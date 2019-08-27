Câștigătorii MTV VMA 2019 - Taylor Swift, premiată pentru Videoclipul Anului

Taylor Swift a fost marea câștigătoare a galei premiilor MTV Video Music Awards 2019. Din cele 12 nominalizări, artista și-a adjudecat 3 premii, inclusiv trofeul celei mai râvnite categorii - Videoclipul Anului. Vezi lista completă a câștigătorilor.

Taylor Swift a câștigat luni seară cel mai râvnit premiu din cadrul galei MTV Video Music Awards 2019. Artista a primit cele mai multe voturi în categoria Videoclipul Anului, surclasându-le pe Ariana Grande și Billie Eilish, nominalizate și ele în această categorie. Clipul pentru care a primit acest premiu a fost "You Need to Calm Down", prin care artista transmite un mesaj de susținere a comunităţii LGBTQ.

"Vreau să spun că acesta este un premiu votat de fani, așa că vreau să le mulțumesc în primul rând fanilor, pentru că în acest video au fost subliniate câteva aspecte. Faptul că voi ai votat acest videoclip înseamnă că voi vă doriți o lume în care cu toții avem drepturi egale în fața legii, indiferent pe cine iubim sau care este identitatea noastră. În descrierea clipului de pe YouTube există o petiție, care parctic subliniază faptul că avem cu toții aceleași drepturi din punct de vedere legal. Vreau să le mulțumesc tuturor celor care au semnat această petiție, pentru că acum are jumătate de milion de semnături, adică de 5 ori mai mult decât pragul de semnături necesar pentru a obține un răspuns de la Casa Albă", a spus Taylor Swift în discursul de mulțumire.

VIDEO: Taylor Swift mulțumește pentru premiul Videoclipul Anului la MTV VMA 2019

Ariana Grande, care primise tot 12 nominalizări, ca și Taylor Swift, a câștigat și ea într-o categorie râvnită, respectiv Artistul Anului. Billie Eilish a primit premiul pentru Cel Mai Bun Artist Nou, iar Panic! At The Disco a câștigat trofeul Cel Mai Bun Artist Rock. Prestigiosul Video Vanguard a mers anul acesta la Missy Elliott.

Gala MTV VMA 2019 a avut loc pe 26 august și s-a desfășurat la New York. În cadrul evenimentului au susținut recitaluri Shawn Mendes și Camila Cabello, Missy Elliott, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers.

Câștigătorii MTV VMA 2019

VIDEO VANGUARD

Missy Elliott

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records - Câștigătoare

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records

Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records - Câștigătoare

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Halsey – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – Republic Records

Shawn Mendes– Island Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records - Câștigători

Drake – "In My Feelings" – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records - Câștigătoare

Ava Max – Atlantic Records

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

ROSALÍA – Columbia Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records - Câștigători

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don’t Care" – Atlantic Records

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records - Câștigătoare

Bazzi – Atlantic Records

CNCO – RCA Records

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lauv – LAUV/AWAL

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

BEST POP

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records - Câștigător

5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" – Interscope Records

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me" – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

Khalid - "Talk" - RCA Records

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B – "Money" – Atlantic Records - Câștigătoare

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World" – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" – We The Best/Epic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack

BEST R&B

Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" – Keep Cool/RCA Records - Câștigătoare

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music

Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" – RCA Records

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could’ve Been" – MBK/RCA Records

Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man" – RCA Records

Ella Mai – "Trip" – 10 Summers/Interscope Records

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records - Câștigător

BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records

Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love" – Epic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog" – Republic Records

NCT 127 – "Regular" – SM Entertainment

EXO – "Tempo" – SM Entertainment

BEST LATIN

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records - Câștigători

Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" – Universal Music Latino

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" – OVO Sound/Warner Records

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can’t Get Enough" – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma – "Mala Mía" – Sony Music US Latin

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" – Disruptor/Columbia Records - Câștigători

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki" – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records

Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier" – Capitol Records

Silk City & Dua Lipa ft. Diplo & Mark Ronson– "Electricity" – Columbia Records

BEST ROCK

Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" – Elektra Music Group - Câștigător

The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It" – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" – Island Records

Imagine Dragons – "Natural" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Lenny Kravitz – "Low" – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.

twenty one pilots – "My Blood" – Elektra Music Group

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records - Câștigătoare

Halsey – "Nightmare" – Capitol Records

The Killers – "Land of the Free" – Island

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

John Legend – "Preach" – Columbia Records

Lil Dicky – "Earth" – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG

BEST GROUP

BTS - Câștigător

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don’t We

BEST POWER ANTHEM

Ariana Grande – "7 rings"

DJ Khaled ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – "Wish Wish"

Halsey – "Nightmare"

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – "Tempo"

Maren Morris – "GIRL"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – "Hot Girl Summer"

Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter"

Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer” - Câștigătoare

SONG OF SUMMER

Ariana Grande, Social House – "boyfriend" - Câștigătoare

Billie Eilish – "bad guy"

DaBaby – "Suge"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"

Jonas Brothers – Sucker"

Khalid – "Talk"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lil Tecca – "Ransom"

Lizzo – "Truth Hurts"

Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter"

Post Malone ft. Young Thug – "Goodbyes"

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – "The London"

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Regizat de Dave Meyers

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Regizat de Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Republic Records – Regizat de Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Regizat de Calmatic - Câștigător

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Regizat de Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Regizat de Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – "when the party’s over" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Bryan Fugal of Centralfugal Productions, Ryan Ross & Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" – We The Best/Epic Records – Visual Effects by GloriaFX, Sergii Mashevskyi and Anatolii Kuzmytskyi

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX - Câștigători

BEST EDITING

Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish - Câștigătoare

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Editing by Vinnie Hobbs

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Record – Editing by Calmatic

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Editing by Jarrett Fijal

BEST ART DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux - Câștigătoare

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Christian Zollenkopf for Prettybird

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna - Câștigătoare

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Ryan Heffington

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Son Sungdeuk, Quick Crew

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY