Win Butler confirmă că un nou album Arcade Fire este în lucru

Win a menționat că a lucrat la piese împreună cu soția și colega de trupă, Régine Chassagne, în ultimii doi ani. Trupa chiar începuse să înregistreze noul material înainte să izbucnească pandemia de coronavirus.
"Am explorat o mulțime de teme lirice și muzicale care se simt aproape înrudite cu ceea ce se întâmplă acum (avem de fapt și o melodie numită "Age of Anxiety" scrisă acum un an...Bineînțeles, procesul de scriere s-a mai intensificat, iar munca curge de la sine… Este o provocare ca întotdeauna și cu un scop la fel de mare", a scris Win pe Instagram.
Butler a adăugat că "îmi pun inima, sufletul și tot timpul meu prețios în muzică și înregistrare" și că este posibil ca Arcade Fire să poată interpreta o parte din material printr-o transmisiune live într-o bună zi. Cu toate acestea, el a avertizat că noua muzică nu va fi gata în viitorul apropiat - "Când asculți muzica care va fi lansată (… până la urmă… nu în curând… dacă nu ai fi avut răbdare până acum, cu siguranță nu ai fi citit asta), vei ști la ce lucrăm în carantină".
Win a recunoscut pandemia ca fiind o "criză" care "în final poate schimba sau distruge aspecte ale industriei muzicale", dar a oferit și o perspectivă înălțătoare pentru viitor:
"Cred că va consolida muzica doar ca formă de artă. Nu s-a simțit niciodată mai esențială, spirituală și de neînlocuit ... o biserică care trăiește în aer între sursă și urechile tale ... Vreau doar să știi, dragă cititorule, că nu ești uitat".
Postările lui Win Butler în ceea ce privește noul album:
View this post on Instagram
Post 1/3 April 13,2020 To the wonderful fans of @arcadefire , First of all, I’m sorry if at any time, I have taken for granted the incredible privilege it has been to perform for you and have you engage and listen to our music. On the eve of my 40th birthday, I find myself reflecting on my last big birthday; turning 30 (both excellent times to reflect). We were in Austin completing vocals and finishing touches on “The Suburbs”. Will, Spike and I had been intensely working on the script that would become “Scenes from the Suburbs.” Trying to finish a record that was so intensely personal was overwhelming. I didn’t even have the energy to celebrate, but we still went to a little Tex Mex place (definitely my death row cuisine of choice😊) I remember sitting in the fake leather booth, barely able to speak because of mental exhaustion, my true friends scattered all over the world and no where in sight, and thinking “It feels pretty great to be here at 30.” I was doing challenging work, with amazing band mates, making music I felt inspired by and driven to complete. I’m happy to report that at 40, I’m still pretty much in the same zone!!
View this post on Instagram
Post 2/3 @arcadefire Regine and I have been writing for the last couple of years, and the band was a few months into recording new material when COVID-19 hit…We had been exploring a lot of lyrical and musical themes that feel almost eerily related to what is happening now (we actually have a song called Age of Anxiety written a year ago for Christ’s sake - ha ha ). Needless to say, the writing has intensified, and the work is flowing out... It is challenging as ever, and with just as much purpose. Though this crisis may ultimately change or destroy aspects of the music industry, I believe it will only strengthen music as an art form. It has never felt more essential, spiritual and irreplaceable...a church that lives in the air between the source and your ears... I just want you to know, dear reader, that you aren’t forgotten. The world is experiencing incredible suffering and uncertainty. I already know people who have been sick and died, and hope that you and those you love have been spared.
View this post on Instagram
Post 3/3 @arcadefire For my part, I’m pouring my heart, soul and all of my precious time into the music and recording. (Not closing the door on doing some online performances, but it feels like many artists have that covered;) But talk to me in August when we are all climbing the walls...consider that a song request Radiohead 😊 ) When you listen to the music that’s coming (...eventually...not soon…if you don’t have patience by now, you definitely aren’t reading this), you will know what we were working on under quarantine. Sending love and light! Take care of yourselves, friends, family and neighborhood. With unending love and respect, Your pal, Win P.S. my fucking hands hurt, don’t remember how I used to do this
Arcade Fire este una dintre cele mai premiate formații rock din ultimul deceniu. Trupa canadiană și-a început activitatea în 2001, ajungând în atenția publicului în 2004, odată cu lansarea albumului de debut ”Funeral”. După un prim disc nominalizat la Grammy pentru Best Alternative Music Album, a urmat LP-ul ”Neon Bible”, distins în 2008 cu un Meteor Music Award pentru Best International Album și premiul Juno în categoria Alternative Album of the Year.
RECOMANDARE: Citește interviul cu Arcade Fire: "Ne luăm energia din lucruri noi, ascultăm mereu muzică nouă, citim cărți noi, ne uităm la filme noi"
Arcade Fire a susținut primul concert în România pe 20 iunie 2018. Citește impresii de la eveniment.