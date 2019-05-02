Câștigătorii Billboard Music Awards 2019 și cele mai incendiare live-uri (Taylor Swift, Madonna) - VIDEO

Gala Billboard Music Awards 2019 a avut loc pe 1 mai, la MGM Garden Arena din Las Vegas. Marele câștigător al serii a fost Drake, evenimentul bucurându-se totodată de prezența celor mai populari artiști ai momentului. Seara a fost marcată de live-uri incendiare, puse în scenă de Taylor Swift și Brandon Urie, Madonna și Maluma, BTS și Halsey, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey și mulți alții.

La Billboard Music Awards 2019, Drake a fost omul momentului. Rapper-ul american a înregistrat un nou record, devenind artistul cu cele mai multe premii Billboard din istoria acestei gale. I-au fost acordate nu mai puțin de 12 trofee, acestea completând un palmares deja impresionant. Rapper-ul se laudă în prezent cu un total de 27 de premii Billboard.

Cardi B, ce conducea la numărul de nominalizări (21), a primit doar 5 trofee, iar BTS, grupul coreean ce pare să fi cucerit piața americană, a fost desemnat Cel mai bun grup și trupa cu cea mai mare vizibilitate pe rețelele de socializare.

Mariah Carey a primit prestigiosul Icon Award, oferit celor mai rezonante nume din industria muzicală. Acest premiu a fost câștigat anterior de Janet Jackson, Cher și Celine Dion.

”Sunt atât de emoționată! Mulțumesc Billboard că mi-ai oferit șansa de a evolua în topuri și pentru această incredibilă onoare. Icon (Emblemă)? Cu siguranță nu mă consider o emblemă. Am început să fac muzică din nevoia de a supraviețui și de a-mi exprima emoțiile”, a declarat Mariah Carey.

VIDEO: Mariah Carey acceptă trofeul Billboard Icon Award

Seara a fost piperată de o serie de live-uri memorabile. De la Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Paula Abdul și Madonna, la Taylor Swift, Khalid, Ariana Grande, Halsey și BTS, toate generațiile de fani s-au putut bucura de câte un moment special.

Cele mai incendiare live-uri de la Billboard Music Awards 2019

Taylor Swift - ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco) (Billboard Music Awards 2019)

Madonna, Maluma - Medellín (Billboard Music Awards 2019)

Ariana Grande - 7 rings (Billboard Music Awards 2019)

BTS (ft. Halsey) - Boy With Luv (Billboard Music Awards 2019)

Câștigătorii Billboard Music Awards 2019

Cei mai buni artiști

Top Artist:

Cardi B

Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top New Artist:

Bazzi

Juice WRLD -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist:

Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist:

Cardi B

Ariana Grande -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Halsey

Ella Mai

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Cardi B

Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist:

Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Social Artist:

BTS -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist:

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

The Weeknd -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist:

H.E.R.

Ella Mai -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z -- CÂȘTIGĂTORI

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist:

Cardi B

Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour:

Beyoncé & JAY-Z -- CÂȘTIGĂTORI

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

The Rolling Stones

U2

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cele mai bune albume

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake “Scorpion” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"

Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTentacion “?”

Top Soundtrack:

“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”

“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Greatest Showman” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Top R&B Album:

Ella Mai “Ella Mai”

H.E.R. “H.E.R.”

Khalid “American Teen”

The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”

XXXTentacion “17” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Top Rap Album:

Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake “Scorpion” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"

Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTentacion “?”

Top Rock Album:

Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”

Imagine Dragons “Origins”

Mumford & Sons “Delta”

Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Twenty One Pilots “Trench”

Top Latin Album:

Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”

Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”

J Balvin “Vibras”

Maluma “F.A.M.E.”

Ozuna “Aura” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”

David Guetta “7”

Kygo “Kids in Love”

Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”

The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cele mai bune piese

Top Hot 100 Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Drake “In My Feelings” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Selling Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Drake “In My Feelings”

Halsey “Without Me”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Top Radio Song:

Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Post Malone “Better Now”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Top Collaboration:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Psycho”

Top R&B Song:

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”

Ella Mai “Boo’d Up” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Ella Mai “Trip”

Khalid “Better”

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday”

Top Rap Song:

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Drake “In My Feelings”

Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Top Rock Song:

Foster The People “Sit Next to Me”

Imagine Dragons “Natural”

Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”

Lovelytheband “broken”

Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Top Latin Song:

Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia”

Daddy Yankee “Dura”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna “Te Bote” -- CÂȘTIGĂTOARE

Top Dance/Electronic Song: