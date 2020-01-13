Gala Oscar 2020 aduce 11 nominalizări pentru "Joker", inclusiv pentru cel mai bun soundtrack

Filmul "Joker", cu Joaquin Phoenix în rol principal, a obținut cele mai multe nominalizări la Premiile Oscar 2020, evidențiindu-se în toate categoriile importante. Soundtrack-ul filmului, semnat de compozitoarea Hildur Guðnadóttir, este și el vizat.

După reușita de la Globurile de Aur, filmul "Joker" reușește să cumuleze un număr impresionant de nominalizări la Oscar, chiar mai multe și decât pelicula lui Tarantino. Drama lui Todd Phillips a strâns 11 nominalizări, regăsindu-se în categorii râvnite precum Cel mai bun film, Cel mai bun regizor, Cel mai bun actor și Cea mai bună coloană sonoră. Soundtrack-ul compozitoarei islandeze Hildur Guðnadóttir conține piese cu greutate, precum "That’s Life" de la Frank Sinatra, "People Are Strange" de la The Doors și "Smile" de la Nat King Cole

La categoria Cea mai bună piesă originală îi întâlnim din nou pe Sir. Elton John și Bernie Taupin cu piesa "I’m Gonna Love Me Again" de pe coloana sonoră a filmului biografic "Rocketman". În aceeași categorie apare și "Into the Unknown", de pe soundtrack-ul "Frozen 2".

Cea de-a 92-a ediție a galei Premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 9 februarie, în Los Angeles. Ceremonia va fi transmisă de ABC și se va desfășura fără un prezentator, la fel cum s-a întâmplat și anul trecut.

Nominalizările la Oscar 2020:

Best Picture

“Ford v Ferrari” (Disney/Fox)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“Little Women” (Sony)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“1917” (Universal)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (Neon)

Original Score

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” (“Toy Story 4”)

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” (“Rocketman”)

“I’m Standing With You,” (“Breakthrough”)

“Into the Unknown,” (“Frozen 2”)

“Stand Up,” (“Harriet”)

Best Director

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saorise Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”)

Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”)

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”)

Animated Feature

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World””

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

International Feature Film

“Corpus Christi”

“Honeyland”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

Best Documentary

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Best Cinematography

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Costume Design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Film Editing

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Production Design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Sound Mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Visual Effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Documentary (Short Subject)

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Short Film (Animated)

“Daughter”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Short Film (Live Action)