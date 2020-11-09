Câștigătorii MTV EMA 2020 și live-urile serii - VIDEO

Seara de 8 noiembrie a marcat cea de-a 27-a ediție a premiilor MTV EMA. Marii câștigători ai serii au fost membrii trupei BTS, ce și-au adjudecat patru trofee: "Best Song," "Best Group," "Best Virtual Live" și "Biggest Fans". Lady Gaga, care a avut cele mai multe nominalizări (7), a câștigat un singur premiu, dar pe cel mai râvnit - "Best Artist".
MTV EMA 2020 a venit cu trei noi categorii: Best Latin, Video for Good și Best Virtual Live. Karol G a câștigat trofeul pentru Best Latin, H.E.R. a fost recompensată pentru Video For Good, iar BTS a marcat în Best Virtual Live cu un show ce a înregistrat, de altfel, și un record mondial: "Bang Bang Con: The Live" a fost declarat cel mai bine plătit show virtual al unei formații.
În cadrul evenimentului au susținut live-uri artiști precum Doja Cat, Little Mix, Sam Smith, David Guetta și Alicia Keys. Mai jos le puteți urmări momentele pregătite special pentru MTV EMA 2020.
MTV EMA 2020 - LIVE-urile serii:
Câștigătorii MTV EMA 2020:
Best Video
- Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
- Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
- DJ Khaled featuring Drake 'Popstar' starring Justin Bieber - Câștigător
- Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Taylor Swift – The Man
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Artist
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga - Câștigătoare
- Miley Cyrus
- The Weeknd
Best Song
- BTS – Dynamite - Câștigător
- DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
- Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
- BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
- Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
- DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
- Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
- Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj - Câștigătoare
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I'm Ready
Best Pop
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Little Mix - Câștigător
Best Group
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- BLACKPINK
- BTS - Câștigător
- Chloe x Halle
- CNCO
- Little Mix
Best New
- BENEE
- DaBaby
- Doja Cat - Câștigătoare
- Jack Harlow
- Roddy Ricch
- YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
- Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK
- BTS - Câștigător
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Best Latin
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Karol G - Câștigător
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Best Rock
- Coldplay - Câștigător
- Green Day
- Liam Gallagher
- Pearl Jam
- Tame Impala
- The Killers
Best Hip Hop
- Cardi B - Câștigătoare
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Eminem
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Roddy Ricch
- Travis Scott
Best Electronic
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta - Câștigătoare
- Kygo
- Marshmello
- Martin Garrix
- The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
- blackbear
- FKA twigs
- Hayley Williams - Câștigătoare
- Machine Gun Kelly
- The 1975
- twenty one pilots
Video for Good
- Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
- David Guetta & Sia – Let's love
- Demi Lovato - I Love Me
- H.E.R. – I Can't Breathe - Câștigătoare
- Jorja Smith – By Any Means
- Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Best Push
- AJ Mitchell
- Ashnikko
- BENEE
- Brockhampton
- Conan Gray
- Doja Cat
- Georgia
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Tecca
- Tate McRae
- Wallows
- YUNGBLUD - Câștigător
Best Virtual Live
- BTS BANG BANG CON – The Live - Câștigător
- J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
- Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
- Little Mix – UNCancelled
- Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
- Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute