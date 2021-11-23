Urmărește-ne în Social Media

Nominalizările la Premiile Grammy 2022 au fost anunţate: Billie Eilish şi Justin Bieber printre favoriţi

Ziua de 23 noiembrie a fost una importantă pentru industria muzicală, deoarece atunci au fost anunţate nominalizările la Premiile Grammy, ediţia 2022. Pe lângă "suspecţii obişnuiţi" avem şi câteva nume noi. Această gală vine după încă un an pandemic, care ne-a adus albume noi de la Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Deftones, Adele, Ed Sheeran, iar munca lor va fi recunoscută. De văzut şi dacă The Weeknd a fost ignorat din nou... Lista o găsiţi în articol.

Nominalizari Premiile Grammy 2022
Nominalizari Premiile Grammy 2022 │ FOTO: Grammy.com www.grammy.com

Ei bine aflaţi că lunga listă de nominalizaţi îi are în frunte pe Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo şi J. Cole cu cele mai multe nominalizări. Anunţul a fost făcut în cadrul unui livestream pe YouTube, iar ceremonia Premiilor Grammy 2022 va avea loc pe 31 ianuarie 2022. Va fi transmisă live pe CBS, desfăşurându-se în Los Angeles, probabil în regim hibrid, o combinaţie de artişti prezenţi fizic la eveniment şi reprezentaţii şi discursuri pre-înregistrate sau transmise de acasă, din cauza pandemiei.

Billie Eilish a bifat nominalizări pentru "Cel mai bun album", "Cea mai bună piesă" şi "Înregistrarea Anului". Olivia Rodrigo concurează la aceleaşi categorii, dar şi la una extra, "Cel mai bun artist nou". Mai interesant e că ABBA a primit prima nominalizare la Grammy din carieră, la categoria "Cel mai bun disc al anului", pentru "I Still Have Faith In You". La categoria rock găsim nume ca Gojira, Rob Zombie, AC/DC Mastodon, Kings of Leon sau Dream Theater. Glass Animals apare la rândul printre numele noi.  Nu lipsesc Drake şi Kanye West la categoria rap, dar şi Lil Nas X cu câteva nominalizări.

Iată lista completă de nominalizări:

Record of the Year

  • ABBA – I Still Have Faith In You
  • Jon Batiste – Freedom
  • Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out of You
  • Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
  • Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
  • Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
  • Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
  • Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
  • Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Album of the Year

  • Jon Batiste – We Are
  • Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
  • Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
  • Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
  • Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Song of the Year

  • Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
  • Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
  • H.E.R. – Fight For You
  • Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
  • Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
  • Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
  • Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
  • Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
  • Brandi Carlile – Right On Time

Best New Artist

  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • Finneas
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid Laroi
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
  • Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
  • Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
  • Ariana Grande – Positions
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

  • Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
  • Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
  • James Blake – Before
  • Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
  • Caribou – You Can Do It
  • Rüfüs du Sol – Alive
  • Tiësto – The Business

Best Alternative Music Album

  • Fleet Foxes – Shore
  • Halsey – If I Cant Have Love, I Want Power
  • Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
  • Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
  • St. Vincent – Daddys Home

Best R&B Performance

  • Snoh Aalegra – Lost You
  • Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
  • H.E.R. – Damage
  • Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
  • Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Progressive R&B Album

  • Eric Bellinger – New Light
  • Cory Henry – Something To Say
  • Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
  • Lucky Daye – Table For Two
  • Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert
  • Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best Rap Performance

  • Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
  • Cardi B – Up
  • J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life
  • Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy
  • Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • Jon Batiste – I Need You
  • BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – Bring It On Home
  • Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again
  • H.E.R. – Fight for You
  • Lucky Dave, Yebba – How Much Can A Heart Take

Best Rap Album

  • J. Cole – The Off-Season
  • Drake – Certified Lover Boy
  • Nas – Kings Disease 2
  • Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
  • Kanye West – Donda

Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is The Devil
  • Doja Cat – Need to Know
  • Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
  • Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
  • Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best Rap Song

  • DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts
  • Saweetie, Doja Cat – Best Friend
  • Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
  • Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail
  • J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

  • Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
  • Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
  • Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
  • Camilo – Mis Manos
  • Alex Cuba – Mendó
  • Selena Gomez – Revelación

Best American Roots Performance

  • Jon Batiste – Cry
  • Billy Strings – Love and Regret
  • The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
  • Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
  • Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best American Roots Song

  • Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
  • Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me A Fool
  • Jon Batiste – Cry
  • Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
  • Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best Americana Album

  • Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
  • John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
  • Los Lobos – Native Sons
  • Allison Russell – Outside Child
  • Yola – Stand for Myself

Best Bluegrass Album

  • Billy Strings – Renewal
  • Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
  • The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute To Bill Monroe
  • Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
  • Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best Traditional Blues Album

  • Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues
  • Blues Traveler – Travelers Blues
  • Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
  • Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You
  • Kim Watson – Take Me Back

Best Contemporary Blues Album

  • The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream
  • Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
  • Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
  • Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Best Folk Album

  • Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
  • Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
  • Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
  • Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – Theyre Calling Me Home
  • Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Best Regional Roots Music Album

  • Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live In New Orleans!
  • Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops
  • Chia Wa – My People
  • Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco
  • Kalani Pea – Kau Ka Pea

Best Reggae Album

  • Etana – Pamoja
  • Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
  • Sean Paul – Live N Livin
  • Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty In the Silence
  • Spice – 10

Best Global Music Album

  • Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
  • Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert
  • Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
  • Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
  • Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best New Age Album

  • Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers
  • Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
  • Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea
  • Opium Moon – Night + Day
  • Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

  • The Marías – Cinema
  • Yebba – Dawn
  • Low – Hey What
  • Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
  • Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Rogét Chahayed
  • Mike Elizondo
  • Hit-Boy
  • Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

  • Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
  • Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
  • K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
  • Zedd, Griff – Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)
  • Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
  • Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
  • PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

  • Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
  • Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
  • Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd
  • Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
  • Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier

Best Immersive Audio Album

  • Alicia Keys – Alicia
  • Patricia Barber – Clique
  • Harry Styles – Fine Line
  • Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
  • Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender

Best Engineered Album, Classical

  • Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes
  • Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears
  • Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven Symphony No. 9
  • Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas
  • Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Childrens Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Childrens Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

  • Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin
  • Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
  • Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls
  • Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
  • Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Premiile Grammy 2022 se vor ţine la Crypto.com Arena din Los Angeles, pe 31 ianuarie 2022. Se vor putea urmări prin live streaming pe serviciul Paramount+ şi un trial este disponibil gratuit aici.

MTV EMA 2021 - Lista completă a câștigătorilor și live-urile serii - VIDEO

O nouă ediție a MTV Europe Music Awards a avut loc duminică seară. Justin Bieber, deși a avut cele mai multe nominalizări, nu a câștigat niciun trofeu. Gala a fost de bun augur pentru Maneskin, care a primit primul premiu MTV EMA, în vreme ce grupul K-Pop BTS a fost marele câștigător al serii.

Publicat

acum o săptămână

pe

15/11/2021

de

Maneskin @MTV EMA 2021
Maneskin @MTV EMA 2021 │ FOTO: Maneskin www.facebook.com

Gala MTV EMA 2021 a fost plină de surprize pentru mulți dintre artiștii nominalizați. Chiar dacă Justin Bieber se număra printre favoriți, cu 8 nominalizări, artistul canadian a pierdut în toate categoriile în care a fost inclus. La fel s-a întâmplat și cu Olivia Rodrigo, care a ratat toate cele 5 nominalizări, deși la MTV VMA reușise performanța de a câștiga 3 premii, inclusiv în categoria Song of The Year.

După numărul de premii adjudecate, BTS a fost marele câștigător, plecând cu 4 trofee. Ed Sheeran, pe de altă parte, a câștigat în cele mai râvnite categorii: Best Artist și Best Song.

Maneskin, trupa a cărei popularitate a crescut exponențial după Eurovision 2021, continuă să-și crească baza de fani. Anul acesta a primit două nominalizări la MTV EMA și a plecat acasă cu un prim trofeu, pentru Best Rock.

"Best Rock!!! Acest premiu însemană atâââât de mult pentru noi. Le mulțumim celor de la MTV EMA pentru toate nominalizările și pentru oportunitatea de a cânta pe o scenă atât de minunată. Recunoștință infinită celor care ne-au susținut și ne-au votat, vă iubim!", a transmis Maneskin pe Instagram.

Gala MTV EMA 2021 a avut loc pe 14 noiembrie, la Papp László Sportaréna din Budapesta. Pe scenă au urcat o mare parte dintre artiștii nominalizați, respectiv, Maneskin, Ed Sheeran, Maluma, Youngblood, Imagine Dragons.

Live-urile serii la MTV EMA 2021

Måneskin 'MAMMAMIA' Live | MTV EMA 2021

Ed Sheeran "Shivers" Live | MTV EMA 2021

Ed Sheeran "Overpass Graffiti" Live | MTV EMA 2021

Maluma Featuring Rayvanny "Mama Tetema" Live | MTV EMA 2021

YUNGBLUD "fleabag" Live | MTV EMA 2021

Imagine Dragons With J.I.D "Enemy" Live | MTV EMA 2021

Câștigătorii MTV EMA 2021

Best Artist

  • Ed Sheeran - Câștigător
  • Doja Cat
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

Best Pop

  • BTS - Câștigător
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

  • Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits" - Câștigător
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
  • Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
  • Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
  • Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
  • The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"

Best Video

  • Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Câștigător
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
  • Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
  • Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
  • Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"
  • Taylor Swift: "Willow"

Best Collaboration

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More" - Câștigător
  • Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
  • Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"
  • The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Best New

  • Saweetie - Câștigătoare
  • Giveon
  • Griff
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • The Kid Laroi

Best Electronic

  • David Guetta - Câștigător
  • Calvin Harris
  • Joel Corry
  • Marshmello
  • Skrillex
  • Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

  • Måneskin - Câștigător
  • Coldplay
  • Foo Fighters
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Kings Of Leon
  • The Killers

Best Alternative

  • Yungblud - Câștigător
  • Halsey
  • Lorde
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • Willow

Best Latin

  • Maluma - Câștigător
  • Bad Bunny
  • J. Balvin
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Rosalía
  • Shakira

Best Hip Hop

  • Nicki Minaj - Câștigător
  • Cardi B
  • DJ Khaled
  • Drake
  • Kanye West
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Best K-Pop

  • BTS - Câștigător
  • Lisa
  • Monsta X
  • NCT 127
  • Rosé
  • Twice

Best Group

  • BTS - Câștigător
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Little Mix
  • Måneskin
  • Silk Sonic

Best Push

  • 24KGoldn
  • Fousheé
  • Girl in Red
  • Griff
  • JC Stewart
  • Jxdn
  • Latto
  • Madison Beer
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Remi Wolf
  • Saint Jhn
  • The Kid Laroi
  • Biggest Fans
  • BTS - Câștigător
  • Ariana Grande
  • Blackpink
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

Video for Good

  • Billie Eilish: "Your Power" - Câștigătoare
  • Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"
  • Girl in Red: "Serotonin"
  • H.E.R.: "Fight For You"
  • Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"
  • Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Best U.S. Act

  • Taylor Swift - Câștigătoare
  • Ariana Grande
  • Doja Cat
  • Lil Nas X
  • Olivia Rodrigo

Generation Change Award

Câștigători: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi

Concerte & turnee

Justin Bieber își duce fanii în metavers, cu un nou concept de concert virtual

Justin Bieber a anunțat că va susține un concert în metavers, unde va cânta sub forma unui avatar digital. Evenimentul va avea loc pe 18 noiembrie și va fi găzduit de platforma Wave. Găsești mai multe detalii în articol.

Publicat

acum 2 săptămâni

pe

10/11/2021

de

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber │ FOTO: Captură YouTube

Cântărețul de 27 de ani va interpreta melodii de pe albumul său "Justice" într-un concert virtual live pe Wave, o platformă virtuală de divertisment. Publicul va putea interacționa cu însuși Bieber, care își va controla avatarul digital printr-un costum de motion capture.

"Cred în Wave și îmi place că platforma este o nouă modalitate de a lua legătura cu fanii mei. Sunt încântat să folosesc această tehnologie pentru a aduce oamenii împreună și pentru a intra în legătură cu fanii din întreaga lume. Abia aștept ca ei să participe la acest eveniment interactiv", a declarat Justin Bieber.

Evenimentul le va oferi fanilor o privire futuristă asupra metaversului, îmbinând jocurile, efectele vizuale în timp real și interpretarea muzicală live într-o experiență interactivă captivantă. Publicul va merge într-o călătorie muzicală memorabilă cu Bieber.

Fanii care doresc să interacționeze cu Bieber în timpul concertului său virtual se pot înscrie gratuit pe Wave, sau pot urmări evenimentul printr-un livestream pe canalul YouTube al lui Bieber.

Emisiuni radio-tv

Trupa Maneskin și-a făcut debutul american la emisiunea lui Jimmy Fallon - VIDEO

Maneskin a ajuns oficial la inimile americanilor odată cu participarea la emisiunea "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". Trupa italiană a interpretat live două piese. Detalii și video în articol.

Publicat

acum 4 săptămâni

pe

28/10/2021

de

Maneskin la Jimmy Fallon
Maneskin la Jimmy Fallon │ FOTO: YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Câștigătorii Eurovision 2021 au un program încărcat. Imediat după victoria obținută la Rotterdam, cei patru italieni au urcat pe scene internaționale și au susținut show-uri incendiare. Au lansat videoclipuri și piese noi, au prezentat o colaborare cu Iggy Pop și s-au implicat într-o campanie a casei de modă Gucci.

Cel mai recent eveniment notabil al trupei a fost participarea la emisiunea lui Jimmy Fallon. Chiar dacă Maneskin își are fanii săi americani, succesul grupului trebuia celebrat și în mod oficial. Astfel, Damiano, Victoria, Thomas și Ethan au urcat pe scena emisiunii și au interpretat piesele "Beggin" și "MAMMAMIA". 

VIDEO: Maneskin - Beggin'

VIDEO: Maneskin - MAMMAMIA

Continuând cu performanțele live ale trupei, Maneskin a susținut un concert în Paris la sfârșitul lunii septembrie. Recitalul a fost parte a evenimentului caritabil Global Citizen Live. Săptămâna trecută, Maneskin le-a făcut o surpriză britanicilor și a susținut un concert cu intrare liberă la O2 Academy Islington. Formația a plănuit deja un turneu în Europa și Marea Britanie la începutul lui 2022. Întreaga serie de concerte este sold-out.

