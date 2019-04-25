Jurij Veklenko, reprezentantul Lituaniei la Eurovision 2019: "Pentru a trăi nebunește trebuie să-ți eliberezi mintea, trupul și sufletul"

Jurij Veklenko se declară "încăpățânat", iar această determinare a sa pare a-i ghida destinul. Anul acesta și-a împlinit visul de a reprezenta Lituania la Eurovision, iar traseul său continuă mult dincolo de finala concursului, tânărul artist aspirând ca numele lui să capete rezonanță în industria muzicală.

Pentru Jurij Veklenko, a patra încercare de a reprezenta Lituania la Eurovision a fost cea cu noroc. În 2012 se înscria la Selecția Națională din Lituania cu piesa "Tu ne viena" ("You are not alone"). Rata atunci la mustață calificarea în semifinală și urma să revină în 2014, și de această dată fără succes. Cea de-a treia încercare a avut în 2015, când a participat ca membru al trupei de băieți Rollikai, și atunci fiind eliminat din concurs.

Norocul i-a surâs în final anul acesta, când piesa "Run With The Lions" a trecut cu succes de etapa națională a competiției, calificându-se în semifinalele Eurovision 2019. Jurijus va concura cu reprezentanta țării noastre, Ester Peony, în cea de-a doua semifinală, ce va avea loc pe 16 mai.

Cum a început povestea lui Jurij Veklenko?

Jurij Veklenko s-a născut pe 6 iulie 1990 în orașul Klaipėda, într-o familie de muzicieni. În perioada liceului, s-a alăturat corului bisericii, interesul său pentru muzică crescând. Ulterior s-a mutat în Vilnius, aici participând la diverse show-uri muzicale și intrând în trupa de băieți Rollics (Rolikai). În 2017 a avut loc debutul său ca artist solo, de atunci aspirând să ajungă în atenția publicului larg. În prezent, Jurijus își împarte timpul între muzică și job-ul său într-o companie de IT.

InfoMusic: Unde și când ai debutat ca artist?

S-a întâmplat în cadrul unui show numit Clash of the choirs.

InfoMusic: Numește piesa preferată de la Eurovision din toate edițiile de până acum.

Michael Schulte - You Let Me Walk Alone (Germania).

InfoMusic: Numește concurentul preferat de la Eurovision din toate edițiile de până acum.

Salvador Sobral.

InfoMusic: Rock sau pop?

Dacă ar trebui să aleg doar una din aceste variante ar fi muzica rock!

InfoMusic: Ce hobby-uri ai?

Airsoft-ul și mersul la sală.

InfoMusic: Unde îți vei petrece vacanța după încheierea concursului Eurovision?

Chiar și oamenii obosiți trebuie să muncească. După Eurovision începe munca acasă.

InfoMusic: Descrie-te într-un cuvânt.

Încăpățânat.

InfoMusic: Povestește-ne despre participarea la Eurovision.

Nu vă pot spune asta, pentru că fiecare își va lua ceea ce dorește din momentul meu atunci când voi urca pe scenă.

InfoMusic: Ce semnificație au versurile piesei tale de la Eurovision?

Așa cum sugerează și titlul, trebuie să-ți lași leul interior să urle. Pentru a trăi nebunește trebuie să-ți eliberezi mintea, trupul și sufletul.

InfoMusic: Ce urmează în cariera ta după ce te întorci de la Tel Aviv?

Voi lucra din greu pentru a reuși în sfârșit să-mi fac un nume în industria muzicală.

Jurij Veklenko declares himself "stubborn", and this determination seems to guide his destiny. This year, he has fulfilled his dream of representing Lithuania at Eurovision, and his journey continues well beyond the final of the contest, as the young artist aspires for his name to be resonant in the music industry.

For Jurij Veklenko, the fourth attempt to represent Lithuania at Eurovision was the lucky aone. In 2012 he joined the National Selection of Eurovision in Lithuania with the song "Tu ne viena" ("You are not alone"). He missed qualifying in the semifinal, but returned in 2014, this time also without any success. The third attempt happend in 2015, when he participated as a member of the Rollikai boys band, but he was also eliminated from the contest.

His wish came true this year, when the song "Run With The Lions" successfully passed the national stage of the competition, qualifying in the semifinals of Eurovision 2019. Jurijus will compete with our country's entry, Ester Peony, in the second semifinal, on May 16th.

How did the journey of Jurij Veklenko begin?

Jurijus Veklenko was born on the 6th of July, 1990, in the town of Klaipėda, in a family of musicians. During high school he joined the church choir, which made his interest in music to grow. Subsequently, he moved to Vilnius, where he participated in various musical shows and entered the band Rollics (Rolikai). In 2017, he performed for the first time as a solo artist, from that moment on aspiring to reach a larger audience. Currently, Jurij shares his time between music and his job in an IT company.

InfoMusic: Where and when did your debut as an artist take place?

It would have to be a show called Clash of the choirs.

InfoMusic: Name your favourite all time Eurovision song.

Michael Schulte - You Let Me Walk Alone - Germany.

InfoMusic: Name your favourite all time Eurovision artist.

Salvador Sobral.

InfoMusic: Rock or Pop?

If I had to choose only one it would be Rock!

InfoMusic: What hobbies do you have?

Airsoft and working out.

InfoMusic: Where will you spend your holiday, after the end of the Eurovision Song Contest?

No rest for the weary :). After Eurovision is when the work starts back home.

InfoMusic: Describe yourself in one word.

Stubborn.

InfoMusic: Tell us the story of your Eurovision participation.

Can't tell you that, as everyone takes what they want or need at the time from it.

InfoMusic: What is the meaning behind the lyrics of your song?

As the name might suggest you have to let your inner lion roar! To run wild is to set your mind, body and soul free!

InfoMusic: What are your plans as far as your career is concerned after your return from Tel Aviv?

To work hard and finally make something out of myself in the music industry.