Premiile Oscar 2022: Iată lista completă a nominalizărilor

Premiile Oscar ajung la ediţia cu numărul 94 în 2022, iar gala se va desfăşura pe 27 martie 2022 la Dolby Theatre, în Los Angeles. Listă scurtă cu filme care vor concura la cele 10 categorii a fost anunţată pe 21 decembrie 2021, iar nominalizările au fost anunţate pe 8 februarie 2022 de către actorii Tracee Eliss Ross şi Leslie Jordan. Din cauza impactului pandemiei Covid-19 asupra industriei cinematografice, criteriile de eligibilitate rămâne modificate, ca şi anul trecut.

E vorba despre includerea în selecţie a unor filme lansate direct în mediu digital. Perioada de eligibilitate se aplică doar pentru filmele lansate între 1 martie 2021 şi 31 decembrie 2021. E şocantă şi decizia luată încă din primăvara lui 2020 şi anume includerea a nu mai puţin de 10 nominalizaţi la categoria "Cel mai bun film". În plus înscrierile la categoria "Cel mai bun cântec original" au fost reduse la 5 piese per film.

Să vedem totuşi cum arată lista nominalizaţilor la Oscar şi vă spun de la început ca lider detaşat este "The Power of the Dog", western-ul întunecat regizat de Jane Champion şi cu Benedict Cumberbatch într-un rol de zile mari. Filmul a strâns 12 nominalizări şi e deja văzut ca un nou "There Will be Blood". De asemenea filmul "Dune" al lui Denis Villeneuve are 10 nominalizări la Premiile Oscar şi şanse mari să câştige la capitolul sunet.

Iată şi lista completă a nominalizărilor:

Cel mai bun film:

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Cel mai bun regizor:

Belfast – Kenneth Brannagh

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

West Side Story – Steven Spielberg

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:

Javier Barden – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Cel mai bun film de animație:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cel mai bun cântec original:

Be Alive – King Richard

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto

Down To Joy – Belfast

No Time To Die – James Bond: No Time To Die

Somehow You Do – from Four Good Days

Cel mai bun machiaj și cea mai buna coafură:

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten

Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cea mai bună imagine:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story,

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench – Belfast

Cel mai bun montaj:

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Cel mai bun design de producție:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internațional:

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Cel mai bun documentar scurtmetraj:

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Cel mai bun documentar:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action:

Ala Kachuu – Take And Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Cel mai bun scenariu original:

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Cele mai bune costume:

Cruella – Jenny Bevan,

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran

Dune – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequira

West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: