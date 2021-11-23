Nominalizările la Premiile Grammy 2022 au fost anunţate: Billie Eilish şi Justin Bieber printre favoriţi

Ei bine aflaţi că lunga listă de nominalizaţi îi are în frunte pe Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo şi J. Cole cu cele mai multe nominalizări. Anunţul a fost făcut în cadrul unui livestream pe YouTube, iar ceremonia Premiilor Grammy 2022 va avea loc pe 31 ianuarie 2022. Va fi transmisă live pe CBS, desfăşurându-se în Los Angeles, probabil în regim hibrid, o combinaţie de artişti prezenţi fizic la eveniment şi reprezentaţii şi discursuri pre-înregistrate sau transmise de acasă, din cauza pandemiei.
Billie Eilish a bifat nominalizări pentru "Cel mai bun album", "Cea mai bună piesă" şi "Înregistrarea Anului". Olivia Rodrigo concurează la aceleaşi categorii, dar şi la una extra, "Cel mai bun artist nou". Mai interesant e că ABBA a primit prima nominalizare la Grammy din carieră, la categoria "Cel mai bun disc al anului", pentru "I Still Have Faith In You". La categoria rock găsim nume ca Gojira, Rob Zombie, AC/DC Mastodon, Kings of Leon sau Dream Theater. Glass Animals apare la rândul printre numele noi. Nu lipsesc Drake şi Kanye West la categoria rap, dar şi Lil Nas X cu câteva nominalizări.
Iată lista completă de nominalizări:
Record of the Year
- ABBA – I Still Have Faith In You
- Jon Batiste – Freedom
- Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out of You
- Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
- Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
- Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
- Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
Album of the Year
- Jon Batiste – We Are
- Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
- Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
- Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Song of the Year
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
- Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
- Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
- H.E.R. – Fight For You
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
- Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
- Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
- Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
- Brandi Carlile – Right On Time
Best New Artist
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finneas
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
- Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- Ariana Grande – Positions
- Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
- Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
- James Blake – Before
- Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
- Caribou – You Can Do It
- Rüfüs du Sol – Alive
- Tiësto – The Business
Best Alternative Music Album
- Fleet Foxes – Shore
- Halsey – If I Cant Have Love, I Want Power
- Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
- Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
- St. Vincent – Daddys Home
Best R&B Performance
- Snoh Aalegra – Lost You
- Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
- H.E.R. – Damage
- Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
- Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Eric Bellinger – New Light
- Cory Henry – Something To Say
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
- Lucky Daye – Table For Two
- Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert
- Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best Rap Performance
- Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
- Cardi B – Up
- J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
- Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy
- Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Jon Batiste – I Need You
- BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – Bring It On Home
- Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again
- H.E.R. – Fight for You
- Lucky Dave, Yebba – How Much Can A Heart Take
Best Rap Album
- J. Cole – The Off-Season
- Drake – Certified Lover Boy
- Nas – Kings Disease 2
- Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
- Kanye West – Donda
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is The Devil
- Doja Cat – Need to Know
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
- Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
- Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane
Best Rap Song
- DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts
- Saweetie, Doja Cat – Best Friend
- Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
- Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail
- J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
- Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
- Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
- Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
- Camilo – Mis Manos
- Alex Cuba – Mendó
- Selena Gomez – Revelación
Best American Roots Performance
- Jon Batiste – Cry
- Billy Strings – Love and Regret
- The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
- Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
- Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best American Roots Song
- Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
- Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me A Fool
- Jon Batiste – Cry
- Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
- Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best Americana Album
- Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
- John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
- Los Lobos – Native Sons
- Allison Russell – Outside Child
- Yola – Stand for Myself
Best Bluegrass Album
- Billy Strings – Renewal
- Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
- The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute To Bill Monroe
- Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
- Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues
- Blues Traveler – Travelers Blues
- Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
- Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You
- Kim Watson – Take Me Back
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream
- Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
- Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
- Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
Best Folk Album
- Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
- Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
- Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
- Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – Theyre Calling Me Home
- Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live In New Orleans!
- Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops
- Chia Wa – My People
- Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco
- Kalani Pea – Kau Ka Pea
Best Reggae Album
- Etana – Pamoja
- Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
- Sean Paul – Live N Livin
- Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty In the Silence
- Spice – 10
Best Global Music Album
- Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
- Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert
- Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
- Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
- Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best New Age Album
- Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers
- Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
- Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea
- Opium Moon – Night + Day
- Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- The Marías – Cinema
- Yebba – Dawn
- Low – Hey What
- Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
- Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Rogét Chahayed
- Mike Elizondo
- Hit-Boy
- Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
- Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
- Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
- K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
- Zedd, Griff – Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)
- Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
- Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
- PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)
- Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
- Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
- Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd
- Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
- Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier
Best Immersive Audio Album
- Alicia Keys – Alicia
- Patricia Barber – Clique
- Harry Styles – Fine Line
- Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
- Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes
- Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears
- Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven Symphony No. 9
- Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas
- Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Childrens Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Childrens Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin
- Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
- Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls
- Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
- Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Premiile Grammy 2022 se vor ţine la Crypto.com Arena din Los Angeles, pe 31 ianuarie 2022. Se vor putea urmări prin live streaming pe serviciul Paramount+ şi un trial este disponibil gratuit aici.