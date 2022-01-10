Află cine sunt câștigătorii Globurilor de Aur 2022 - Lista completă

Urmărește-ne în Social Media

Gala Globurile de Aur 2022 și-a anunțat câștigătorii prin Twitter duminică seară, fără prezența presei sau a celebrităților pe covorul roșu, ca în anii trecuți. Printre premianți s-au numărat Will Smith, Nicole Kidman sau Andrew Garfield, dar și Billie Eilish cu fratele său, Finneas, la categoria "Cel mai bun cântec original". Detalii în articol.

Trofeu Globurile de Aur
Trofeu Globurile de Aur │ FOTO: HFPA / goldenglobes.com

Gala Globurilor de Aur 2022 a continuat să fie un eveniment atipic și în acest an din cauza pandemiei. Primele premii importante ale anului au fost acordate în cadrul unei ceremonii restrânse, fără transmisiune live şi fără covor roşu, iar câștigătorii au fost anunțați via Twitter.

"The Power of the Dog" și "West Side Story" au fost marile câștigătoare ale serii, prima peliculă obținând trofeul pentru "Cea mai bună dramă", cea de-a doua pentru "Cel mai bun musical sau comedie". Jane Campion a câștigat trofeul pentru "Cel mai bun regizor" pentru "The Power of the Dog".

În ceea ce privește jocul actoricesc, victorioși au fost Nicole Kidman - "Cea mai bună actriță într-o dramă", Will Smith - "Cel mai bun actor într-o dramă", Rachel Zegler a fost desemnată "Cea mai bună actriță într-un musical sau comedie, iar Andrew Garfield a luat acasă trofeul pentru "Cel mai bun actor într-un musical sau comedie".

Câștigătorii Globurilor de Aur 2022 - Lista completă (+ nominalizări)

Cinematografie

Cel mai bun film - dramă

  • "Belfast"
  • "CODA"
  • "Dune"
  • "King Richard"
  • "The Power of the Dog" - Câștigător

Cel mai bun film - comedie/musical: 

  • "Cyrano"
  • "Don’t Look Up"
  • "Licorice Pizza"
  • "Tick, Tick … Boom!"
  • "West Side Story" - Câștigător

Cel mai bun actor într-un film-dramă:

  • Mahershala Ali ("Swan Song")
  • Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos")
  • Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog")
  • Will Smith ("King Richard") - Câștigător
  • Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth")

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film - dramă: 

  • Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye")
  • Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter")
  • Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") - Câștigătoare
  • Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci")
  • Kristen Stewart ("Spencer")

Cel mai bun actor într-un film - comedie/musical: 

  • Leonardo DiCaprio ("Don’t Look Up")
  • Peter Dinklage ("Cyrano")
  • Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick … Boom!") - Câștigător
  • Cooper Hoffman ("Licorice Pizza")
  • Anthony Ramos ("In the Heights")

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film - comedie/musical: 

  • Marion Cotillard ("Annette")
  • Alana Haim ("Licorice Pizza")
  • Jennifer Lawrence ("Don’t Look Up")
  • Emma Stone ("Cruella")
  • Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story") - Câștigătoare

Cel mai bun regizor:

  • Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast")
  • Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog") - Câștigătoare
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal ("The Lost Daughter")
  • Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story")
  • Denis Villeneuve ("Dune")

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

  • Ben Affleck ("The Tender Bar")
  • Jamie Dornan ("Belfast")
  • Ciarán Hinds ("Belfast")
  • Troy Kotsur ("CODA")
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog") - Câștigător

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar:

  • Caitríona Balfe ("Belfast")
  • Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story") - Câștigătoare
  • Kirsten Dunst ("The Power of the Dog")
  • Aunjanue Ellis ("King Richard")
  • Ruth Negga ("Passing")

Cea mai bună piesă originală, compusă pentru film:

  • "Be Alive" ("King Richard") - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
  • "Dos Oruguitas" ("Encanto") - Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • "Down to Joy" ("Belfast") - Van Morrison
  • "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" ("Respect") - Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
  • "No Time to Die" ("No Time to Die") - Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell - Câștigători

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

  • "The French Dispatch" - Alexandre Desplat
  • "Encanto" - Germaine Franco
  • "The Power of the Dog" - Jonny Greenwood
  • "Parallel Mothers" - Alberto Iglesias
  • "Dune" - Hans Zimmer - Câștigător

Cel mai bun scenariu:

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - "Licorice Pizza"
  • Kenneth Branagh - "Belfast" - Câștigător
  • Jane Campion - "The Power of the Dog"
  • Adam McKay - "Don’t Look Up"
  • Aaron Sorkin - "Being the Ricardos"

Cel mai bun film de animație:

  • "Encanto" - Câștigător
  • "Flee"
  • "Luca"
  • "My Sunny Maad"
  • "Raya and the Last Dragon"

Cel mai bun film străin:

  • "Compartment No. 6" - Finlanda, Rusia, Germania
  • "Drive My Car" - Japonia - Câștigător
  • "The Hand of God" - Italia
  • "A Hero" - Franța, Iran
  • "Parallel Mothers" - Spania

Televiziune

Cel mai bun serial-dramă:

  • "Lupin"
  • "The Morning Show"
  • "Pose"
  • "Squid Game"
  • "Succession" - Câștigător

Cel mai bun serial - comedie/musical:

  • "The Great"
  • "Hacks" - Câștigător
  • "Only Murders in the Building"
  • "Reservation Dogs"
  • "Ted Lasso"

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial-dramă: 

  • Brian Cox ("Succession")
  • Lee Jung-jae ("Squid Game")
  • Billy Porter ("Pose")
  • Jeremy Strong ("Succession") - Câștigător
  • Omar Sy ("Lupin")

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial-dramă:

  • Uzo Aduba ("In Treatment")
  • Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")
  • Christine Baranski ("The Good Fight")
  • Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid’s Tale")
  • Michaela Jaé Rodriguez ("Pose") - Câștigătoare

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial - comedie/musical:

  • Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")
  • Nicholas Hoult ("The Great")
  • Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso") - Câștigător

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial-comedie/musical:

  • Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")
  • Elle Fanning ("The Great")
  • Issa Rae ("Insecure")
  • Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")
  • Jean Smart ("Hacks") - Câștigătoare

Cea mai bună miniserie/lungmetraj TV: 

  • "Dopesick"
  • "Impeachment: American Crime Story"
  • "Maid"
  • "Mare of Easttown"
  • "The Underground Railroad" - Câștigător

Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie/lungmetraj TV:

  • Paul Bettany ("WandaVision")
  • Oscar Isaac ("Scenes From a Marriage")
  • Michael Keaton ("Dopesick") - Câștigător
  • Ewan McGregor ("Halston")
  • Tahar Rahim ("The Serpent")

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o miniserie/lungmetraj TV:

  • Jessica Chastain ("Scenes From a Marriage")
  • Cynthia Erivo ("Genius: Aretha")
  • Elizabeth Olsen ("WandaVision")
  • Margaret Qualley ("Maid")
  • Kate Winslet ("Mare of Easttown") - Câștigătoare

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial, miniserie sau lungmetraj TV: 

  • Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")
  • Kieran Culkin ("Succession")
  • Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")
  • Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso")
  • O Yeong-su ("Squid Game") - Câștigător

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial, miniserie sau lungmetraj TV:

  • Jennifer Coolidge ("White Lotus")
  • Kaitlyn Dever ("Dopesick")
  • Andie MacDowell ("Maid")
  • Sarah Snook ("Succession") - Câștigătoare
  • Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso")

Comentează

Premii muzicale

Premiile Grammy 2022 ar putea fi amânate din cauza variantei Omicron

Ceremonia Premiilor Grammy 2022 ar urma să fie amânată, conform unor surse citate de Billboard. Evenimentul trebuia să aibă loc pe 31 decembrie la arena Crypto.com din Los Angeles, dar ar urma să fie amânată pentru o dată ulterioară.

04/01/2022

de

Nominalizari Premiile Grammy 2022
Nominalizari Premiile Grammy 2022 │ FOTO: Grammy.com www.grammy.com

Premiile Grammy ajung în 2022 la ediţia cu numărul 64, iar un purtător de cuvânt al Academiei a dezvăluit unei publicaţii americane că încă se discuta şi nu s-a ajuns la o decizie cu privire la data finală. Totuşi oficialii tind spre amânare din cauza numărului mare de cazuri Covid-19 varianta Omicron din SUA (aproape 300.000 pe zi). În 2021 ediţia 63 a premiilor a fost de asemenea mutată de la final de ianuarie din cauza pandemiei şi până la urmă s-a desfăşurat pe 14 martie 2021 la Los Angeles Convention Center.

Nominalizariile la ediţia din 2022 au fost anunţate pe 23 noiembrie 2021 prin live stream, iar Billie Eilish, Adele, Justin Bieber şi Ed Sheeran se întrec în nominalizări. Cel mai impresionant e totuşi artistul jazz Jon Batiste, cu 11 nominalizări, urmat de Doja Cat, H.E.R şi Bieber, cu câte 8 menţiuni. ABBA a bifat la rândul său prima nominalizare. La categoria rock concurează Gojira, Rob Zombie, AC/DC, Mastodon, Kings of Leon şi Dream Theater. La rap bătălia e strânsă, cu Drake şi Kanye având albume noi lansate la doar zile distanţă, în vreme ce Lil Nas X a lansat la rândul său un LP foarte popular.

Costi Ioniţă se numără printre compozitorii nominalizaţi la Premiile Grammy 2022 pentru piesa "Go Down Deh" a lui Sean Paul şi Shaggy. Între timp Jay-Z a devenit artistul cu cele mai multe nominalizări din istoria Premiilor Grammy, cu un total de 83 de nominalizări pe parcursul carierei.

În ce priveşte ceremonia din acest an, ea va avea acelaşi prezentator ca şi Premiile Grammy 2021 şi anume Trevor Noah. Îl cunoaştem din cariera de comediant, dar şi ca gazdă a show-ului "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" de pe Comedy Central.

Muzică și film

Lady Gaga și Billie Eilish sunt nominalizate la Globurile de Aur 2022 - Lista completă

Lady Gaga și Billie Eilish confirmă predicțiile criticilor și se regăsesc pe lista nominalizărilor la Globurile de Aur 2022. Gaga, ce are deja două Globuri de Aur în palmares, este nominalizată pentru rolul principal din filmul "House of Gucci", iar Billie Eilish e nominalizată pentru piesa "No Time to Die", de pe coloana sonoră a celui mai recent film din seria James Bond.

13/12/2021

de

Lady Gaga în ”House of Gucci”/ Billie Eilish în videoclipul ”No Time to Die”
Lady Gaga în ”House of Gucci”/ Billie Eilish în videoclipul ”No Time to Die” │ FOTO: Capturi YouTube

Lady Gaga îi calcă pe urme Barbrei Streisand și demonstrează că nu este doar o cântăreață cu voce excepțională, ci și o actriță în adevăratul sens al cuvântului. După Globurile de Aur obținute pentru "American Horror Story: Hotel" (Cea mai bună actriță într-o miniserie) și "A Star Is Born" (Cea mai bună piesă originală, pentru piesa "Shallow"), Gaga țintește și mai sus. Rolul principal din "House of Gucci" i-a adus o nouă nominalizare, în categoria "Cea mai bună actriță într-o dramă", iar șansele de câștig sunt destul de ridicate. Așa susțin, cel puțin, criticii, care, deși nu se pot pune de acord dacă Ridley Scott a făcut o treabă bună, par destul de siguri că Gaga e o Patrizia Reggiani convingătoare.

Trailer: "House of Gucci"

Billie Eilish, cea mai tânără artistă care a compus și interpretat piesa principală de pe coloana sonoră a unui film James Bond, continuă să scrie istorie. În ciuda amânărilor repetate a datei de lansare a filmului "No Time to Die", piesa cu același nume, scrisă de Billie și Finneas, are parte de atenția preconizată de critici. Tânăra artistă, în vârstă de 19 ani, a primit prima ei nominalizare la Globurile de Aur, în categoria "Cea mai bună melodie originală".

Videoclip oficial: "No Time to Die"

Gala decernării Globurilor de Aur 2022 va avea loc pe 9 ianuarie. Nu se știe încă dacă evenimentul se va desfășura în format clasic, cu public în sală.

Premii muzicale

Nominalizările la Premiile Grammy 2022 au fost anunţate: Billie Eilish şi Justin Bieber printre favoriţi

Ziua de 23 noiembrie a fost una importantă pentru industria muzicală, deoarece atunci au fost anunţate nominalizările la Premiile Grammy, ediţia 2022. Pe lângă "suspecţii obişnuiţi" avem şi câteva nume noi. Această gală vine după încă un an pandemic, care ne-a adus albume noi de la Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Deftones, Adele, Ed Sheeran, iar munca lor va fi recunoscută. De văzut şi dacă The Weeknd a fost ignorat din nou... Lista o găsiţi în articol.

