Kovacs pune totul în muzica sa. De la furie, la liniște, iar de la dependență, la acceptare și iubire, totul este disecat în versurile pieselor sale. Iar iubirea capătă mereu multiple forme și valențe, maturizându-se odată cu ea. Despre chestiuni ale inimii am discutat și noi cu artista olandeză, analizând iubirea în contextul noului ei album, "Cheap Smell", înaintea concertului ei în România, din cadrul Fall in Love Festival.

InfoMusic: Te-ai descris la un moment dat ca fiind introvertită. Dacă ai putea fi extrovertită pentru o zi, ce ți-ai dori să faci?

Kovacs: În muzica mea pot fi foarte introvertită, dar și foarte extrovertită, iar ca persoană sunt doar extrovertită. Nu sunt timidă deloc.

InfoMusic: Vocea ta are o anume profunzime, care cred că s-ar potrivi foarte bine pe soundtrack-ul unui film întunecat. Cu ce regizor de film ți-ar plăcea să colaborezi pentru un soundtrack?

Kovacs: Quentin Tarantino, David Lynch, Hitchcock.

InfoMusic: Vorbești foarte mult despre iubire în piesele tale. Cât de importantă este iubirea pentru tine?

Kovacs: [Iubirea e] Foarte importantă, dar totodată e dificil pentru mine să iubesc pe cineva.

InfoMusic: La ce vârstă te-ai îndrăgostit pentru prima oară și cum ai putea descrie acel sentiment comparativ cu felul în care percepi iubirea acum?

Kovacs: La 19 ani am avut primul meu iubit, în adevăratul sens al cuvântului. Nu cred că va mai putea cineva să mă facă să simt ce simțeam atunci...știi ce se spune despre prima iubire...Cred că devine mai dificil să iubești pe cineva când ești mai matur, și cred că se întâmplă așa pentru că ai mai multă experiență și ești mai precaut să nu fii rănit și să nu ți se frângă inima.

InfoMusic: Știu că iubești jazz-ul, blues-ul și soul-ul. Care este piesa ta de dragoste preferată din epoca de aur a jazz-ului, blues-ului și soul-ului?

Kovacs: "I Just Wanna Make Love to You" - Etta James.

InfoMusic: Dacă ai putea asculta o singură piesă penru restul vieții tale, care ar fi aceea?

Kovacs: "Assume Form" - James Blake.

InfoMusic: Poate muzica să vindece suflete?

Kovacs: Poate, mie mi-l vindecă.

InfoMusic: Spune-mi câteva cuvinte despre noul album "Cheap Smell".

Kovacs: O compilație a ultimilor 3 ani, povești despre greșeli și nesiguranțe... o călătorie către conștiința de sine.

InfoMusic: Ce ți-ar plăcea să simtă oamenii atunci când îți ascultă acest LP?

Kovacs: Sper să vă placă și să vă consoleze, să vă inspire sau să vă relaxeze.

InfoMusic: Ce ți-ar plăcea să le spui fanilor tăi din România, care vor veni la Fall in Love Festival special pentru tine?

Kovacs: De abia aștept să-mi împărtășesc muzica cu publicul din România și sunt foarte entuziasmată să urc pe scena festivalului Fall in Love.

ENGLISH VERSION

Kovacs: "Love is very important, but it’s also difficult for me to love somebody"

Kovacs puts everything into her music. From anger, to silence, and from addiction, to acceptance and love, everything is dissected in the lyrics of her songs. And love always acquires multiple forms and valences, maturing along with her. We talked with the Dutch artist about the issues of the heart, analyzing love in the context of her new album, "Cheap Smell", and ahead of her concert in Romania, at Fall in Love Festival.

InfoMusic: You described yourself at some point as an introvert. If you could be a complete extrovert for one day, what would you like to do?

Kovacs: In my music I can be very introvert, but also very extrovert, and as a person I am only extrovert, not shy at all.

InfoMusic: Your voice has a depth that I believe would go very well with the soundtrack of a dark movie. With what movie director would you like to collaborate for a soundtrack?

Kovacs: Quentin Tarantino, David Lynch, Hitchcock.

InfoMusic: You talk a lot about love in your songs. How important is love for you?

Kovacs: [Love is] Very important, but it’s also difficult for me to love somebody.

InfoMusic: At what age did you first fall in love and how was that feeling compared to the way you perceive love right now?

Kovacs: When I was 19 I had my first real boyfriend, I think nobody can ever make me feel like that.. you know what they say about your first love.. I think loving someone becomes more difficult when you're older, guess it’s because you have more experiences and maybe you're more careful to not get hurt and heartbroken.

InfoMusic: I know you love old jazz, blues and soul music. What is your favorite love song from the golden age of jazz, blues and soul?

Kovacs: "I Just Wanna Make Love to You" - Etta James.

InfoMusic: If you could only listen to one song for the rest of your life, what song would that be?

Kovacs: "Assume Form" - James Blake.

InfoMusic: Can music heal souls?

Kovacs: It does, for me.

InfoMusic: Tell me a few words about your new album – "Cheap Smell".

Kovacs: A compilation of last 3 years, stories about my mistakes and insecurities.. a journey to self awareness.

InfoMusic: What would you like people to feel when they are listening to your latest LP?

Kovacs: I hope you enjoy it and it comforts, inspires or just relaxes you.

InfoMusic: What would you like to say to your fans in Romania, who will come to the Fall in Love Festival especially for you?

Kovacs: I can’t wait to share my music with Romania and looking very much forward to perform at Fall in Love festival.