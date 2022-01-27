Eliza G, semifinalistă a Selecției Naționale Eurovision 2022: "Sper să pot da înapoi României toată dragostea pe care am primit-o"

Bună, Eliza! Ultima oară când am vorbit, tocmai câștigasei Cerbul de Aur. Ne-ai spus atunci că ai fost atrasă de istoria și mitologia țării noastre după ce ai citit romanul lui Bram Stocker, "Dracula", iar asta se întâmpla cu mulți ani înainte de a ajunge în România. Ai putea avea, oare, vreo conexiune aparte cu țara noastră, care te aduce înapoi atunci când e momentul potrivit ?

S-ar putea să existe! (spune Eliza, zâmbind) E ca și cum între mine și România ar exista un fel de legătură care mă readuce aici de fiecare dată când am nevoie de energie pozitivă. Iar după acești ultimi doi ani, chiar am nevoie de această energie! Sper să putem continua "relația" aceasta cât mai mult timp posibil și să trăim noi aventuri împreună!

Când ai luat decizia de a te înscrie în Selecția Națională a României pentru Eurovision? Ai luat acest lucru în considerare înainte de a izbucni pandemia, sau a fost o hotărâre luată recent?

În perioada pandemiei a fost dificil să mă gândesc la orice.

Planificarea a devenit imposibilă în ultimii doi ani, toți artiștii au trebuit să-și amâne proiectele și visurile și încă încercăm să ne dăm seama ce se va întâmpla mâine. Sincer vorbind, e foarte dificil. Așa că Selecția Națională este o gură de aer proaspăt în mijlocul acestei perioade confuze și sunt foarte fericită să încep această nouă călătorie.

Lucrurile s-au derulat foarte rapid pentru mine, după Cerbul de Aur, iar într-o clipită am intrat cu toții în izolare, pentru luni la rând, așa că Eurovision-ul e o adevărată binecuvântare!

Ce-i trebuie unei piese pentru a captiva publicul într-o competiție precum Eurovision?

Am urmărit concursul de-a lungul anilor și, în opinia mea, toate prestațiile care au avut succes au câteva lucruri în comun: emoția, trăirea, sinceritatea, autenticitatea. Cred că atunci când ești sincer pe scenă, când cânți din toată inima și oferi emoție publicului, cei care te ascultă simt asta și te sprijină necondiționat. Sinceritatea și emoția, acestea sunt elementele cheie pentru mine.

Te-ai calificat în semifinala Selecției Naționale cu piesa "The other half of me". Cine a compus această piesă și care este mesajul pe care îți dorești să-l transmiți?

Cei care au scris piesa sunt compozitori de top, de la Giuseppe Anastasi (care a câștigat festivalul Sanremo cu piesa "Controvento", în interpretarea Arisei), la Valerio Carboni, care a compus piese pentru mulți artiști italieni de succes, Mike Connaris, un cunoscut producător și compozitor londonez, și eu.

["The other half of me"] este o piesă pe care o iubesc și o simt pe deplin, e ca senzația pe care o ai atunci când o rochie îți vine perfect. Sunt absolut captivată de linia sa melodică și de versuri, care au o semnificație importantă pentru mine: uneori lucrurile nu merg așa cum ți-ai dori, iar asta e ok. Acceptă ceea ce va fi și ce ar fi putut fi fără regrete.

Identificarea și recunoașterea unei greșeli, a unei probleme este primul pas către remedierea situației, atât pentru tine, cât și pentru cei din jurul tău. Învață să înțelegi importanța celor dragi în viața ta înainte de a-i pierde. Prea des ajungem să realizăm impactul lor asupra noastră atunci când deja i-am pierdut.

Care crezi că este punctul tău forte în această competiție?

Am foarte multă experiență, am avut multe proiecte în multe țări, dar nu cred că ăsta e atuul meu. Mereu am spus că un artist poate avea impact doar atunci când este sincer cu el/ea însuși/însăși și atunci când e sincer cu publicul, iar eu după asta mă ghidez.

Poți să ai orice artificiu cu tine pe scenă, dar nu există nicio rochie, nicio coregrafie, niciun dansator și niciun joc de lumini care să te poată ajuta, dacă nu simți piesa, dacă nu o trăiești, și, cel mai important, dacă nu le oferi celor din public sufletul și inima ta.

Sper să pot face oamenii să simtă ceea ce simt eu atunci când sunt pe scenă!

Aceasta este cea de-a 66-a ediție Eurovision iar oamenii continuă, an de an, să asculte cu entuziasm piesele pe care fiecare țară le alege. De ce crezi că acest concurs este încă atât de relevant și de popular, după toți acești ani?

Pentru că, în opinia mea, Eurovisionul este sinonim cu libertatea, în ce privește muzica, genurile și stilurile abordate. Sunt atât de multe țări în competiție, însă nu se creează senzația că ar fi un concurs, e mai curând o mare sărbătoare a artei în toate formele sale! Cu toții suntem nerăbdători și entuziasmați să vedem ce show a pregătit o anume țară, ce artiști și ce piese vor ajunge în preferințele publicului, ce se va întâmpla atunci când se vor acorda punctele. Aceasta este formula câștigătoare pentru Eurovision!

Ediția de anul trecut a concursului a adus trofeul acasă, în Italia. Cum ți s-a părut momentul celor de la Maneskin? Ai fost mândră de ei?

Sigur că sunt mândră de ei! Atât de tineri și atât de determinați încă de la început!

Dintr-o anumită perspectivă, [Maneskin] au schimbat "regulile" jocului, au fost explozivi pe scenă având o prestație spectaculoasă. La asta m-am referit atunci când am spus că trebuie să fii tu însuți pe scenă și să fii sincer cu publicul - ei așa s-au prezentat, atât pe scenă, cât și în afara ei.

Care este piesa câștigătoare preferată de la Eurovision?

"Amar Pelos Dois", a lui Salvador Sobral, o piesă de dragoste clasică, fără îndoială una dintre preferatele mele.

Romania nu a câștigat niciodată acest concurs, dar ți-a plăcut vreo piesă anume cu care noi am participat la Eurovision? Fără a ține cont de locul obținut în clasament.

Piesa mea favorită, dintre cele cu care România a participat la Eurovision, este "Playing With Fire", cântată de Paula Seling și Ovi - au o chimie foarte bună pe scenă, un sound internațional și amândoi sunt performeri extraordinari!

Anul trecut, ABBA, trupa care a câștigat prima ediție Eurovision, a lansat un nou album. Ai ascultat noile piese? Ce părere ai despre această revenire?

ABBA va rămâne mereu ABBA, o legendă a muzicii! Și când vorbești despre legende, o revenire după o pauză lungă e întotdeauna riscantă. E interesant cum au îmbinat sound-ul lor clasic cu noile tehnologii fără a-și pierde amprenta stilistică. Personal, prefer piesele lor clasice, acele melodii, acele "arome"...e imposibil să vii cu ceva nou care să fie la fel de reușit, acele melodii au fost capodopere!

Ce artist sau trupă, care nu a mai lansat de mult muzică nouă, ți-ai dori să revină?

Asta e o întrebare dificilă!! Ei bine, problema este că....toate trupele și artiștii care îmi vin în minte acum și pe care mi-aș dori să le aud cântând din nou nu mai sunt printre noi. Mă refer la minunata Amy Winehouse, la George Michael, la Linkin Park (la Chester)... Sunt o fată care a copilărit în anii '90!

Ce ar însemna pentru tine să câștigi Eurovisionul pentru România?

Acesta este un vis!

Mereu am visat să particip la Eurovision, e ceva ce mi-am dorit dintotdeauna, iar șansa de a reprezenta România e un privilegiu.

România mi-a oferit atât de mult în acești ultimi ani, am fost primită ca în sânul unei familii, am o mulțime de prieteni aici, sunt respectată ca artist, iar asta înseamnă foarte mult pentru mine. Sper să pot da înapoi României toată dragostea pe care am primit-o până acum și m-aș simți extrem de recunoscătoare și onorată să o pot reprezenta la Eurovision.

Eliza G, semifinalist in the Eurovision National Selection 2022: "I really hope I can give back to Romania all the love I received"

(ENGLISH VERSION)

Elisa Gaiotto, known as Eliza G, was drawn to Romania many years before she won the trophy at Cerbul de Aur 2019. It may have been the destiny that brought her to our country, now also guiding her to Eurovision. Qualified in the semifinal of the Eurovision National Selection 2022, Eliza confessed to us that she was always warmly received in our country and that it would be a dream come true to be able to represent Romania in this competition. The Italian artist revealed her opinion about the winners of the last edition of Eurovision, Maneskin, giving us details about her song from this year's contest, "The other half of me".

Hi, Eliza! Last time we spoke you had just won Cerbul de Aur. You told us then that you felt intrigued by our country's history and mythology after you read Bram Stoker's novel, "Dracula", and this happened years before visiting Romania. Could there be a connection with our country that, when the time is right, calls you back?

It could be! (she says smiling) I mean, it's like me and Romania have some kind of bound that takes me back here anytime I need good vibes! And after these last two years, I honestly needed! I hope we will be able to continue our "relationship" as long as possible, with new adventures together!

When did you decide to enter The National Selection in Romania for Eurovision? Was this something you considered before the pandemic happened or did you think about it recently?

In times of pandemic it was difficult to think about anything.

Planning has been impossible for two years in a row, all artists had to put away their projects and dreams and we are still trying to figure out what's happening tomorrow. Honestly, it is really hard. So, the National Selection is a breath of fresh air in the middle of all this confusion and I am so very happy to take part in this new journey!

Things happened fast after Cerbul de Aur for me and in the blink of an eye we were all stuck at home in lockdown for months so, Eurovision is truly a blessing!

What do you think makes a song connect with the audience in a competition like Eurovision?

I have seen the evolution through the years and in my opinion, all the successful performances have a few things in common: emotions, feeling, truth, authenticity. I think that when you're singing the truth on stage, when you're singing your heart out and give it to the hands of your audience, they can feel it and support you no mater what. Being truthful and emotional, that's the key for me.

You qualified in the semifinals of The National Selection with "The other half of me". Who wrote this song and what is the message you are trying to convey?

The authors are all top liners, from Giuseppe Anastasi (who also is a Sanremo winner with Arisa's song "Controvento"), Valerio Carboni, who wrote for many of the most successful Italian artists, Mike Connaris, well-known Londoner producer and songwriter, and me.

["The other half of me"] is a song that I really love and feel, like wearing a dress that perfectly fits on you. I'm in love with its melody and its lyric that means a lot to me: sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s ok. Accept what’s coming and what would have been without regrets.

Recognizing and admitting a mistake, a problem, a mess you made it’s the first step to make things better, for you and for those surrounding you. Learn to understand the value of your loved ones before you’re losing them. We are too often used to learn their impact on our lives once we’ve already lost them.

What do you think is your strong point in this competition?

I have a lot of experience, I made a lot of things in different countries, but I think that's not the point. I always use to say that an artist can make the difference only being true to himself/herself and speaking the truth to the audience, and I am like this.

You can have whatever you want on stage with you, but there's no dress, no choreography, no dancers, no lights that can help you, if you're not into your song, your emotions, feelings and most important, if you're not giving your soul and your heart to your listeners.

I hope I can make the people feel what I am feeling while I am on stage!

This is the 66th edition of Eurovision and people keep getting excited every year to hear the songs each country chooses. Why do you think this contest is as relevant and popular as it is, after all these years?

Because, in my opinion, Eurovision is synonymous with freedom in terms of music, genres, styles. There are so many countries competing, but it doesn't seem to be a competition, it's more like a huge celebration of art in all of its forms! Everyone is thrilled and excited to see what this or that country is going to put on stage, which artists or songs will be the favorite ones, how is going to happen with the points given and taken! That's the winning formula of Eurovision!

Last year's edition brought the trophy home, to Italy. What did you think about Maneskin's performance? Were you proud of them?

Of course I am proud of them! So young and so determined since the beginning!

In some kind of way, [Maneskin] changed the "rules" of the game, they rocked on stage doing a spectacular show! That's what I meant saying that you have to be you on stage and speak the truth to your audience, they absolutely were, on stage and out of it!

Who is your ultimate favorite winner of the Eurovision Song Contest?

"Amar Pelos Dois" by Salvador Sobral, a timeless love song, definitely one of my favorites!

Romania has never won this contest, but do you have a favorite Romanian Eurovision song? Regardless of the final ranking.

My favorite song from Romania is "Playing With Fire", by Paula Seling and Ovi, so much chemistry on stage, international sound and both such amazing performers!

Last year, ABBA, the band who won the first Eurovision edition, came back with a new album. Did you get the chance to hear the new songs? What do you think about this comeback?

Abba are always Abba, a music legend! As all music legends, a comeback after all of these years is always risky. It's interesting how they combined their classic sound with new technologies without losing their characteristic signature! I personally prefer their classics, those melodies, those "flavours"... it's impossible to give birth to something new like those they did, they were absolute masterpieces!

From what band or artist, who hasn't made music for a long tme, would you like to hear new songs?

That's a difficult question!!! Well, the problem is... all bands and artists that are coming to my mind right now and I'd love so much to hear something new from them are not on this earth anymore! I mean, my beloved Amy Winehouse, George Michael or Linkin Park (Chester of course)... I am a girl from the '90s! :-)

What would it mean to you to win Eurovision for Romania?

That's a dream!

I always dreamt about Eurovision, this is something I always wanted to do and having this chance with Romania is a privilege.

Romania gave me so much in the last years, I have been welcomed as part of the family, I have a lot of friends over there, it respects me as an artist and that means so much to me. I really hope I can give back to Romania all the love I received until now and I would be deeply grateful and honored to represent it.