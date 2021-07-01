Wolf Alice - Play The Greatest Hits

Noul videoclip Wolf Alice este regizat de Jordan Hemingway, el semnând toate clipurile trupei de la debutul promovării celui mai recent album. Hemingway este un fotograf și videograf londonez ce a lucrat anterior cu Yves Tumor, realizând companii pentru Gucci și Nike.
Albumul "Blue Weekend", ce include noul single "Play The Greatest Hits", a fost lansat pe 4 iunie. LP-ul a debutat pe prima poziție în topul albumelor din UK, acesta fiind primul material discografic al formației care reușește să atingă această performanță.
"Ne-am pus tot sufletul în acest album și înseamnă enorm pentru noi faptul că vă place. Vă mulțumim pentru toate cuvintele frumoase și pentru tot sprijinul acordat. Vă iubim", apare pe site-ul oficial al trupei, Wolf Alice mulțumindu-le astfel celor care au ascultat noile piese și au contribuit la primul Number One al formației.
De pe albumul "Blue Weekend" au fost extrase și single-urile "No Hard Feelings", "How Can I Make It OK?" și "The Last Man on Earth".
Tracklist "Blue Weekend" - Wolf Alice:
- "The Beach"
- "Delicious Things"
- "Lipstick on the Glass"
- "Smile"
- "Safe from Heartbreak (If You Never Fall in Love)"
- "How Can I Make It OK?"
- "Play the Greatest Hits"
- "Feeling Myself"
- "The Last Man on Earth"
- "No Hard Feelings"
- "The Beach II"