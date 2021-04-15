Fanii lui David Bowie vor putea asculta în curând o colecție de piese nelansate până acum

Casa de discuri Parlophone Records a anunțat lansarea unei colecții de 21 de piese create în perioada "The Man Who Sold The World". Noul set de melodii va sosi pe 28 mai. Găsești mai multe detalii în articol.

Intitulat "The Width of a Circle", setul de două discuri cuprinde single-uri, o sesiune BBC In Concert l, soundtrack-ul unei piese TV numită "Pierrot in Turquoise" (alias "The Looking Glass Murders") și remix-uri de Tony Visconti, un vechi asociat al lui Bowie.

Colecția "The Width of a Circle" va fi lansată pe 28 mai. Tot în acea zi, Parlophone Records va lansa o versiune ilustrată a discului "The Man Who Sold The World". Precomenzile sunt în curs de desfășurare.

The Width of a Circle Tracklist:

CD 1:

THE SUNDAY SHOW INTRODUCED BY JOHN PEEL

Înregistrat pe 5 februarie 1970 și difuzat pe 8 februarie 1970

Amsterdam * God Knows I’m Good * Buzz The Fuzz Karma Man London Bye, Ta-Ta An Occasional Dream The Width Of A Circle * Janine Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed * Fill Your Heart The Prettiest Star Cygnet Committee * Memory Of A Free Festival *

Interpretate de David Bowie și The Tony Visconti Trio (a.k.a. The Hype)

CD 2:

THE LOOKING GLASS MURDERS AKA PIERROT IN TURQUOISE:

When I Live My Dream Columbine The Mirror Threepenny Pierrot When I Live My Dream (Reprise)

SINGLE-URI

The Prettiest Star (Alternative Mix) London Bye, Ta-Ta * London Bye, Ta-Ta (1970 Stereo Mix) * Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 1) * Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 2) * Holy Holy *

SOUNDS OF THE 70’S: ANDY FERRIS SHOW

Înregistrat pe 25 martie 1970 și difuzat pe 6 aprilie 1970.

Waiting For The Man The Width Of A Circle The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud * The Supermen (Bowie At The Beeb vinyl only) *

Interpretat de David Bowie și The Hype

2020 MIXES

The Prettiest Star (2020 Mix) London Bye, Ta-Ta (2020 Mix) Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version – 2020 Mix) All The Madmen (Single Edit 2020 Mix) Holy Holy (2020 Mix)

* - nelansate până acum