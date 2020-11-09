Cele mai așteptate concerte în România și recomandăriCele mai importante concerte în Romania în 2020 Little Mix pe scena MTV EMA 2020Câștigătorii MTV EMA 2020 și live-urile serii - VIDEO AMI portretizând-o pe Tones and I la "Te cunosc de undeva"Deghizată în Tones and I, AMI a câștigat o nouă ediție "Te cunosc de undeva!" Marta Verrecchia în audițiile de la X Factor 2020"Ești spectacol; aș plăti bilet să te ascult", i-a spus Florin Ristei unei concurente la X Factor 2020 Katarina Dyer în audițiile de la X Factor 2020Fiica vitregă a lui Andrei Gheorghe a emoționat juriul de X Factor - VIDEO Juriul X Factor 2020Citește rezumatul celei de-a noua runde de audiții de la X Factor 2020 Serj Tankian în videoclipul ”Protect The Land”System Of A Down s-a întors cu "Protect the Land" și "Genocidal Humanoidz" - VIDEO/AUDIO

Câștigătorii MTV EMA 2020 și live-urile serii - VIDEO

De pe
MTV EMA 2020 a oferit publicului o seară de reconectare la muzica populară din Europa. Elementul de legătură dintre gala premiilor EMA și VMA a fost BTS, grupul K-Pop care a cucerit Asia, America și, aparent, și pe noi, europenii.
Little Mix pe scena MTV EMA 2020

Little Mix pe scena MTV EMA 2020 │ FOTO: Captură YouTube

Seara de 8 noiembrie a marcat cea de-a 27-a ediție a premiilor MTV EMA. Marii câștigători ai serii au fost membrii trupei BTS, ce și-au adjudecat patru trofee: "Best Song," "Best Group," "Best Virtual Live" și "Biggest Fans". Lady Gaga, care a avut cele mai multe nominalizări (7), a câștigat un singur premiu, dar pe cel mai râvnit - "Best Artist".

MTV EMA 2020 a venit cu trei noi categorii: Best Latin, Video for Good și Best Virtual Live. Karol G a câștigat trofeul pentru Best Latin, H.E.R. a fost recompensată pentru Video For Good, iar BTS a marcat în Best Virtual Live cu un show ce a înregistrat, de altfel, și un record mondial: "Bang Bang Con: The Live" a fost declarat cel mai bine plătit show virtual al unei formații.

În cadrul evenimentului au susținut live-uri artiști precum Doja Cat, Little Mix, Sam Smith, David Guetta și Alicia Keys. Mai jos le puteți urmări momentele pregătite special pentru MTV EMA 2020.

MTV EMA 2020 - LIVE-urile serii:

Câștigătorii MTV EMA 2020:

Best Video

  • Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
  • Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
  • DJ Khaled featuring Drake 'Popstar' starring Justin Bieber - Câștigător
  • Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
  • Taylor Swift – The Man
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga - Câștigătoare
  • Miley Cyrus
  • The Weeknd

Best Song

  • BTS – Dynamite - Câștigător
  • DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
  • Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
  • Roddy Ricch – The Box
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

  • BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
  • Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
  • DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
  • Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
  • Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj -  Câștigătoare
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
  • Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I'm Ready

Best Pop

  • BTS
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Katy Perry
  • Lady Gaga
  • Little Mix - Câștigător

Best Group

  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS - Câștigător
  • Chloe x Halle
  • CNCO
  • Little Mix

Best New

  • BENEE
  • DaBaby
  • Doja Cat - Câștigătoare
  • Jack Harlow
  • Roddy Ricch
  • YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

  • Ariana Grande
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS - Câștigător
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

Best Latin

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Karol G - Câștigător
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna

Best Rock

  • Coldplay - Câștigător
  • Green Day
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Pearl Jam
  • Tame Impala
  • The Killers

Best Hip Hop

  • Cardi B - Câștigătoare
  • DaBaby
  • Drake
  • Eminem
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Travis Scott

Best Electronic

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta - Câștigătoare
  • Kygo
  • Marshmello
  • Martin Garrix
  • The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

  • blackbear
  • FKA twigs
  • Hayley Williams - Câștigătoare
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • The 1975
  • twenty one pilots

Video for Good

  • Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
  • David Guetta & Sia – Let's love
  • Demi Lovato - I Love Me
  • H.E.R. – I Can't Breathe - Câștigătoare
  • Jorja Smith – By Any Means
  • Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

  • AJ Mitchell
  • Ashnikko
  • BENEE
  • Brockhampton
  • Conan Gray
  • Doja Cat
  • Georgia
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lil Tecca
  • Tate McRae
  • Wallows
  • YUNGBLUD - Câștigător

Best Virtual Live

  • BTS BANG BANG CON – The Live - Câștigător
  • J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
  • Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
  • Little Mix – UNCancelled
  • Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
  • Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
