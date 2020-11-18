Reunirea The White Stripes, pe care probabil mulți dintre fanii formației încă o așteaptă, nu se va materializa nici anul acesta, dar vestea bună este că va fi lansat un album "Greatest Hits". Noul videoclip "Apple Blossom" îi anunță sosirea, programată să se întâmple anul acesta, pe 4 decembrie. Discul va include 26 de piese și se va lansa în format CD, dar și pe vinyl.
Piesa "Apple Blossom", ce beneficiază de curând de acest videoclip animat produs de Dream Factory Animation, se regăsește pe albumul "De Stijl", lansat de The White Stripes în 2000.
Tracklist "The White Stripes Greatest Hits":
- Let’s Shake Hands
- The Big Three Killed My Baby
- Fell In Love With A Girl
- Hello Operator
- I’m Slowly Turning Into You
- The Hardest Button To Button
- The Nurse
- Screwdriver
- Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground
- Death Letter
- We’re Going To Be Friends
- The Denial Twist
- I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself
- Astro
- Conquest
- Jolene
- Hotel Yorba
- Apple Blossom
- Blue Orchid
- Ball And Biscuit
- I Fought Piranhas
- I Think I Smell A Rat
- Icky Thump
- My Doorbell
- You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)
- Seven Nation Army