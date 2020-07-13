Lana del Rey va lansa primul volum de poezii atât în format fizic, cât și audiobook

Cartea va cuprinde în total 30 de poezii și va fi publicată la editura Simon & Schuster. Mai mult, ediția cartonată va cuprinde pagini de manuscris bătute la mașină, împreună cu fotografii originale realizate de artistă. Cartea va fi disponibilă începând cu 29 septembrie.
Pe lângă cartea fizică, Lana Del Rey va transpune poeziile sale într-un audiobook. Cântăreața va recita poeziile fiind acompaniată de muzica lui Jack Antonoff, câștigător a patru premii Grammy. Antonoff a lucrat cu artista la albumul de studio al acesteia din 2019, "Norman F–king Rockwell". Albumul de poezii în format audio va putea fi descărcat electronic pe 28 iulie. Edițiile de vinil și CD ale audiobook-ului vor fi disponibile pe 2 octombrie.
"Unele dintre ele au venit în întregime, le-am dictat și apoi le-am scris, iar la altele am muncit laborios la fiecare cuvânt în parte pentru a crea poemul perfect. Sunt eclectice și sincere și nu încearcă să fie altceva decât ceea ce sunt și din acest motiv sunt mândră de ele, mai ales că spiritul în care au fost scrise a fost foarte autentic", a spus Lana despre noile poezii.
Artista a menționat că jumătate din veniturile obținute din vânzarea volumelor de poezii va fi donată proiectului Navajo Water, ce are ca scop aducerea de apa curentă și energie solară pentru 230 de familii din New Mexico, Arizona și Utah.
Dates for the release of the audiobook and the physical book tomorrow! Also you should know about - Navajo Water Project www.navajowaterproject.org 1 in 3 Navajo still don’t have a sink or a toilet. That means 1/3 of Navajo families haul water home every day. They pay 67 x more for the water they haul vs. piped water. Access to running water has become more important than ever during the COVID-19 crisis. In May, the infection rate in the Navajo Nation — at roughly 2,500 per 100,000 residents — surpassed that of New York. The Navajo Water Project brings clean, hot and cold running water to families across New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.The installation of a water and solar system takes just 24 hours from start to finish. The Navajo Water Project has a fundraising target of $1,035,000 for 2020 to bring running water and solar power to 230 families. and we plan on fulfilling that target in the next 4 weeks to bring it up to their million dollar mark, and we’ll be traveling throughout New Mexico Arizona and Utah to say hello and make sure it gets done. The Navajo Water Project is Indigenous-led, and registered as an official enterprise on the Navajo Nation. Their work creates meaningful, high-paying jobs, many with benefits like 100% employer-paid health coverage.
Recent, Del Rey a anunțat că lucrează la un nou album muzical, "Chemtrails over the Country Club", ce va fi lansat în septembrie, dar și la o a doua carte de poezii, intitulată "Behind the Iron Gates – Insights From an Institution", așteptată pentru lansare în martie 2021.