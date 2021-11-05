Post Malone a lansat "One Right Now", o colaborare cu The Weeknd - AUDIO

American Music Awards (AMA), gala în cadrul căreia sunt premiați cei mai bine vânduți artiști din muzica mainstream, continuă în 2021 cu cea de-a 49-a ediție. Nominalizările au fost stabilite pe baza cifrelor furnizate de Billboard (vânzări digitale, streaming, difuzări pe radio), câștigătorii urmând a fi determinați în urma centralizării voturilor acordate de fani.
Anul acesta, debutanta Olivia Rodrigo se bucură de cele mai multe nominalizări, respectiv 7, urmată fiind de The Weeknd, cu 6. Următorii în listă sunt Bad Bunny, Doja Cat și GIVĒON, cu câte 5 nominalizări. În categoria cea mai râvnită, Artist of The Year, bătălia se va da între Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo și Taylor Swift, cea care deține și recordul acestei categorii. Fosta cântăreață de muzică country a fost desemnată Artist of The Year de 6 ori, deținând și recordul de premii AMA - nu mai puțin de 32 de trofee.
Gala decernării premiilor va avea loc pe 21 noiembrie, la Microsoft Theater din Los Angeles. Evenimentul va fi transmis de ABC și va putea fi urmărit ulterior și pe Hulu.
Lista nominalizărilor la American Music Awards (AMA) 2021:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande
- BTS
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
- Erica Banks “Buss It”
- Måneskin “Beggin’”
- Megan Thee Stallion “Body”
- Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
- Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
- Cardi B “Up”
- Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
- The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
- AJR
- BTS
- Glass Animals
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
- Ariana Grande “Positions”
- Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”
- Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
- Taylor Swift “evermore”
- The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”
FAVORITE POP SONG
- BTS “Butter”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
- Dua Lipa “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Chris Stapleton
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- *Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kacey Musgraves
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
- Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
- Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
- Lee Brice “Hey World”
- Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
- *Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
- Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
- Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
- Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
- Luke Combs “Forever After All”
- Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
- Polo G
- Pop Smoke
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Erica Banks
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
- Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
- Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
- Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
- Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”
- Rod Wave “SoulFly”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
- Cardi B “Up”
- Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
- Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
- Polo G “RAPSTAR”
- Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd
- Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jhené Aiko
- SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
- Doja Cat “Planet Her”
- Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”
- H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”
- Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
- Queen Naija “missunderstood”
FAVORITE R&B SONG
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
- Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
- H.E.R. “Damage”
- Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
- Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
- Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”
- Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
- KAROL G “KG0516”
- Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”
- Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
- Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
- Farruko “Pepas”
- Kali Uchis “telepatía”
- Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Foo Fighters
- Glass Animals
- Machine Gun Kelly
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
- CAIN
- Carrie Underwood
- Elevation Worship
- Lauren Daigle
- Zach Williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
- Kanye West
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Maverick City Music
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
- David Guetta
- ILLENIUM
- Marshmello
- Regard
- Tiësto