Industria muzicala

The Weeknd stabilește un nou record cu hit-ul "Blinding Lights"

The Weeknd marchează o nouă reușita cu apreciata piesă "Blinding Lights". Melodia a fost lansată în noiembrie 2019 și continuă să facă și acum ravagii în topurile muzicale. Detalii în articol.

acum 2 ore

acum 2 ore

pe

Coperta single The Weeknd Blinding Lights
Coperta single The Weeknd Blinding Lights │ FOTO: The Weeknd

Hit-ul "Blinding Lights" de la The Weeknd este noua piesă de pe primul loc în Billboard Hot 100 Song of All Time. La doi ani de la lansare, melodia a devenit cea mai importanta piesă dintre cele aproape 30.000 care au intrat în top-ul cu o istorie de 63 de ani.

"Blinding Lights" a reușit să staționeze pe primul loc în top pentru 4 săptămâni, în top 5 pentru 43 de săptămâni, în top 10 pentru 57 de săptămâni, în top 40 pentru 86 de săptămâni, iar în întregul top pentru 90 de săptămâni, fiind un record absolut.

The Weeknd a detronat piesa "The Twist" a lui Chubby Checker, fiind pe primul loc din 2008. Top-ul este completat de "Smooth" de la Santana & Rob Thomas și "Mack the Knife" de la Bobby Darin.

Top 10:

  1. "Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd
  2. "The Twist" - Chubby Checker
  3. "Smooth" - Santana feat. Rob Thomas
  4. "Mack the Knife" - Bobby Darin
  5. "Uptown Funk!" - Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars
  6. "How Do I Live" - LeAnn Rimes
  7. "Party Rock Anthem" - LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock
  8. "I Gotta Feeling," The Black Eyed Peas
  9. "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)," Los Del Rio
  10. "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran

Alte poziții de succes în topurile muzicale:

The Beatles rămân pe primul loc în Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists de la Billboard. Top-ul este completat de Madonna, Elton John, Elvis Presley si Mariah Carey.

De la ultima recapitulare, Drake a ajuns de pe locul 22 pe locul 11, fiind artistul cu cele mai multe piese în top 40 (144), dar și cu cele mai multe melodii în top (259). Taylor Swift se află pe poziția 21, Maroon 5 pe 24, Bruno Mars pe 29, iar Justin Bieber pe 38.

The Weeknd se află pe locul 43, fiind printre singurii 4 artiști ce au debutat în top în decada trecută. Alături de el se mai află Post Malone, Ariana Grande și Ed Sheeran.

Muzică nouă

Rosalia și The Weeknd vor lansa o colaborare - TRAILER

Rosalia și The Weeknd au lansat un trailer pentru viitoarea lor colaborare, intitulată "La Fama". Materialul este disponibil în articol, așa că te invităm să îl urmărești.

Publicat

acum 2 săptămâni

pe

09/11/2021

de

Rosalia în trailerul piesei "La Fama"
Rosalia în trailerul piesei "La Fama" │ FOTO: captură YouTube

Noua piesă va fi lansată pe 11 noiembrie și este extrasă de pe viitorul album al Rosaliei, "Motomami". Discul va apărea anul viitor și marchează cel de-al treilea material de studio al cântăreței.

În ceea ce privește trailerul colaborării cu The Weeknd, acesta îl prezintă pe actorul Danny Trejo, care spune unei mulțimi: "Pregătește-te pentru puțină căldură...La Fama". Apoi, Rosalia cântă în fața unui public, îmbrăcată într-o ținută argintie, în timp ce The Weeknd stă și o urmărește. Ambii artiști cântă în limba spaniolă.

"La Fama" nu este primul proiect muzical la care au colaborat cei doi cântăreți. Anul trecut, Rosalia a apărut într-un remix al hit-ului "Bleeding Lights". Artista a mai bifat numeroase colaborări cu muzicieni de succes ca Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Arca and Oneohtrix Point Never.

TRAILER: Rosalia & The Weeknd - La Fama

Muzică nouă

Post Malone a lansat "One Right Now", o colaborare cu The Weeknd - AUDIO

Cei doi muzicieni și-au unit forțele pentru piesa "One Right Now", extrasă de pe viitorul album al lui Post Malone. Melodia este disponibilă în articol, te invităm să o asculți.

Publicat

acum 3 săptămâni

pe

05/11/2021

de

Post Malone, The Weeknd - One Right Now
Post Malone, The Weeknd - One Right Now │ FOTO: captură YouTube

"One Right Now" marchează prima colaborare dintre The Weeknd și Post Malone, dar și primul single extras de pe viitorul album al celui din urmă. Noul disc s-ar intitula "PM4". În ceea ce privește melodia, aceasta vorbește despre o fostă relație amoroasă, iar partea instrumentală are o influență electropop, similară cu cea din "Blinding Lights" de la The Weeknd.

Lansarea piesei deschide calea pentru cel de-al patrulea album al lui Post Malone. Va fi primul său material nou de la "Hollywood's Bleeding", din 2019, care a ajuns pe locul 1 în Billboard Top 200.

The Weeknd a colaborat recent cu grupul EDM Swedish House Mafia, pentru "Moth To A Flame", care s-a clasat pe locul 27 în Billboard Hot 100.

AUDIO: Post Malone and The Weeknd - One Right Now

Emisiuni radio-tv

Nominalizările la American Music Awards (AMA) 2021 - Lista completă

Olivia Rodrigo și The Weeknd sunt artiștii cu cele mai multe nominalizări la ediția din 2021 a American Music Awards. Gala decernării premiilor va avea loc în luna noiembrie.

Publicat

acum 4 săptămâni

pe

29/10/2021

de

The Weeknd
The Weeknd │ FOTO: Captură YouTube

American Music Awards (AMA), gala în cadrul căreia sunt premiați cei mai bine vânduți artiști din muzica mainstream, continuă în 2021 cu cea de-a 49-a ediție. Nominalizările au fost stabilite pe baza cifrelor furnizate de Billboard (vânzări digitale, streaming, difuzări pe radio), câștigătorii urmând a fi determinați în urma centralizării voturilor acordate de fani.

Anul acesta, debutanta Olivia Rodrigo se bucură de cele mai multe nominalizări, respectiv 7, urmată fiind de The Weeknd, cu 6. Următorii în listă sunt Bad Bunny, Doja Cat și GIVĒON, cu câte 5 nominalizări. În categoria cea mai râvnită, Artist of The Year, bătălia se va da între Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo și Taylor Swift, cea care deține și recordul acestei categorii. Fosta cântăreață de muzică country a fost desemnată Artist of The Year de 6 ori, deținând și recordul de premii AMA - nu mai puțin de 32 de trofee.

Gala decernării premiilor va avea loc pe 21 noiembrie, la Microsoft Theater din Los Angeles. Evenimentul va fi transmis de ABC și va putea fi urmărit ulterior și pe Hulu.

Lista nominalizărilor la American Music Awards (AMA) 2021:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Ariana Grande
  • BTS
  • Drake
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • 24kGoldn
  • Giveon
  • Masked Wolf
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

  • Erica Banks “Buss It”
  • Måneskin “Beggin’”
  • Megan Thee Stallion “Body”
  • Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
  • Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
  • Cardi B “Up”
  • Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
  • Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
  • The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

  • Ariana Grande
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

  • AJR
  • BTS
  • Glass Animals
  • Maroon 5
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

  • Ariana Grande “Positions”
  • Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”
  • Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
  • Taylor Swift “evermore”
  • The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”

FAVORITE POP SONG

  • BTS “Butter”
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
  • Dua Lipa “Levitating”
  • Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Jason Aldean
  • Luke Bryan
  • Luke Combs
  • *Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Maren Morris
  • Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

  • Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
  • Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
  • Lee Brice “Hey World”
  • Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
  • *Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

  • Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
  • Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
  • Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
  • Luke Combs “Forever After All”
  • Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • Drake
  • Lil Baby
  • Moneybagg Yo
  • Polo G
  • Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • Cardi B
  • Coi Leray
  • Erica Banks
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

  • Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
  • Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
  • Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
  • Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”
  • Rod Wave “SoulFly”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

  • Cardi B “Up”
  • Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
  • Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
  • Polo G “RAPSTAR”
  • Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

  • Chris Brown
  • Giveon
  • Tank
  • The Weeknd
  • Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

  • Doja Cat
  • H.E.R.
  • Jazmine Sullivan
  • Jhené Aiko
  • SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

  • Doja Cat “Planet Her”
  • Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”
  • H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”
  • Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
  • Queen Naija “missunderstood”

FAVORITE R&B SONG

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
  • Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
  • H.E.R. “Damage”
  • Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna
  • Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • KAROL G
  • Natti Natasha
  • ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
  • Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

  • Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”
  • Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
  • KAROL G “KG0516”
  • Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”
  • Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
  • Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
  • Farruko “Pepas”
  • Kali Uchis “telepatía”
  • Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

  • AJR
  • All Time Low
  • Foo Fighters
  • Glass Animals
  • Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

  • CAIN
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Elevation Worship
  • Lauren Daigle
  • Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

  • Kanye West
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Koryn Hawthorne
  • Maverick City Music
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

  • David Guetta
  • ILLENIUM
  • Marshmello
  • Regard
  • Tiësto
Trending