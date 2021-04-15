Cele mai așteptate concerte în România și recomandăriCele mai importante concerte în Romania în 2020 Jordan Rudess de la Dream Theater este speaker la Mastering the Music Business 2021 Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez a fost lăudată de Ben Affleck și Mark Anthony Primele NFT-uri lansate de UNTOLDPrimele NFT-uri lansate de UNTOLD ilustrează personaje magice de pe tărâmul festivalului Coperta cărții "The Lives of Brian"Vocalistul AC/DC lansează cartea de memorii "The Lives of Brian" Eugenia Nicolae la "Românii au talent"Eugenia Nicolae a prezentat o nouă fațetă a folclorului la "Românii au talent" - VIDEO Adrian Galbinu la "Românii au talent""Românii au talent": Adrian Galbinu a interpretat o partitură de operă și a mers mai departe cu 4 DA - VIDEO

Fanii lui David Bowie vor putea asculta în curând o colecție de piese nelansate până acum

De pe
Casa de discuri Parlophone Records a anunțat lansarea unei colecții de 21 de piese create în perioada "The Man Who Sold The World". Noul set de melodii va sosi pe 28 mai. Găsești mai multe detalii în articol.
David Bowie în videoclipul piesei ”Let's Dance”

David Bowie în videoclipul piesei ”Let's Dance” │ FOTO: Captură YouTube

Intitulat "The Width of a Circle", setul de două discuri cuprinde single-uri, o sesiune BBC In Concert l, soundtrack-ul unei piese TV numită "Pierrot in Turquoise" (alias "The Looking Glass Murders") și remix-uri de Tony Visconti, un vechi asociat al lui Bowie.

Colecția "The Width of a Circle" va fi lansată pe 28 mai. Tot în acea zi, Parlophone Records va lansa o versiune ilustrată a discului "The Man Who Sold The World". Precomenzile sunt în curs de desfășurare.

The Width of a Circle Tracklist:

CD 1:

THE SUNDAY SHOW INTRODUCED BY JOHN PEEL
Înregistrat pe 5 februarie 1970 și difuzat pe 8 februarie 1970

  1. Amsterdam *
  2.  God Knows I’m Good *
  3. Buzz The Fuzz
  4. Karma Man
  5. London Bye, Ta-Ta
  6. An Occasional Dream
  7. The Width Of A Circle *
  8. Janine
  9. Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
  10. Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed *
  11. Fill Your Heart
  12. The Prettiest Star
  13. Cygnet Committee *
  14. Memory Of A Free Festival *

Interpretate de David Bowie și The Tony Visconti Trio (a.k.a. The Hype)

CD 2:

THE LOOKING GLASS MURDERS AKA PIERROT IN TURQUOISE:

  1. When I Live My Dream
  2. Columbine
  3. The Mirror
  4. Threepenny Pierrot
  5. When I Live My Dream (Reprise)

SINGLE-URI

  1. The Prettiest Star (Alternative Mix)
  2. London Bye, Ta-Ta *
  3. London Bye, Ta-Ta (1970 Stereo Mix) *
  4. Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 1) *
  5. Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 2) *
  6. Holy Holy *

SOUNDS OF THE 70’S: ANDY FERRIS SHOW
Înregistrat pe 25 martie 1970 și difuzat pe 6 aprilie 1970.

  1. Waiting For The Man
  2. The Width Of A Circle
  3. The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud *
  4. The Supermen (Bowie At The Beeb vinyl only) *

Interpretat de David Bowie și The Hype

2020 MIXES

  1. The Prettiest Star (2020 Mix)
  2. London Bye, Ta-Ta (2020 Mix)
  3. Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version – 2020 Mix)
  4. All The Madmen (Single Edit 2020 Mix)
  5. Holy Holy (2020 Mix)

* - nelansate până acum
Alina Ghimus este redactor la InfoMusic.ro.
Citește și alte articole ale autorului.
