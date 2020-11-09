Câștigătorii MTV EMA 2020 și live-urile serii - VIDEO

MTV EMA 2020 a oferit publicului o seară de reconectare la muzica populară din Europa. Elementul de legătură dintre gala premiilor EMA și VMA a fost BTS, grupul K-Pop care a cucerit Asia, America și, aparent, și pe noi, europenii.

Seara de 8 noiembrie a marcat cea de-a 27-a ediție a premiilor MTV EMA. Marii câștigători ai serii au fost membrii trupei BTS, ce și-au adjudecat patru trofee: "Best Song," "Best Group," "Best Virtual Live" și "Biggest Fans". Lady Gaga, care a avut cele mai multe nominalizări (7), a câștigat un singur premiu, dar pe cel mai râvnit - "Best Artist".

MTV EMA 2020 a venit cu trei noi categorii: Best Latin, Video for Good și Best Virtual Live. Karol G a câștigat trofeul pentru Best Latin, H.E.R. a fost recompensată pentru Video For Good, iar BTS a marcat în Best Virtual Live cu un show ce a înregistrat, de altfel, și un record mondial: "Bang Bang Con: The Live" a fost declarat cel mai bine plătit show virtual al unei formații.

În cadrul evenimentului au susținut live-uri artiști precum Doja Cat, Little Mix, Sam Smith, David Guetta și Alicia Keys. Mai jos le puteți urmări momentele pregătite special pentru MTV EMA 2020.

MTV EMA 2020 - LIVE-urile serii:

Câștigătorii MTV EMA 2020:

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled featuring Drake 'Popstar' starring Justin Bieber - Câștigător

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga - Câștigătoare

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite - Câștigător

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj - Câștigătoare

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I'm Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix - Câștigător

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS - Câștigător

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat - Câștigătoare

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS - Câștigător

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G - Câștigător

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay - Câștigător

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B - Câștigătoare

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta - Câștigătoare

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams - Câștigătoare

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let's love

Demi Lovato - I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can't Breathe - Câștigătoare

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD - Câștigător

Best Virtual Live