Câștigătorii MTV VMA 2019 - Taylor Swift, premiată pentru Videoclipul Anului

Taylor Swift a câștigat luni seară cel mai râvnit premiu din cadrul galei MTV Video Music Awards 2019. Artista a primit cele mai multe voturi în categoria Videoclipul Anului, surclasându-le pe Ariana Grande și Billie Eilish, nominalizate și ele în această categorie. Clipul pentru care a primit acest premiu a fost "You Need to Calm Down", prin care artista transmite un mesaj de susținere a comunităţii LGBTQ.
"Vreau să spun că acesta este un premiu votat de fani, așa că vreau să le mulțumesc în primul rând fanilor, pentru că în acest video au fost subliniate câteva aspecte. Faptul că voi ai votat acest videoclip înseamnă că voi vă doriți o lume în care cu toții avem drepturi egale în fața legii, indiferent pe cine iubim sau care este identitatea noastră.
În descrierea clipului de pe YouTube există o petiție, care parctic subliniază faptul că avem cu toții aceleași drepturi din punct de vedere legal. Vreau să le mulțumesc tuturor celor care au semnat această petiție, pentru că acum are jumătate de milion de semnături, adică de 5 ori mai mult decât pragul de semnături necesar pentru a obține un răspuns de la Casa Albă", a spus Taylor Swift în discursul de mulțumire.
VIDEO: Taylor Swift mulțumește pentru premiul Videoclipul Anului la MTV VMA 2019
Ariana Grande, care primise tot 12 nominalizări, ca și Taylor Swift, a câștigat și ea într-o categorie râvnită, respectiv Artistul Anului. Billie Eilish a primit premiul pentru Cel Mai Bun Artist Nou, iar Panic! At The Disco a câștigat trofeul Cel Mai Bun Artist Rock. Prestigiosul Video Vanguard a mers anul acesta la Missy Elliott.
Gala MTV VMA 2019 a avut loc pe 26 august și s-a desfășurat la New York. În cadrul evenimentului au susținut recitaluri Shawn Mendes și Camila Cabello, Missy Elliott, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers.
Câștigătorii MTV VMA 2019
VIDEO VANGUARD
- Missy Elliott
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records - Câștigătoare
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records
- Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records - Câștigătoare
- Cardi B – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Halsey – Capitol Records
- Jonas Brothers – Republic Records
- Shawn Mendes– Island Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records - Câștigători
- Drake – "In My Feelings" – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
- Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records - Câștigătoare
- Ava Max – Atlantic Records
- H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
- Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
- Lizzo – Atlantic Records
- ROSALÍA – Columbia Records
BEST COLLABORATION
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records - Câștigători
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don’t Care" – Atlantic Records
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records - Câștigătoare
- Bazzi – Atlantic Records
- CNCO – RCA Records
- H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
- Lauv – LAUV/AWAL
- Lizzo – Atlantic Records
BEST POP
- Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records - Câștigător
- 5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" – Interscope Records
- Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me" – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
- Khalid - "Talk" - RCA Records
BEST HIP HOP
- Cardi B – "Money" – Atlantic Records - Câștigătoare
- 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World" – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records
- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" – We The Best/Epic Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
- Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack
BEST R&B
- Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" – Keep Cool/RCA Records - Câștigătoare
- Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
- Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" – RCA Records
- H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could’ve Been" – MBK/RCA Records
- Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man" – RCA Records
- Ella Mai – "Trip" – 10 Summers/Interscope Records
BEST K-POP
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records - Câștigător
- BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
- Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love" – Epic Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog" – Republic Records
- NCT 127 – "Regular" – SM Entertainment
- EXO – "Tempo" – SM Entertainment
BEST LATIN
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records - Câștigători
- Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" – Universal Music Latino
- Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" – OVO Sound/Warner Records
- benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can’t Get Enough" – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
- Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Maluma – "Mala Mía" – Sony Music US Latin
BEST DANCE
- The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" – Disruptor/Columbia Records - Câștigători
- Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
- DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki" – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
- David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
- Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier" – Capitol Records
- Silk City & Dua Lipa ft. Diplo & Mark Ronson– "Electricity" – Columbia Records
BEST ROCK
- Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" – Elektra Music Group - Câștigător
- The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It" – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
- Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" – Island Records
- Imagine Dragons – "Natural" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
- Lenny Kravitz – "Low" – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
- twenty one pilots – "My Blood" – Elektra Music Group
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records - Câștigătoare
- Halsey – "Nightmare" – Capitol Records
- The Killers – "Land of the Free" – Island
- Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
- John Legend – "Preach" – Columbia Records
- Lil Dicky – "Earth" – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
BEST GROUP
- BTS - Câștigător
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Backstreet Boys
- BLACKPINK
- CNCO
- Jonas Brothers
- PRETTYMUCH
- Why Don’t We
BEST POWER ANTHEM
- Ariana Grande – "7 rings"
- DJ Khaled ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – "Wish Wish"
- Halsey – "Nightmare"
- Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – "Tempo"
- Maren Morris – "GIRL"
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – "Hot Girl Summer"
- Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter"
- Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer” - Câștigătoare
SONG OF SUMMER
- Ariana Grande, Social House – "boyfriend" - Câștigătoare
- Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
- DaBaby – "Suge"
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
- Jonas Brothers – Sucker"
- Khalid – "Talk"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
- Lil Tecca – "Ransom"
- Lizzo – "Truth Hurts"
- Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter"
- Post Malone ft. Young Thug – "Goodbyes"
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
- Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"
- The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
- Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – "The London"
BEST DIRECTION
- Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Regizat de Dave Meyers
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Regizat de Andrew Thomas Huang
- Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Republic Records – Regizat de Hannah Lux Davis
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Regizat de Calmatic - Câștigător
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Regizat de Dano Cerny
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Regizat de Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Billie Eilish – "when the party’s over" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Bryan Fugal of Centralfugal Productions, Ryan Ross & Andres Jaramillo
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
- Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
- DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" – We The Best/Epic Records – Visual Effects by GloriaFX, Sergii Mashevskyi and Anatolii Kuzmytskyi
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX - Câștigători
BEST EDITING
- Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish - Câștigătoare
- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Editing by Vinnie Hobbs
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Record – Editing by Calmatic
- Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
- Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Editing by Jarrett Fijal
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux - Câștigătoare
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Christian Zollenkopf for Prettybird
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
- Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
- ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna - Câștigătoare
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Ryan Heffington
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
- Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Son Sungdeuk, Quick Crew
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematography by Elias Talbot
- Billie Eilish – "hostage" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Pau Castejon
- Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Republic Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham - Câștigători
- Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides