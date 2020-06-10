De vorbă cu DJ-ul Topic, autorul hitului "Breaking Me" - Orice piesă trebuie să treacă "testul mașinii"

Pandemie sau nu, muzica rămâne una dintre sursele noastre de optimism și energie. Acesta ar putea fi unul dintre motivele pentru care piesa "Breaking Me", a DJ-ului și producătorului german Topic, a urcat pe prima poziție în topurile radio-urilor din România chiar și în lipsa petrecerilor de club, dovadă că publicul are nevoie de această formă de escapism mai mult ca niciodată. Curioși să aflăm ce hituri pregătește Topic pentru vara anului 2020 și cum a fost pentru el perioada de carantină, i-am adresat câteva întrebări via e-mail.

InfoMusic: Bună, Topic! Sper că ai traversat cu bine aceste săptămâni tulburi, de când s-a declanșat pandemia. Cum te împaci cu regulile restrictive impuse de autorități?

Topic: Sincer să fiu, pentru mine viața nu s-a schimbat foarte mult, pentru că sunt oricum mereu la studio, zi și noapte :). Dar cu siguranță mi-e dor să merg în turneu.

InfoMusic: Muzica îi ajută mereu pe oameni să se conecteze și să-și depășească mai ușor fricile și anxietățile, iar acum poate că avem nevoie de ea mai mult ca niciodată. Cred că de asta piesa ta, "Breaking me", a fost pe prima poziție în topul radiourilor din România mai bine de două săptămâni. Le oferă oamenilor acea energie de care ducem lipsă acum. Cum s-a închegat piesa asta și de ce crezi că a prins atât de bine?

Topic: Am scris piesa vara trecută în Berlin și Miami. După prima sesiune de compus din Berlin, nu am mai lucrat la piesă pentru aproape două luni, pentru că ne-am blocat. Asta până ne-am hotărât să o reluăm într-o escapadă de compus în Miami.Cel mai bun moment trebuie să fi fost acela în care am urcat în mașină după ce am terminat piesa, am dat volumul la maxim și toată lumea a iubit piesa instantaneu!

Mereu procedez așa: atunci când cred că o piesă e gata, o ascult la volum ridicat în timp ce conduc. Trebuie să "treacă testul mașinii". Cred că toată lumea se poate regăsi în acest sentiment, când iubești o piesă și uiți de toate ascultând-o. Mai ales în aceste zile, e o mică escapadă din mijlocul a tot ceea ce se întâmplă.

InfoMusic: De unde începi atunci când te apuci de o piesă? Cum o construiești și îi adaugi substrat?

Topic: E mereu diferit. De obicei încep cu partea de compoziție la pian. Când terminăm procesul de compoziție, mă apuc de partea de producție.

InfoMusic: Cine sunt idolii tăi și cum ai ajuns să faci producție și să fii DJ?

Topic: Am fost inspirat de Timbaland, Avicii și Swedish House Mafia, dacă e să-i menționez pe câțiva dintre ei. Faptul că am ajuns producător i se datorează fostului meu profesor de muzică. Școala nu mi s-a părut, în general, atât de interesantă, iar când a trebuit să mă decid între artă și muzică, nu am fost extrem de entuziasmat de niciuna dintre opțiuni. Am ales să fac cursuri de muzică pentru că știam că profesorul respectiv de muzică era cu mult înaintea timpurilor sale și știam că plănuiește un proiect ce presupunea folosirea unui program de produs și mixat muzică pe calculator. Iar când eram adolescent eram bineînțeles atras de noile tehnologii. Și asta a fost! M-a prins chestia asta și am început să produc muzică de acasă. Și odată cu succesul primelor producții făcute acasă a venit și partea de DJ´ing.

InfoMusic: Piese ca "Miles" și "Home" au avut mare priză la public, pavându-ți drumul către vârful clasamentelor. De care dintre hiturile tale ești cel mai mândru?

Topic: "Breaking Me", fără îndoială !! Am visat mereu să am un hit internațional.

InfoMusic: Ai lucrat la ceva nou zilele astea? Și dacă da, când vom putea să ascultăm ce ai înregistrat?

Topic: Pentru că am avut mult mai mult timp de petrecut în studio, sunt mai multe remixuri pe care le voi lansa în iunie! Să sperăm că o să apară și un single nou în iulie.

InfoMusic: Concertele, așa cum le știam, nu mai sunt posibile acum, însă foarte mulți artiști susțin show-uri online și chiar și concerte drive-in. Iei în considerare aceste opțiuni?

Topic: Nu sunt un mare fan al concertelor online, dar show-urile drive-in sunt destul de cool :). Cred că e o modalitate bună de a compensa pentru lipsa concertelor "normale".

InfoMusic: Ce muzică ai ascultat în carantină?

Topic: Aceeași muzică pe care o ascult mereu! Tot felul de mixuri și genuri muzicale. De câțiva ani, de când sunt pe Spotify, gusturile mele au devenit foarte diverse.

InfoMusic: Recomandă-ne niște piese pe care să le ascultăm până scăpăm de pandemie.

Topic: Ascultați ultimul album al lui Boris Brejch, Space Driver! E muzică techno, în mare parte, dar e foarte mișto de ascultat, dacă vrei să auzi ceva diferit de muzica din topurile muzicale.

InfoMusic: Ai putea să le transmiți un mesaj fanilor tăi din România, care au făcut ca piesa "Breaking me" să fie hit?

Topic: Am să le spun pur și simplu: Vă mulțumesc (în engleză)! / Vă mulțumesc foarte mult !(în germană).

English version | Interview with Topic, author of the hit single "Breaking Me" - Every song has to be "car-approved"

Pandemic or not, music remains one of our sources of optimism and energy. This might be one of the reasons why "Breaking Me", by the German DJ and producer Topic, climbed to the first position in the Romanian radio charts even in the absence of club parties, proof that the public needs this form of escapism more than ever. Curious to find out what other hit singles he has under his belt for the summer of 2020 and what the quarantine period was like for him, we asked Topic a few questions via e-mail.

InfoMusic: Hello, Topic! Hope you're doing well during these weird times. How are you dealing with the restrictions and all?

Topic: Actually, for me personally not so much has changed as I´m always in the studio day and night anyway :) But I definitely miss touring!

InfoMusic: Music is always helping people connect and get over their fears and anxieties, and maybe now we need it more than ever. I believe that is why your song, "Breaking me", is Number One on our radio stations in Romania for more than two weeks now. It's bringing people that energy we miss a lot these days. How did this song come together and why do you think people love it so much?

Topic: We wrote this song last summer in Berlin and Miami. After the first songwriting session in Berlin, we didn’t work on the track for almost 2 months because we got stuck. Until we decided to work on it on a songwriting trip in Miami. The best moment has to be when we got into the car after finishing the song, turned up the volume and everyone instantly loved it! I always do it this way: when I think a track is finished, I listen to it loudly while driving. It has to be "car-approved". I think everyone can relate to this feeling, when you just love a tune and lose yourself in it. Especially these days it’s a little distraction from all what’s going on.

InfoMusic: Where do you start from when you work on a new song? How do you build it and layer it?

Topic: It is always different. Usually I start with songwriters on piano. When we finished the songwriting process, then I will dive into the production.

InfoMusic: Who are your musical heroes and how did you start DJ'ing and producing?

Topic: I get inspired by Timbaland, Avicii and Swedish House Mafia, just to name a few. I owe it to my former music teacher that I became a producer at all. I did not find school to be particularly exciting in general and when it came to deciding between art and music, I was neither enthusiastic about one nor the other. I only chose music class because I knew that the music teacher was ahead of time and I knew he had planned a project where we could use music programs on computers. And as I was young of course I was drawn to media. That was it! I got stuck on that and also started producing at home. And with the success of my first own productions came the D´ing.

InfoMusic: Songs like "Miles" and "Home" really connected with the audience, paving your way to the top. Of which of your successes so far are you most proud of?

Topic: Defiantly "Breaking Me"!! I always dreamed about having a global hit.

InfoMusic: Have you been working on anything new these days? And if so, when will we be able to hear it?

Topic: As I’ve had far much more time in the studio to create music, there are remixes coming in June! Hopefully a follow up single in July.

InfoMusic: Concerts, as we knew them, are no longer possible now, but a lot of artists are doing online shows and even drive-in concerts. Are you considering these options?

Topic: I’m not a big fan of online shows but drive in concerts are kinda cool :) I think it's a good way to bridge the time without any "normal" events.

InfoMusic: What music have you been listening to in quarantine?

Topic: Same music as always! All different stuff and genres. Since I got Spotify a few years ago my music taste got really diverse.

InfoMusic: Recommend us some tunes we can listen to while this pandemic goes away.

Topic: Listen to Boris Brejcha’s latest album, "Space Driver"! It’s pretty much techno but really cool to listen to and something else than what's on the charts.

InfoMusic: Could you send a message to your Romanian fans, who made "Breaking me" Number One?

Topic: Plain and simple: THANK YOU! / DANKESCHÖN!