Fanii lui David Bowie vor putea asculta în curând o colecție de piese nelansate până acum

Intitulat "The Width of a Circle", setul de două discuri cuprinde single-uri, o sesiune BBC In Concert l, soundtrack-ul unei piese TV numită "Pierrot in Turquoise" (alias "The Looking Glass Murders") și remix-uri de Tony Visconti, un vechi asociat al lui Bowie.
Colecția "The Width of a Circle" va fi lansată pe 28 mai. Tot în acea zi, Parlophone Records va lansa o versiune ilustrată a discului "The Man Who Sold The World". Precomenzile sunt în curs de desfășurare.
The Width of a Circle Tracklist:
CD 1:
THE SUNDAY SHOW INTRODUCED BY JOHN PEEL
Înregistrat pe 5 februarie 1970 și difuzat pe 8 februarie 1970
- Amsterdam *
- God Knows I’m Good *
- Buzz The Fuzz
- Karma Man
- London Bye, Ta-Ta
- An Occasional Dream
- The Width Of A Circle *
- Janine
- Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
- Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed *
- Fill Your Heart
- The Prettiest Star
- Cygnet Committee *
- Memory Of A Free Festival *
Interpretate de David Bowie și The Tony Visconti Trio (a.k.a. The Hype)
CD 2:
THE LOOKING GLASS MURDERS AKA PIERROT IN TURQUOISE:
- When I Live My Dream
- Columbine
- The Mirror
- Threepenny Pierrot
- When I Live My Dream (Reprise)
SINGLE-URI
- The Prettiest Star (Alternative Mix)
- London Bye, Ta-Ta *
- London Bye, Ta-Ta (1970 Stereo Mix) *
- Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 1) *
- Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 2) *
- Holy Holy *
SOUNDS OF THE 70’S: ANDY FERRIS SHOW
Înregistrat pe 25 martie 1970 și difuzat pe 6 aprilie 1970.
- Waiting For The Man
- The Width Of A Circle
- The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud *
- The Supermen (Bowie At The Beeb vinyl only) *
Interpretat de David Bowie și The Hype
2020 MIXES
- The Prettiest Star (2020 Mix)
- London Bye, Ta-Ta (2020 Mix)
- Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version – 2020 Mix)
- All The Madmen (Single Edit 2020 Mix)
- Holy Holy (2020 Mix)
* - nelansate până acum