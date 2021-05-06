Îmbrățișând imprevizibilul, Hooverphonic a compus "The Wrong Place", piesa Belgiei la Eurovision 2021

InfoMusic: Bună, Hooverphonic!

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Bună!

InfoMusic: Bine ați venit în România!

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Mulțumim, bine v-am găsit!

InfoMusic: Mulțumim că v-ați rezervat timp pentru acest interviu. Ce faceți? E aglomerată perioada asta pentru voi?

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Sigur că e o perioadă aglomerată, acordăm multe interviuri, dar ne place. Face parte din activitatea noastră. Nu ne ocupăm doar de compus, înregistrat și cântat live, ci acordăm și interviuri, așa că iată-ne aici!

InfoMusic: Ok, voi trece direct la subiect. Sunteți recunoscuți pentru muzica cinematică pe care o faceți, piesele voastre apărând pe coloanele sonore ale unor filme ca "Stealing Beauty", "I Know What You Did Last Summer", "Permanent Midnight" și "The Interview", dacă ar fi să dau câteva exemple. Atunci când compuneți, este procesul vostru creativ influențat în vreun fel de arta cinematografică, ori piesele voastre se integrează natural în acest univers?

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Cred că e un pic din ambele perspective. Uneori se întâmplă totul natural, e pur și simplu identitatea mea, ca artist și compozitor, bănuiesc, iar faptul că am mers la o facultate de film are de-a face cu direcția asta. Dar, pe de altă parte, piesa "The Night Before" este clar inspirată de un film intitulat "The Hangover". Uneori sunt influențe clare din anumite filme. Dar, de cele mai multe ori, se întâmplă natural. Cred că pur și simplu îmi place să scriu muzică vizualizând-o. Îmi place să creez imagini prin intermediul notelor muzicale.

InfoMusic: Unde ați spune că e nucleul compozițiilor voastre? Îl găsim în introspecție, sau mai curând în observarea lumii exterioare?

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Din nou aș spune că în ambele. De exemplu, în cazul unei piese ca "Mad About You", a fost clar vorba despre viața mea în acel moment. Eram foarte bun prieten cu Cathy Dennis, compozitoarea, am lucrat împreună și m-am simțit atras de ea, dar știam că e o relație imposibilă, așa că în versuri vorbesc despre această relație imposibilă dintre mine și ea. Așa că piesa asta e clar rezultatul unei introspecții, dar, pe de altă parte, uneori scriu piese care nu sunt despre mine. La un moment dat am scris o piesă ca "Danger Zone", iar "Danger Zone" e clar un soundtrack, e un film, o peliculă care nu există.

Chiar și "The Wrong Place", piesa pentru Eurovision, e scrisă dintr-o dorință. Ne spuneam unul altuia, eu și Charlotte, care a scris piesa împreună cu mine: <<Nu vrem să scriem o piesă despre COVID, despre perioada asta. Vrem să scriem despre toate lucrurile care nu mai sunt posibile din cauza COVID, cum ar fi aventurile de o noapte, contactul fizic cu alte persoane, oameni pe care nu-i cunoști foarte bine sau pur și simplu străini >>. Într-un fel, este o lume imaginară, iar, pe de altă parte, vei săpa mereu în gândurile tale și le vei conecta de experiențele tale personale. Uneori este un mix al celor două perspective (introspecție și observație). Dar, în final, totul este o experiență personală, oricum. Chiar dacă este o plăsmuire a imaginației, imaginația vine din interiorul tău, așa că atunci când compui treci clar totul prin filtrul tău.

InfoMusic: Anul acesta veți reprezenta Belgia la Eurovision Song Contest. Ne poți povesti cum a luat naștere piesa "The Wrong Place" și când ați realizat că e potrivită pentru această competiție?

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Ei bine, sincer să fiu, am scris o mulțime de piese pentru Eurovision, iar una dintre puținele piese pe care nu le-am scris pentru Eurovision a fost "The Wrong Place" și apoi vezi că tocmai melodia asta ajunge să fie aleasă pentru concurs. De cele mai multe ori așa se întâmplă.

Am scris piesa asta cu Charlotte Foret. Trebuia să fie un fel de sesiune de compus prin intermediul căreia să ne cunoaștem. Un prieten de-al meu este managerul ei. M-a întrebat dacă aș fi interesat să compun împreună cu ea. I-am ascultat primul single, mi-a plăcut, așa că am fost de acord. A venit la studioul meu chiar după primul lockdown.

Petrecusem trei luni singur în studioul meu și dintr-o dată eram acolo cu o tânără și talentată compozitoare. În acel moment ne doream foarte mult să scriem o piesă despre o aventură de o noapte care nu se termină cu bine, pentru că atunci asta era ceva ce nu puteai să faci. De fapt, nici acum nu poți face asta, ceea ce e ciudat. Așa că e ca un fel de Ruletă Rusească.

Am început să compunem. La prânz îmi amintesc că ascultam un post de radio, l-am auzit pe Johnny Cash, iar ea mi-a zis: <<Oh, îl iubesc pe Johnny Cash>>, iar eu i-am zis: <<Și eu. Hai să încercăm, ca o provocare, să-i incorporăm numele în versuri>>. Așa că era ca un fel de joc. Dar, dintr-un motiv pe care nu mi-l pot justifica, nu mă așteptam să funcționeze, dar, la un moment dat, a funcționat și a fost magic. E ceva ce mi-a plăcut întotdeauna la compus: te va purta mereu în direcții în care nu te-ai aștepta să mergi. Încă iubesc lucrul ăsta, fac asta deja de multă vreme, și încă mă bucur de senzația asta, pentru că începi dimineața, fără să știi unde vei ajunge noaptea. E fantastic.

InfoMusic: Deci contextul pandemic nu a influențat de fapt compunerea acestei piese.

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): A influențat-o. Am vrut să scriem despre toate lucrurile pe care nu ar trebui să le facem acum. Piesa nu vorbește ad litteram despre pandemie, dar pandemia ne-a dat cu certitudine ideea de a aborda acest subiect al lucrurilor pe care nu ar trebui să le faci în această perioadă. Și, în primul rând, aventurile de o noapte nu sunt o idee bună.

Să faci sex cu un necunoscut care nu s-a testat (de COVID-19) e o nebunie. Dar apoi, desigur, atunci când scrii o piesă începi cu o idee, iar apoi ea evoluează, și cineva poate să spună: <<Hai să scriem despre doi oameni care n-ar trebui să fie împreună. Hai să facem piesa despre o aventură de o noapte care nu are un final fericit>>. Și apoi regizorul videoclipului a venit cu ideea de a-l decapita pe bărbat, așa că e ceva ce a evoluat treptat, dar e fain că s-a întâmplat așa. Ăsta e lucrul grozav care definește Hooverphonic - e un colectiv de oameni creativi. Într-un anumite moment am luat legătura cu Tom Erebout, care este stilistul, iar el a venit cu ideea rochiei de mireasă. Cred că ăsta e lucrul fantastic care se întâmplă atunci când ești înconjurat de oameni cretivi. Și eu sunt o persoană creativă, dar devii și mai creativ atunci când intri în contact cu mai mulți oameni creativi.

InfoMusic: Și acum o întrebare pentru Raymond. Ai ascultat celelalte piese înscrise în competiție? E vreo piesă anume care ți-a captat atenția?

Raymond Geerts (Hooverphonic): Da, mereu spun încă de la început: <<N-o să fac asta, n-o să le ascult>>, dar apoi mi-e dificil să rezist tentației și ajung să le ascult. Să fiu sincer, una dintre primele piese care au fost lansate a fost melodia Franței și mi-a rămas întipărită în minte. Am ascultat-o o dată și chiar și la două sau trei luni după, încă a rămas în mintea mea și e o piesă frumoasă așa că, anul acesta, e favorita mea.

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Da, e favorita noastră. Dar și România are o piesă bună anul acesta; și a avut o piesă bună și anul trecut. Partea faină a unui festival muzical este că uneori piesele sunt puțin excentrice, ostentative ("camp"), cum e melodia Lituaniei, dar până la urmă e distractiv, iar beat-ul e foarte bun. Mai e piesa Bulgariei care e foarte bună, poate puțin prea apropiată de stilul lui Billie Eilish, dar e bine făcută. Dar dacă ar fi să mă întrebi <<Ce piesă mi-aș adăuga eu în playlistul de pe Spotify>>, atunci aș alege piesa Franței.

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): "Am înregistrat un nou album. Și suntem foarte fericiți de rezultatul final, e prima noastră colaborare cu Geike după o îndelungată pauză"

InfoMusic: Restricțiile din pandemie îi obligă pe mulți dintre artiști să-și suspende activitatea. Pe voi ce v-a menținut ocupați în ultimul an, în afara de piesa pentru Eurovision?

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Am înregistrat un album. Nu am înregistrat doar piesa "The Wrong Place", am înregistrat un întreg album, intitulat "Hidden Stories". Și am avut foarte mult de muncă, pentru că am început să-l înregistrăm în noiembrie, cred. Ba nu, în decembrie, iar în ianuarie deja lucram la mixaj, pentru că trebuia să fie gata în februarie. Am vrut să lansăm albumul și pe vinyl, desigur, dar nu erau prea multe fabrici care să producă vinyl-uri, așa că a trebuit să-l finalizăm în februarie. Așa că asta ne-a ținut ocupați. Iar apoi, din februarie, am fost ocupați cu scenografia, cu repetițiile pentru show-ul live, cu înregistrările pentru versiunea preînregistrată a piesei, iar acum suntem în perioada de promovare, așa că, să fiu sincer, suntem bucuroși că lansăm un album.

InfoMusic: Când veți lansa acest album?

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Va fi lansat pe 7 mai. Și suntem foarte fericiți de rezultatul final, e prima noastră colaborare cu Geike după o îndelungată pauză. Cred că se simte asta, e multă energie în piese. Ascultam recent un vinyl scos pentru testare și am fost foarte fericit să aud un fel de sinergie între vocea ei și compoziția muzicală, e fantastic.

InfoMusic: Așteptăm cu nerăbdare lansarea. Iar acum ultima întrebare: Ne poți recomanda o piesă, un album, o carte sau un film care să ne ajute să fim mai relaxați cât mai ține pandemia?

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Să te ajute să te relaxezi, sau să te poarte într-un alt loc, sau ceva de genul ăsta?

InfoMusic: Da.

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Cred că toată lumea ar trebui să asculte ultimul album al trupei Other Lives. E o trupă americană, iar acesta e deja cel de-al treilea album. A fost lansat anul acesta. E un album fantastic, e foarte cinematic, un pic în stilul Hooverphonic. E inspirat de un soundtrack, e un album foarte, foarte bun și mie îmi place foarte, foarte mult, așa că dați-i un play - Other Lives, e un album grozav. Dacă vă place muzica mai country, ați putea încerca să ascultați Paper Cuts, e fain, e complet diferit, dar este și ăsta un album foarte bun. Și dacă vă place muzica electronică, încercați trupa belgiană Goose, e o formație de urmărit. Așa că aveți trei variante. Și dacă vă place muzica mai retro, încercați "Wichita Lineman" de Glen Campbell. Mereu mă face să plâng.

InfoMusic: Mulțumesc mult pentru acest interviu.

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): A fost plăcerea noastră. Ne vedem la următorul concert în România.

|ENGLISH VERSION|

Embracing the unpredictable, Hooverphonic has found "The Wrong Place", Belgium's song for Eurovision 2021

This year, Eurovision will have in competition a resonant name in the music industry. Hooverphonic will represent Belgium with the song "The Wrong Place", a composition that entered the race for the trophy without it being written initially for this contest. The unpredictable, however, has always played an important role in the band's songwriting style, so the choice of this song for Eurovision did not surprise Alex Callier, but actually reminded him that this is the charm of creativity: you start with an idea without ever knowing where it will take you. In our interview with Alex and Raymond, we sailed beyond the shores of Eurovision, delving into the cinematic universe of Hooverphonic and discovering that the group has fully benefited from the lockdown period. A new album, called "Hidden Stories", will be released this year.

InfoMusic: Hi, Hooverphonic!

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Hello!

InfoMusic:: Welcome to Romania!

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Thank you!

InfoMusic: Thank you for taking the time to do this interview! How are you? Is this a busy time for you guys?

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Of course it’s a busy time, we’re doing a lot of interviews, but we enjoy it, you know? It’s like a part of what we do. It’s not only song writing, not only recording, not only playing live, it’s also interviews, so here we are!

InfoMusic: We'll get right to the questions then. You are well-known for your cinematic music, which appeared in movies such as "Stealing Beauty", "I Know What You Did Last Summer", "Permanent Midnight" and "The Interview", to name just a few. When you’re writing music, is your creative process inspired in any way by certain movies or do your compositions just naturally fit the cinematic world?

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): It’s a bit of both, you know? Like sometimes, it’s just like, naturally, it’s just who I am as a songwriter, I guess, like I went to film school, so that probably also has something to do with it. But, on the other hand, like "The Night Before" is definitely inspired by the movie called "The Hangover". It’s like sometimes there are definitely influences from movies. But, most of the time, it just comes naturally. I just like to kind of write very visual music, I guess. I like to kind of create images with musical notes.

InfoMusic: Where would you say is the heart of your writing? Is it in introspection, or is it rather in observing the outside world?

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Again, in both, I guess. For instance, if you take a song like "Mad About You", that was definitely about my life at that time. I was good friends with Cathy Dennis, the songwriter, we were working together and I felt attracted to her, but I knew it was an impossible relationship and so, it really talks about this impossible relationship between me and her. So, that is definitely very introspective, but then, on the other hand, sometimes I write a song that is not about me.

At some point, I wrote songs like "Danger Zone", and "Danger Zone" is definitely just kind of like, it’s a soundtrack, it’s a movie, a movie that doesn’t exist. Even "The Wrong Place", the song for Eurovision, is written from an urge. We were saying to each other, me and Charlotte, who co-wrote the song with me: <<We don’t want to write a song about Covid, about these times. We want to write about everything that’s not possible because of Covid, like one-night stands, touching other people, unknown people or strangers>>. In a way, it’s an imaginary world, and, on the other hand, you will always dig into your thoughts and link it to your personal experience. Sometimes, it’s a combination of those two. But, in the end, it’s all a personal experience, anyway. Even if it’s created from imagination, imagination comes from within yourself, so it definitely is a personal thing to write.

InfoMusic: This year you are representing Belgium in the Eurovising Song Contest. Can you tell us how did the song "The Wrong Place" come to life and when did you realise it’s suited for this competition?

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Well, to be honest, we wrote a lot of songs for Eurovision and one of the few songs that we didn’t write for Eurovision was "The Wrong Place" and then you see that that gets to be picked for Eurovision. Most of the times it’s like that. It’s a song I wrote with Charlotte Foret. It was meant to be like a session to get to know each other. A friend of mine is managing her. He asked me if I was interested in co-writing with her. I heard her first single, I like it, so I agreed. She came over to my studio right after the first lockdown.

I’d spent three months on my own in my studio and suddenly I was there, with a young, talented songwriter. And then, at that point, we really wanted to write a song about one-night stand go wrong, because that was something that you couldn’t do at that time. Well, you can’t still do that, which is strange. So, it’s almost like a Russian Roulette.

So, we started writing. At lunch, I remember l was listening to the radio, hearing Johnny Cash and she said like: <<Oh, I love Johnny Cash>> and I said like: <<Well, me too. Let’s try as a challenge to incorporate his name in the lyrics>>. So, it was kind of like a game. But, for some kind of reason, I didn’t expect it to work, and, at some point, it did work and it was magic. And then, something I love about songwriting; it will always take you to places you never expect to go. I still love it, I’ve been doing it already for so long, and I still enjoy it, because it’s like you start in the morning, not knowing where you’re going to end up at night. That’s fantastic.

InfoMusic: So the pandemic context didn’t have any influence actually on this composition.

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): It did, you know. Of course it did. We wanted to write about everything you were not supposed to do. So, in a way, it doesn’t literally talk about the pandemic, but the pandemic definitely gave us the idea to talk about everything you are not supposed to do during these times. And, first of all, one-night stand is not a good idea.

Having sex with somebody you don’t know, that is not tested, it’s like crazy. But then, of course, writing a song is like you start with an idea, and then it evolves, and somebody can say <<Let’s make it about two people who are not meant to be together. Let’s make it into a one-night stand go wrong>>. And then the director of the video got the idea to decapitate the man, so it’s like an on-going thing, but that’s just great. That’s also great about Hooverphonic, it’s like a collective of creative people. So, at some point, we got in touch with Tom Erebout, who is the stylist, and he got the idea for the wedding dress. So, that’s the cool thing about being surrounded by creative people, I guess. I’m creative myself, but it makes you even more creative when you are confronted with more creative people.

InfoMusic: One for Raymond. Did you get the chance to listen to the other songs in the competition and was there a particular song that grabbed your attention?

Raymond Geerts (Hooverphonic): Yeah, I always say from the start: <<I’m not going to do it>>, but then, well, it’s too hard to refuse it, so, I’m doing it. To be honest, one of the first songs that was also released was the song of France and it got stuck in my head. I heard it once and even after two or three months later, it’s still there and it’s a beautiful song, so this year, that’s my favourite.

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Yeah, it’s our favourite. But Romania is good as well this year; last year as well, actually. And I think that the cool thing about a song festival is that sometimes, songs are a bit camp, like Lithuania, but it’s fun, like the drop is really good and the disco tech. There’s the track from Bulgaria that’s really good, I think, maybe a bit too much Billie Ellish, but it’s nicely done. But if you would ask me “Which song would you put in your own playlist, Spotify playlist?”, it would be the French song.

InfoMusic: The pandemic restrictions are putting a lot of artists on hold. What kept you busy this year besides the Eurovision song?

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Recording an album. Because we didn’t only record “The Wrong Place”, we recorded a complete album, called "Hidden Stories". And that was definitely a lot of work, because we only started recording it in November, I think, not November, in December and I was mixing it already in January, because it needed to be ready in February, because of the final production these days. We wanted to release our album, of course, also in vinyl, but there were not that many factories producing vinyl’s, so we had to be finished in February. So that kept us busy, I got to say. And then from February on, we were busy with the staging, with rehearsals for the live performance, with the recording of the pre-recorded version of the song, and now we’re doing promo, so, to be honest, we’re happy that we releasing an album.

InfoMusic: Can you tell me when it’s going to be released?

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): It’s going to be released 7th of May already. And we’re very happy with it, it’s like the first collaboration between us and Geike in a long time. I think you feel it, there’s a lot of energy in it. I was listening to the test vinyl and I was very happy to hear this kind of synergy between her voice and the music, it’s fantastic.

InfoMusic: We are looking forward to that. And this is my last question: Can you recommend us a song, an album, a book, or a movie that can help us relax during this pandemic time?

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): Relax or take you to another place, or whatever?

InfoMusic: Yes.

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): I would say everybody should check out the last Other Lives’ album. It’s an American band and this is already their third record. They released it this year. It’s a fantastic record, it’s very film-inspired, it’s a bit like Hooverphonic. It’s soundtrack inspired, it’s a great, great record and I really, really love it, so check it out – Other Lives, it’s a fantastic album. If you’re a bit more into the country, you could check out Paper Cuts, that’s nice, that’s completely different, but that’s a good record as well. And if you’re into electronic music, check out the Belgium band – Goose, it’s also a band to watch. So, three possibilities. And if you’re into retro, check out "Wichita Lineman" by Glen Campbell. It always makes me cry.

InfoMusic: Thank you very much for this interview.

Alex Callier (Hooverphonic): It’s our pleasure. We’ll see you next time in Romania.