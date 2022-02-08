Premiile Oscar 2022: Iată lista completă a nominalizărilor

Premiile Oscar ajung la ediţia cu numărul 94 în 2022, iar gala se va desfăşura pe 27 martie 2022 la Dolby Theatre, în Los Angeles. Listă scurtă cu filme care vor concura la cele 10 categorii a fost anunţată pe 21 decembrie 2021, iar nominalizările au fost anunţate pe 8 februarie 2022 de către actorii Tracee Eliss Ross şi Leslie Jordan. Din cauza impactului pandemiei Covid-19 asupra industriei cinematografice, criteriile de eligibilitate rămâne modificate, ca şi anul trecut.
E vorba despre includerea în selecţie a unor filme lansate direct în mediu digital. Perioada de eligibilitate se aplică doar pentru filmele lansate între 1 martie 2021 şi 31 decembrie 2021. E şocantă şi decizia luată încă din primăvara lui 2020 şi anume includerea a nu mai puţin de 10 nominalizaţi la categoria "Cel mai bun film". În plus înscrierile la categoria "Cel mai bun cântec original" au fost reduse la 5 piese per film.
Să vedem totuşi cum arată lista nominalizaţilor la Oscar şi vă spun de la început ca lider detaşat este "The Power of the Dog", western-ul întunecat regizat de Jane Champion şi cu Benedict Cumberbatch într-un rol de zile mari. Filmul a strâns 12 nominalizări şi e deja văzut ca un nou "There Will be Blood". De asemenea filmul "Dune" al lui Denis Villeneuve are 10 nominalizări la Premiile Oscar şi şanse mari să câştige la capitolul sunet.
Iată şi lista completă a nominalizărilor:
Cel mai bun film:
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Cel mai bun regizor:
- Belfast – Kenneth Brannagh
- Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
- West Side Story – Steven Spielberg
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:
- Javier Barden – Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Cel mai bun film de animație:
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Cel mai bun cântec original:
- Be Alive – King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
- Down To Joy – Belfast
- No Time To Die – James Bond: No Time To Die
- Somehow You Do – from Four Good Days
Cel mai bun machiaj și cea mai buna coafură:
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten
- Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cea mai bună imagine:
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story,
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Judi Dench – Belfast
Cel mai bun montaj:
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick…Boom!
Cel mai bun design de producție:
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Cel mai bun lungmetraj internațional:
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Cel mai bun documentar scurtmetraj:
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Cel mai bun documentar:
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing With Fire
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action:
- Ala Kachuu – Take And Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Cel mai bun scenariu original:
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Cele mai bune costume:
- Cruella – Jenny Bevan,
- Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran
- Dune – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan
- Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequira
- West Side Story – Paul Tazewell
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat:
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper