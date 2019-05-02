Câștigătorii Billboard Music Awards 2019 și cele mai incendiare live-uri (Taylor Swift, Madonna) - VIDEO

La Billboard Music Awards 2019, Drake a fost omul momentului. Rapper-ul american a înregistrat un nou record, devenind artistul cu cele mai multe premii Billboard din istoria acestei gale. I-au fost acordate nu mai puțin de 12 trofee, acestea completând un palmares deja impresionant. Rapper-ul se laudă în prezent cu un total de 27 de premii Billboard.
Cardi B, ce conducea la numărul de nominalizări (21), a primit doar 5 trofee, iar BTS, grupul coreean ce pare să fi cucerit piața americană, a fost desemnat Cel mai bun grup și trupa cu cea mai mare vizibilitate pe rețelele de socializare.
Mariah Carey a primit prestigiosul Icon Award, oferit celor mai rezonante nume din industria muzicală. Acest premiu a fost câștigat anterior de Janet Jackson, Cher și Celine Dion.
”Sunt atât de emoționată! Mulțumesc Billboard că mi-ai oferit șansa de a evolua în topuri și pentru această incredibilă onoare. Icon (Emblemă)? Cu siguranță nu mă consider o emblemă. Am început să fac muzică din nevoia de a supraviețui și de a-mi exprima emoțiile”, a declarat Mariah Carey.
VIDEO: Mariah Carey acceptă trofeul Billboard Icon Award
Seara a fost piperată de o serie de live-uri memorabile. De la Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Paula Abdul și Madonna, la Taylor Swift, Khalid, Ariana Grande, Halsey și BTS, toate generațiile de fani s-au putut bucura de câte un moment special.
Cele mai incendiare live-uri de la Billboard Music Awards 2019
Taylor Swift - ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) (Billboard Music Awards 2019)
Madonna, Maluma - Medellín (Billboard Music Awards 2019)
Ariana Grande - 7 rings (Billboard Music Awards 2019)
BTS (ft. Halsey) - Boy With Luv (Billboard Music Awards 2019)
Câștigătorii Billboard Music Awards 2019
Cei mai buni artiști
Top Artist:
- Cardi B
- Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Ariana Grande
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Top New Artist:
- Bazzi
- Juice WRLD -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Lil Baby
- Dua Lipa
- Ella Mai
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
- Dan + Shay
- Drake
- Ariana Grande -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- Dua Lipa
Top Male Artist:
- Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
- Ed Sheeran
- XXXTentacion
Top Female Artist:
- Cardi B
- Ariana Grande -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
- Halsey
- Ella Mai
- Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
- BTS -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Dan + Shay
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
- Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Ariana Grande
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
- XXXTentacion
Top Hot 100 Artist:
- Cardi B
- Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Ariana Grande
- Juice Wrld
- Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
- Cardi B
- Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Ariana Grande
- Post Malone
- XXXTentacion
Top Song Sales Artist:
- Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Ariana Grande
- Imagine Dragons
- Lady Gaga
- Post Malone
Top Radio Songs Artist:
- Cardi B
- Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Ariana Grande
- Maroon 5
- Post Malone
Top Social Artist:
- BTS -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- EXO
- GOT7
- Ariana Grande
- Louis Tomlinson
Top Touring Artist:
- Beyoncé & JAY-Z
- Bruno Mars
- Ed Sheeran -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Taylor Swift
- Justin Timberlake
Top R&B Artist:
- H.E.R.
- Khalid
- Ella Mai -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
- The Weeknd
- XXXTentacion
Top R&B Male Artist:
- Khalid
- The Weeknd -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- XXXTentacion
Top R&B Female Artist:
- H.E.R.
- Ella Mai -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
- Queen Naija
Top R&B Tour:
- Beyoncé & JAY-Z -- CÂȘTIGĂTORI
- Childish Gambino
- Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist:
- Cardi B
- Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Juice Wrld
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist:
- Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist:
- Cardi B -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
- City Girls
- Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
- Beyoncé & JAY-Z -- CÂȘTIGĂTORI
- Drake
- Travis Scott
Top Rock Artist:
- Imagine Dragons -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Lovelytheband
- Panic! At The Disco
- Queen
- Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour:
- Elton John -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- The Rolling Stones
- U2
Top Latin Artist:
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
- Calvin Harris
- Kygo
- Marshmello
- Odesza
- The Chainsmokers -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Cele mai bune albume
Top Billboard 200 Album:
- Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
- Drake “Scorpion” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
- Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
- XXXTentacion “?”
Top Soundtrack:
- “13 Reasons Why: Season 2”
- “A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
- “The Greatest Showman” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Top R&B Album:
- Ella Mai “Ella Mai”
- H.E.R. “H.E.R.”
- Khalid “American Teen”
- The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”
- XXXTentacion “17” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Top Rap Album:
- Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
- Drake “Scorpion” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"
- Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
- XXXTentacion “?”
Top Rock Album:
- Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”
- Imagine Dragons “Origins”
- Mumford & Sons “Delta”
- Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
- Twenty One Pilots “Trench”
Top Latin Album:
- Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”
- Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”
- J Balvin “Vibras”
- Maluma “F.A.M.E.”
- Ozuna “Aura” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
- Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”
- David Guetta “7”
- Kygo “Kids in Love”
- Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”
- The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR
Cele mai bune piese
Top Hot 100 Song:
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
- Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
- Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
- Post Malone “Better Now”
- Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
- Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
- Post Malone “Better Now”
- Travis Scott “SICKO MODE” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
- XXXTentacion “SAD!”
Top Streaming Song (Video):
- Drake “In My Feelings” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
- Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
- Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
- Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
- XXXTentacion “SAD!”
Top Selling Song:
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
- Drake “In My Feelings”
- Halsey “Without Me”
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”
- Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
Top Radio Song:
- Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
- Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
- Post Malone “Better Now”
- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”
Top Collaboration:
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
- Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
- Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
- Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
- Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Psycho”
Top R&B Song:
- DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”
- Ella Mai “Boo’d Up” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
- Ella Mai “Trip”
- Khalid “Better”
- Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday”
Top Rap Song:
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
- Drake “In My Feelings”
- Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams”
- Post Malone “Better Now”
- Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
Top Rock Song:
- Foster The People “Sit Next to Me”
- Imagine Dragons “Natural”
- Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”
- Lovelytheband “broken”
- Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
Top Latin Song:
- Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia”
- Daddy Yankee “Dura”
- DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
- Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”
- Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna “Te Bote” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
- DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
- Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”
- Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
- Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone “Jackie Chan”
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE