodrigo a scris piesa anului

Viteza cu care industria muzicală scoate la iveală noi staruri pop crește de la un an la altul. Dacă în urmă cu doi ani, Billie Eilish era pe buzele tuturor celor aflați în căutarea unui sound proaspăt, luminile reflectoarelor par să se îndrepte acum către Olivia Rodrigo. Tânăra artistă, ce și-a lansat album de debut în plină pandemie, a câștigat în cadrul galei MTV VMA premiul pentru Piesa Anului cu single-ul "Drivers License". Ca și Billie, Olivia semnează și compoziția pieselor sale, în discursul ei de mulțumire încurajând tinerele artiste să-și urmeze visul și să-și compună muzica pe care vor să o împărtășească lumii, chiar dacă o fac într-un dormitor modest, și nu într-un studio de înregistrări.

Olivia Rodrigo: "Vreau să dedic acest premiu tuturor celorlalte fete care compun piese la ele în dormitor"

"În primul rând, vreau să vă mulțumesc vouă, fanilor. A fost cel mai magic an din viața mea și asta se întâmplă numai datorită vouă. Vă mulțumesc atât de mult! Le mulțumesc celor de la VMA și tuturor celor care m-au ajutat să înregistrez albumul "Sour". Vreau să dedic acest premiu tuturor celorlalte fete care compun piese la ele în dormitor. Sunt mulți oameni care vor încerca să vă descurajeze, dar să spui ceea ce gândești și să le împărtășești altora emoțiile pe care le trăiești sunt cele mai frumoase experiențe din lume", a declarat Olivia Rodrigo.

La fel ca Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo a ajuns cunoscută publicului jucând în producții Disney. A interpretat-o pe Paige Olvera în serialul Disney "Bizaardvark" și pe Nini Salazar-Roberts în "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series", difuzat de Disney+. În 2020 a semnat un contract cu Interscope și Geffen Records, lansându-și single-ul de debut, "Drivers License", în ianuarie 2021. Piesa, premiată acum și la MTV VMA, a ajuns Number One în 8 țări, urcând pe prima poziție inclusiv în Billboard Hot 100.

Gala MTV VMA 2021 l-a readus pe scenă și pe Justin Bieber, care nu mai participase la acest show din 2015. Artistul a avut cele mai mai multe nominalizări, câștigând în categoriile Artistul Anului și Cea Mai Bună Piesă Pop ( pentru single-ul "Peaches").

Trupa Foo Fighters a câștigat primul Global Icon Award, John Mayer bifând în categoria Cea Mai Bună Piesă Rock ("Last Train Home"). A fost premiată și Billie Eilish, pentru piesa "Your Power", dar și grupul K-Pop BTS, pentru "Butter".

Gala MTV VMA 2021 a avut loc pe 12 septembrie, la Barclays Center din Brooklyn. Evenimentul a fost prezentat de Doja Cat.

Câștigătorii MTV VMA 2021

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake -- "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA -- "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran -- "Bad Habits"

Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Câștigător

The Weeknd -- "Save Your Tears"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber - Câștigător

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior -- "Mood"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- "Leave The Door Open"

BTS -- "Dynamite"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"

Dua Lipa -- "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo -- "drivers license" - Câștigătoare

BEST NEW ARTIST

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo - Câștigătoare

Polo G

Saweetie

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2020: Wallows -- "Are You Bored Yet?"

October 2020: Ashnikko -- "Daisy"

November 2020: SAINt JHN -- "Gorgeous"

December 2020: 24kGoldn -- "Coco"

January 2021: JC Stewart -- "Break My Heart"

February 2021: Latto -- "Sex Lies" -- RCA Records

March 2021: Madison Beer -- "Selfish"

April 2021: The Kid LAROI -- "WITHOUT YOU"

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo -- "drivers license" - Câștigătoare

June 2021: girl in red "Serotonin"

July 2021: Fousheé -- "my slime"

August 2021: jxdn -- "Think About Me"

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior -- "Mood"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"

Doja Cat ft. SZA -- "Kiss Me More" - Câștigătoare

Drake ft. Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon -- "Peaches"

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa -- "Prisoner"

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blackpink

BTS - Câștigător

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Bruno Mars / Anderson .Paak / Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

BEST POP

Ariana Grande -- "positions"

Billie Eilish -- "Therefore I Am"

BTS -- "Butter" -- BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles -- "Treat People With Kindness"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon -- "Peaches" - Câștigători

Olivia Rodrigo -- "good 4 u"

Shawn Mendes -- "Wonder"

Taylor Swift -- "willow"

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"

Drake ft. Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "On Me (remix)"

Moneybagg Yo -- "Said Sum"

Polo G -- "RAPSTAR"

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. -- "FRANCHISE" - Câștigători

BEST ROCK

Evanescence -- "Use My Voice"

Foo Fighters -- "Shame Shame"

John Mayer -- "Last Train Home" - Câștigător

The Killers -- "My Own Soul's Warning"

Kings Of Leon -- "The Bandit"

Lenny Kravitz -- "Raise Vibration"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers -- "Stop Making This Hurt"

Glass Animals -- "Heat Waves"

Imagine Dragons -- "Follow You"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear -- "My Ex's Best Friend" - Câștigători

Twenty One Pilots -- "Shy Away" -- Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker -- "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez -- "Dákiti"

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA -- "Lo Vas A Olvidar" - Câștigătoare

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira -- "GIRL LIKE ME"

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy -- "UN DIA (ONE DAY)"

Karol G -- "Bichota"

Maluma -- "Hawái"

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid -- "BROWN SKIN GIRL"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- "Leave The Door Open" - Câștigători

Chris Brown and Young Thug -- "Go Crazy"

Giveon -- "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY"

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown -- "Come Through"

SZA -- "Good Days"

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE -- "DUMDi DUMDi"

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez -- "Ice Cream"

BTS -- "Butter" - Câștigător

Monsta X -- "Gambler"

SEVENTEEN -- "Ready to love"

TWICE -- "Alcohol-Free"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish -- "Your Power" - Câștigătoare

Demi Lovato -- "Dancing With The Devil"

H.E.R. -- "Fight For You"

Kane Brown -- "Worldwide Beautiful"

Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z -- "Entrepreneur"

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish -- "Your Power" -- Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake -- "POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)" -- Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" -- Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino - Câștigător

Taylor Swift -- "willow" -- Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A -- "Franchise" -- Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator -- "LUMBERJACK" -- Directed by: Wolf Haley

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid -- "BROWN SKIN GIRL" -- Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed,

MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant - Câștigători

Billie Eilish -- "Therefore I Am" -- Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters -- "Shame Shame" -- Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper -- "Holy" -- Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga -- "911" -- Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde -- "Solar Power" -- Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

BEST ART DIRECTION

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer -- "ALREADY" -- Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran -- "Bad Habits" -- Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga -- "911" -- Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" -- Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat -- "Best Friend" -- Art Direction by: Art Haynes - Câștigătoare

Taylor Swift -- "willow" -- Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Bella Poarch -- "Build A Bitch" -- Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson,

Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay -- "Higher Power" -- Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd -- "You Right" -- Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy,

Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant,

Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals -- "Tangerine" -- Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" -- Visual Effects by: Mathematic - Câștigător

P!NK -- "All I Know So Far" -- Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande -- "34+35" -- Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS -- "Butter" --Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran -- "Bad Habits" -- Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters -- "Shame Shame" -- Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Harry Styles -- "Treat People With Kindness" -- Choreography by: Paul Roberts - Câștigător

Marshmello & Halsey -- "Be Kind" -- Choreography by: Dani Vitale

BEST EDITING