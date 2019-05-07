Tamara Todevska, reprezentanta Macedoniei de Nord la Eurovision 2019: "Vreau să încalc regulile societății"

Tamara Todevska folosește prilejul participării la Eurovision 2019 pentru a transmite un mesaj puternic. Artista în vârstă de 33 de ani își dorește să schimbe mentalități și să încalce regulile depășite ale societății în care trăim. Piesa "Proud", pe care o va interpreta în concurs, este dedicată fiicei sale și tuturor celor care luptă pentru împlinirea propriilor idealuri.

Cariera Tamarei Todevska a evoluat de la o participare la Eurovision la alta. Artista a mai urcat pe scena acestui concurs de trei ori: la ediția din 2004 a fost voce secundară pentru Tose Proeski, în 2008 a participat ca parte a trio-ului Tamara, Vrčak & Adrijan, iar în 2014 a revenit ca vocalist secundar alături de sora ei, Tijana. Anul acesta va fi, însă, pentru prima oară când va urca singură pe scenă, acceptând onorantă invitație de a-și reprezenta țara.

Piesa "Proud", pe care o va interpreta în concurs, nu este un "imn feminist", așa cum a fost etichetată, ci un îndemn la încredere în propria persoană adresat celor care au fost nevoiți să-și țină capul plecat din cauza unor reguli absurde ale societății. Melodia este compusă de Robert Bilbilov, Darko Dimitrov and Lazar Cvetkovski, iar versurile sunt semnate de Kosta Petrov și Sanja Popovska.

Cum a început povestea Tamarei Todevska

Tamara Todevska a iubit muzica încă din copilărie. Născută într-o familie de muzicieni, a început să cânte încă de la vârsta de 6 ani. A lansat prima sa piesă, "Igra luda" ("Crazy game"), în 1997, alături de sora ei, Tijana Dapčević. După acest duet, a urmat un moment definitoriu pentru cariera sa: un loc doi obținut la festivalul Suncane Skale din Muntenegru. La scurtă vreme a apărut și albumul ei de debut, "Sino" (Blue), care a devenit un succes comercial în Macedonia.

În prezent, Tamara este una dintre cele mai bine vândute artiste din țara natală, având în palmares numeroase premii obținute grație succesului pieselor sale.

Pentru a ajunge în finala Eurovision 2019, Tamara va trebui să treacă de cea de-a doua semifinală, în cadrul căreia va concura cu principalul favorit, Duncan Laurence, și cu reprezentanta țării noastre, Ester Peony.

InfoMusic: Unde și când ai debutat ca artist?

Am început să cânt de la 3 ani, dar prima mea prestație adevărată a fost la vârsta de 6 ani, cu legendarele Marijana și Rosana, la cel mai popular festival din Macedonia. Eram emoționată, speriată și fericită în același timp. A fost o experiență cu adevărat magică.

InfoMusic: Numește piesa preferată de la Eurovision din toate edițiile de până acum.

Au fost foarte multe piese și foarte mulți artiști extraordinari la Eurovision și cu toții m-au definit, într-un fel, ca artist și ca persoană. Dacă ar trebui să aleg doar una, și aleg asta doar datorită atașamentului meu emoțional față de acest artist, ar fi "Fångad av en Stormvind" a Carolei Häggkvist. Prestația ei a fost un moment definitoriu în viața și cariera mea. Am învățat piesa cuvânt cu cuvânt și le-am cântat-o părinților și prietenilor mei luni la rând.

InfoMusic: Numește concurentul preferat de la Eurovision din toate edițiile de până acum.

Sunt atât de mulți: Carola (Häggkvist), Conchita, Dana International - atât de mulți artiști care au redefinit cu adevărat muzica și arta.

InfoMusic: Rock sau pop?

Iubesc muzica și nu pot să-mi imaginez viața mea fără ea. În general cânt muzică pop, dar îmi place și muzica house. Prietenul meu cel mai bun, Zoki Baby, care este un DJ faimos, și-a adăugat în setlist Masters At Work feat. India - "I Can't Get No " și din primul moment m-am îndrăgostit de ea și am început să visez că aș putea deveni o divă a muzicii house. Nici nu mi-am imaginat că peste câțiva ani voi cânta piesa asta cu Little Louie Vega în New York. Ăsta da vis împlinit.

InfoMusic: Unde îți vei petrece vacanța după încheierea concursului Eurovision?

Încă nu m-am hotărât. Va fi undeva frumos, cu siguranță.

InfoMusic: Descrie-te într-un cuvânt.

Fericită.

InfoMusic: Povestește-ne despre participarea la Eurovision.

Tocmai îl născusem pe fiul meu când am primit invitația de a-mi reprezenta țara la ediția de anul acesta a Eurovision Song Contest. Am spus da imediat, în mare parte pentru că simt că sunt mai matură acum, am mai multă experiență și am mai multe de spus.

InfoMusic: Ce semnificație au versurile piesei tale de la Eurovision?

Sunt mama a doi copii: o fetiță de 3 ani și un băiețel de 3 luni. Știu că sună ca un clișeu, dar mi-au schimbat cu adevărat viața și simt, atât ca mamă cât și ca părinte, că e responsabilitatea mea și a noastră, a tuturor, să aducem o schimbare în bine în viața copiilor noștri.

Toată viața mea mi s-a spus că nu sunt destul de feminină, destul de talentată, că vorbesc și mă comport ca un bărbat. <<Pleacă-ți capul, pune ceva sexy pe tine, nimănui nu-i pasă de ceea ce gândești cu adevărat>>, mi se spunea. Vedeți, în mințile lor, eram încă o fată pierdută.

Astăzi, când o privesc pe fiica mea, vreau ca ea să crească într-o lume în care oamenii nu o vor judeca, nu îi vor spune cum să se comporte, să zâmbească, să se miște. Vreau ca ea să știe că nu trebuie să respecte regulile pentru a fi acceptată. Vreau ca ea să devină oricine își dorește ea să devină și, cel mai important, să fie mândră de ea. Măcar atât să pot face pentru ea.

Îi dedic ei piesa ”Proud” și tuturor persoanelor care luptă pentru împlinirea propriilor idealuri și care-și trăiesc viața din plin după propriile reguli.

Deși mulți spun că e un imn feminist, "Proud" este o piesă pentru toți cei cărora li s-a spus să-ți țină capul jos, să urmeze regulile societății, care nu au niciun sens în secolul 21, și pentru toți cei care și-au îmbrățișat măreția și care au încredere în ei, indiferent de ceea ce li se spune.

Prin intermediul acestei piese, vreau să rup regulile societății și măcar pentru o noapte să arăt lumii că SUNT MÂNDRĂ este întotdeauna mai puternic decât al lor NU VEI FI NICIODATĂ DESTUL DE BUNĂ!

InfoMusic: Ce urmează în cariera ta după ce te întorci de la Tel Aviv?

Ei bine, acum lucrez la finalizarea celui de-al treilea album și concentrarea mea se va îndrepta către asta. Am, de asemenea, multe concerte planificate pentru vara aceasta, așa că va fi o perioadă aglomerată pentru mine.

Read our interview with Tamara Todevska, the representative of North Macedonia at Eurovision 2019 (EN): "I want to break the society rules"

Tamara Todevska uses the opportunity to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 to send a strong message. The 33-year-old artist wishes to change mentalities and violate the obsolete rules of the society we live in. Her song "Proud", which she will perform in the contest, is dedicated to her daughter and to all the people who struggle to fulfill their dreams.

Tamara Todevska's career has evolved from one Eurovision edition to another. The artist participated in the contest three times: in the 2004 edition she was a backing vocalist for Tose Proeski; in 2008 she participated as part of the Tamara, Vrčak & Adrijan trio, and in 2014 she returned as a backing vocalist alongside her sister, Tijana. This year, however, will be the first time she will go on stage alone, accepting the honorable invitation to represent her country.

The song "Proud", which she will perform in the contest, is not a "feminist hymn", as it was labeled, but an urge to self confidence addressed to those who have had to keep their heads down because of the absurd rules of society. The song is composed by Robert Bilbilov, Darko Dimitrov and Lazar Cvetkovski, and the lyrics are signed by Kosta Petrov and Sanja Popovska.

How did the story of Tamara Todevska begin

Tamara Todevska has loved music since childhood. Born in a family of musicians, she started singing at the age of six. She released her first song, "Crazy game", in 1997, with her sister, Tijana Dapčević. After this duet, a defining moment for her career took place: she landed a second place at Suncane Skale Festival in Montenegro. Shortly after, her debut album, "Sino" (Blue), become a commercial success in Macedonia. Now, Tamara is one of the best-selling artists in her native country, with numerous awards won thanks to her hit songs.

In order for her to win a place in the final of Eurovision 2019, Tamara will have to pass the second semifinal, in which she will compete with the main favorite, Duncan Laurence, and with our country's representative, Ester Peony.

InfoMusic: Where and when did your debut as an artist take place?

I have been singing since I was three, but my first real performance was at the age of six with our legends Marijana and Rosana, at the most popular music festival in Macedonia. I was nervous, and scared and happy at the same time. It was a truly magical experience.

InfoMusic: Name your favourite all time Eurovision song.

There have been so many songs and so many amazing performers at Eurovision and all of them have, in a way, have defined me as an artist and as a person. If I had to pick one, and this is only because of my emotional attachment to it, it would definitely be Carola's "Fångad av en Stormvind". Watching her perform was a truly defining moment in my life and my career. I learned the song by heart and was performing it to my parents and my friends for months.

InfoMusic: Name your favourite all time Eurovision artist.

There are so many: Carola, Conchita, Dana International – so many amazing artists that have really redefined music and art.

InfoMusic: Rock or Pop?

I just love music and I cannot imagine living my life without it. I mostly perform pop music but I also love house music. My best friend Zoki Baby who is a very famous DJ couple of years ago played Masters At Work feat. India - "I Can't Get No Sleep" and from the first second I fell in love with it and started dreaming of becoming a house music diva. Little did I know that years later I would perform together with Little Louie Vega in New York. Talking about dreams coming true.

InfoMusic: Where will you spend your holiday, after the end of the Eurovision Song Contest?

Still haven’t decided. It will be somewhere nice for sure.

InfoMusic: Describe yourself in one word.

Happy.

InfoMusic: Tell us the story of your Eurovision participation.

I had just given birth to my son when I got the invitation to represent my country at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. I said yes immediately mostly because I feel that I am more mature now, more experienced and I got much more to say.

InfoMusic: What is the meaning behind the lyrics of your song?

I am a mother of two: a three-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy. I know it sounds like a cliché, but they truly changed my life and I feel, both, as a mother and as a parent, that it is my responsibility and OUR responsibility to bring positive change to our children's lives.

My whole life I have been told that I wasn’t girly enough, good enough, that I walked and acted like a man. <<Lower your head, put something sexy on, no one cares what you really think>>, they would say. You see, in their minds, I was just another lost girl.

Today, as I look at my daughter, I want her to grow up in a world where people will not judge her, tell her how to act, smile and move. I want her to know that she doesn’t have to follow the rules to be accepted. I want her to be whoever she wants to be and most importantly, be proud of who she is. That’s the least I can do for her.

I dedicate "Proud" to her and to everyone out there fighting for their dreams and living life to the fullest on their own terms.

Although many call it a feminist anthem, "Proud" is a song for everyone that has been told to put their head down, to follow society rules that make no sense in the 21st century and to everyone embracing their greatness and believing in themselves, no matter what people around them say.

Through the song, I want to break these society rules and at least for one night in the year to show the world that I AM PROUD is always stronger than their YOU WILL NEVER BE GOOD ENOUGH!

InfoMusic: What are your plans as far as your career is concerned after your return from Tel Aviv?

Well I am currently also working on finishing my third album and my main focus will be on that. I also have a lot of concerts planned during the summer so it will be a busy time for me.