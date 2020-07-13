Lana del Rey va lansa primul volum de poezii atât în format fizic, cât și audiobook

View this post on Instagram

Dates for the release of the audiobook and the physical book tomorrow! Also you should know about - Navajo Water Project www.navajowaterproject.org 1 in 3 Navajo still don’t have a sink or a toilet. That means 1/3 of Navajo families haul water home every day. They pay 67 x more for the water they haul vs. piped water. Access to running water has become more important than ever during the COVID-19 crisis. In May, the infection rate in the Navajo Nation — at roughly 2,500 per 100,000 residents — surpassed that of New York. The Navajo Water Project brings clean, hot and cold running water to families across New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.The installation of a water and solar system takes just 24 hours from start to finish. The Navajo Water Project has a fundraising target of $1,035,000 for 2020 to bring running water and solar power to 230 families. and we plan on fulfilling that target in the next 4 weeks to bring it up to their million dollar mark, and we’ll be traveling throughout New Mexico Arizona and Utah to say hello and make sure it gets done. The Navajo Water Project is Indigenous-led, and registered as an official enterprise on the Navajo Nation. Their work creates meaningful, high-paying jobs, many with benefits like 100% employer-paid health coverage.