David Bryan, clăparul trupei Bon Jovi, s-a vindecat de coronavirus

Got my test back today. Thankfully I’m Covid-19 negative! 5 weeks to the day that I got sick... I’m a very lucky guy! ⭐️ There are people who have no symptoms, people who got sick (like me), people fighting for their lives and people who sadly have lost their lives. This is a nasty virus BUT science/medicine will conquer all. Thank you to all for your well wishes. Thank you to all the Doctors and Nurses and all on the front lines. You are the true heroes! ✨