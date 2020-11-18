Cele mai așteptate concerte în România și recomandăriCele mai importante concerte în Romania în 2020 RBDTrupa RBD a lansat "Siempre He Estado Aquí", prima piesă după 12 ani de pauză - AUDIO VAMA organizează VAMAFEST, primul festival digital al unei trupe din România Vocea României - Reuniunea, pe 1 decembrie 2020Vocea României revine cu Reuniunea pe 1 decembrie 2020 - VIDEO Urmărește fragmente din concertul caritabil Metallica ("Helping Hands Concert & Auction") - VIDEO Inna și Deliric în Dance Queen's HouseInna ne arată cum a cucerit-o Deliric - VIDEO ADDA - Jess Glynne la "Te cunosc de undeva!"ADDA a câștigat cea de-a zecea ediție "Te cunosc de undeva!"; află ce personaj a interpretat

Videoclip oficial: The White Stripes - Apple Blossom

The White Stripes a lansat un videoclip animat pentru piesa "Apple Blossom". Melodia anunță albumul "Greatest Hits" al formației, ce va fi lansat în decembrie.
Reunirea The White Stripes, pe care probabil mulți dintre fanii formației încă o așteaptă, nu se va materializa nici anul acesta, dar vestea bună este că va fi lansat un album "Greatest Hits". Noul videoclip "Apple Blossom" îi anunță sosirea, programată să se întâmple anul acesta, pe 4 decembrie. Discul va include 26 de piese și se va lansa în format CD, dar și pe vinyl.

Piesa "Apple Blossom", ce beneficiază de curând de acest videoclip animat produs de Dream Factory Animation, se regăsește pe albumul "De Stijl", lansat de The White Stripes în 2000.

Tracklist "The White Stripes Greatest Hits":

  1. Let’s Shake Hands
  2. The Big Three Killed My Baby
  3. Fell In Love With A Girl
  4. Hello Operator
  5. I’m Slowly Turning Into You
  6. The Hardest Button To Button
  7. The Nurse
  8. Screwdriver
  9. Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground
  10. Death Letter
  11. We’re Going To Be Friends
  12. The Denial Twist
  13. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself
  14. Astro
  15. Conquest
  16. Jolene
  17. Hotel Yorba
  18. Apple Blossom
  19. Blue Orchid
  20. Ball And Biscuit
  21. I Fought Piranhas
  22. I Think I Smell A Rat
  23. Icky Thump
  24. My Doorbell
  25. You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)
  26. Seven Nation Army
Publicat de Raluca Chirilă, Editor, pe .
