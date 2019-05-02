Cele mai așteptate concerte în România și recomandăriCele mai importante concerte în Romania în 2019 INFO CONCERT:
Câștigătorii Billboard Music Awards 2019 și cele mai incendiare live-uri (Taylor Swift, Madonna) - VIDEO

Gala Billboard Music Awards 2019 a avut loc pe 1 mai, la MGM Garden Arena din Las Vegas. Marele câștigător al serii a fost Drake, evenimentul bucurându-se totodată de prezența celor mai populari artiști ai momentului. Seara a fost marcată de live-uri incendiare, puse în scenă de Taylor Swift și Brandon Urie, Madonna și Maluma, BTS și Halsey, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey și mulți alții.
Taylor Swift & Brandon Urie / Madonna & Maluma

La Billboard Music Awards 2019, Drake a fost omul momentului. Rapper-ul american a înregistrat un nou record, devenind artistul cu cele mai multe premii Billboard din istoria acestei gale. I-au fost acordate nu mai puțin de 12 trofee, acestea completând un palmares deja impresionant. Rapper-ul se laudă în prezent cu un total de 27 de premii Billboard.

Cardi B, ce conducea la numărul de nominalizări (21), a primit doar 5 trofee, iar BTS, grupul coreean ce pare să fi cucerit piața americană, a fost desemnat Cel mai bun grup și trupa cu cea mai mare vizibilitate pe rețelele de socializare.

Mariah Carey a primit prestigiosul Icon Award, oferit celor mai rezonante nume din industria muzicală. Acest premiu a fost câștigat anterior de Janet Jackson, Cher și Celine Dion.

”Sunt atât de emoționată! Mulțumesc Billboard că mi-ai oferit șansa de a evolua în topuri și pentru această incredibilă onoare. Icon (Emblemă)? Cu siguranță nu mă consider o emblemă. Am început să fac muzică din nevoia de a supraviețui și de a-mi exprima emoțiile”, a declarat Mariah Carey.

VIDEO: Mariah Carey acceptă trofeul Billboard Icon Award

Seara a fost piperată de o serie de live-uri memorabile. De la Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Paula Abdul și Madonna, la Taylor Swift, Khalid, Ariana Grande, Halsey și BTS, toate generațiile de fani s-au putut bucura de câte un moment special.

Cele mai incendiare live-uri de la Billboard Music Awards 2019

Taylor Swift - ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) (Billboard Music Awards 2019)

Madonna, Maluma - Medellín (Billboard Music Awards 2019)

Ariana Grande - 7 rings (Billboard Music Awards 2019)

BTS (ft. Halsey) - Boy With Luv (Billboard Music Awards 2019)

Câștigătorii Billboard Music Awards 2019

Cei mai buni artiști

Top Artist:

  • Cardi B
  • Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Ariana Grande
  • Post Malone
  • Travis Scott

Top New Artist:

  • Bazzi
  • Juice WRLD -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Lil Baby
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

  • Dan + Shay
  • Drake
  • Ariana Grande -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
  • Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
  • Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist:

  • Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Post Malone
  • Travis Scott
  • Ed Sheeran
  • XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist:

  • Cardi B
  • Ariana Grande -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
  • Halsey
  • Ella Mai
  • Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

  • BTS -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Dan + Shay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Maroon 5
  • Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

  • Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Ariana Grande
  • Post Malone
  • Travis Scott
  • XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist:

  • Cardi B
  • Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Ariana Grande
  • Juice Wrld
  • Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

  • Cardi B
  • Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Ariana Grande
  • Post Malone
  • XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist:

  • Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Ariana Grande
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Lady Gaga
  • Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist:

  • Cardi B
  • Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Ariana Grande
  • Maroon 5
  • Post Malone

Top Social Artist:

  • BTS -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • EXO
  • GOT7
  • Ariana Grande
  • Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist:

  • Beyoncé & JAY-Z
  • Bruno Mars
  • Ed Sheeran -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Taylor Swift
  • Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist:

  • H.E.R.
  • Khalid
  • Ella Mai -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
  • The Weeknd
  • XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist:

  • Khalid
  • The Weeknd -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist:

  • H.E.R.
  • Ella Mai -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
  • Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour:

  • Beyoncé & JAY-Z -- CÂȘTIGĂTORI
  • Childish Gambino
  • Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist:

  • Cardi B
  • Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Juice Wrld
  • Post Malone
  • Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist:

  • Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Post Malone
  • Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist:

  • Cardi B -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
  • City Girls
  • Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

  • Beyoncé & JAY-Z -- CÂȘTIGĂTORI
  • Drake
  • Travis Scott

Top Rock Artist:

  • Imagine Dragons -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Lovelytheband
  • Panic! At The Disco
  • Queen
  • Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour:

  • Elton John -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • The Rolling Stones
  • U2

Top Latin Artist:

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Ozuna -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

  • Calvin Harris
  • Kygo
  • Marshmello
  • Odesza
  • The Chainsmokers -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cele mai bune albume

Top Billboard 200 Album:

  • Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
  • Drake “Scorpion” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
  • Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
  • XXXTentacion “?”

Top Soundtrack:

  • “13 Reasons Why: Season 2”
  • “A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
  • “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
  • “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
  • “The Greatest Showman” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Top R&B Album:

  • Ella Mai “Ella Mai”
  • H.E.R. “H.E.R.”
  • Khalid “American Teen”
  • The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”
  • XXXTentacion “17” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Top Rap Album:

  • Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
  • Drake “Scorpion” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
  • Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
  • XXXTentacion “?”

Top Rock Album:

  • Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”
  • Imagine Dragons “Origins”
  • Mumford & Sons “Delta”
  • Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
  • Twenty One Pilots “Trench”

Top Latin Album:

  • Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”
  • Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”
  • J Balvin “Vibras”
  • Maluma “F.A.M.E.”
  • Ozuna “Aura” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

  • Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”
  • David Guetta “7”
  • Kygo “Kids in Love”
  • Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”
  • The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cele mai bune piese

Top Hot 100 Song:

  • Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
  • Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
  • Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
  • Post Malone “Better Now”
  • Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

  • Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
  • Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
  • Post Malone “Better Now”
  • Travis Scott “SICKO MODE” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
  • XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

  • Drake “In My Feelings” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
  • Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
  • Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
  • Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
  • XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Selling Song:

  • Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
  • Drake “In My Feelings”
  • Halsey “Without Me”
  • Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”
  • Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Top Radio Song:

  • Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
  • Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
  • Post Malone “Better Now”
  • Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”
  • Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Top Collaboration:

  • Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
  • Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
  • Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
  • Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
  • Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Psycho”

Top R&B Song:

  • DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”
  • Ella Mai “Boo’d Up” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
  • Ella Mai “Trip”
  • Khalid “Better”
  • Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday”

Top Rap Song:

  • Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
  • Drake “In My Feelings”
  • Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams”
  • Post Malone “Better Now”
  • Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Top Rock Song:

  • Foster The People “Sit Next to Me”
  • Imagine Dragons “Natural”
  • Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”
  • Lovelytheband “broken”
  • Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Top Latin Song:

  • Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia”
  • Daddy Yankee “Dura”
  • DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
  • Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”
  • Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna “Te Bote” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

  • DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
  • Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”
  • Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
  • Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone “Jackie Chan”
  • Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