23/11/2021

de

Nominalizari Premiile Grammy 2022
Nominalizari Premiile Grammy 2022 │ FOTO: Grammy.com www.grammy.com

Ei bine aflaţi că lunga listă de nominalizaţi îi are în frunte pe Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo şi J. Cole cu cele mai multe nominalizări. Anunţul a fost făcut în cadrul unui livestream pe YouTube, iar ceremonia Premiilor Grammy 2022 va avea loc pe 31 ianuarie 2022. Va fi transmisă live pe CBS, desfăşurându-se în Los Angeles, probabil în regim hibrid, o combinaţie de artişti prezenţi fizic la eveniment şi reprezentaţii şi discursuri pre-înregistrate sau transmise de acasă, din cauza pandemiei.

Billie Eilish a bifat nominalizări pentru "Cel mai bun album", "Cea mai bună piesă" şi "Înregistrarea Anului". Olivia Rodrigo concurează la aceleaşi categorii, dar şi la una extra, "Cel mai bun artist nou". Mai interesant e că ABBA a primit prima nominalizare la Grammy din carieră, la categoria "Cel mai bun disc al anului", pentru "I Still Have Faith In You". La categoria rock găsim nume ca Gojira, Rob Zombie, AC/DC Mastodon, Kings of Leon sau Dream Theater. Glass Animals apare la rândul printre numele noi.  Nu lipsesc Drake şi Kanye West la categoria rap, dar şi Lil Nas X cu câteva nominalizări.

Iată lista completă de nominalizări:

Record of the Year

  • ABBA – I Still Have Faith In You
  • Jon Batiste – Freedom
  • Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out of You
  • Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
  • Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
  • Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
  • Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
  • Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
  • Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Album of the Year

  • Jon Batiste – We Are
  • Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
  • Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
  • Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
  • Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Song of the Year

  • Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
  • Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
  • H.E.R. – Fight For You
  • Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
  • Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
  • Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
  • Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
  • Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
  • Brandi Carlile – Right On Time

Best New Artist

  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • Finneas
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid Laroi
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
  • Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
  • Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
  • Ariana Grande – Positions
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

  • Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
  • Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
  • James Blake – Before
  • Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
  • Caribou – You Can Do It
  • Rüfüs du Sol – Alive
  • Tiësto – The Business

Best Alternative Music Album

  • Fleet Foxes – Shore
  • Halsey – If I Cant Have Love, I Want Power
  • Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
  • Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
  • St. Vincent – Daddys Home

Best R&B Performance

  • Snoh Aalegra – Lost You
  • Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
  • H.E.R. – Damage
  • Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
  • Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Progressive R&B Album

  • Eric Bellinger – New Light
  • Cory Henry – Something To Say
  • Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
  • Lucky Daye – Table For Two
  • Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert
  • Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best Rap Performance

  • Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
  • Cardi B – Up
  • J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life
  • Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy
  • Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • Jon Batiste – I Need You
  • BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – Bring It On Home
  • Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again
  • H.E.R. – Fight for You
  • Lucky Dave, Yebba – How Much Can A Heart Take

Best Rap Album

  • J. Cole – The Off-Season
  • Drake – Certified Lover Boy
  • Nas – Kings Disease 2
  • Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
  • Kanye West – Donda

Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is The Devil
  • Doja Cat – Need to Know
  • Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
  • Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
  • Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best Rap Song

  • DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts
  • Saweetie, Doja Cat – Best Friend
  • Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
  • Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail
  • J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

  • Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
  • Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
  • Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
  • Camilo – Mis Manos
  • Alex Cuba – Mendó
  • Selena Gomez – Revelación

Best American Roots Performance

  • Jon Batiste – Cry
  • Billy Strings – Love and Regret
  • The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
  • Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
  • Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best American Roots Song

  • Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
  • Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me A Fool
  • Jon Batiste – Cry
  • Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
  • Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best Americana Album

  • Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
  • John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
  • Los Lobos – Native Sons
  • Allison Russell – Outside Child
  • Yola – Stand for Myself

Best Bluegrass Album

  • Billy Strings – Renewal
  • Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
  • The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute To Bill Monroe
  • Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
  • Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best Traditional Blues Album

  • Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues
  • Blues Traveler – Travelers Blues
  • Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
  • Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You
  • Kim Watson – Take Me Back

Best Contemporary Blues Album

  • The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream
  • Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
  • Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
  • Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Best Folk Album

  • Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
  • Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
  • Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
  • Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – Theyre Calling Me Home
  • Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Best Regional Roots Music Album

  • Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live In New Orleans!
  • Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops
  • Chia Wa – My People
  • Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco
  • Kalani Pea – Kau Ka Pea

Best Reggae Album

  • Etana – Pamoja
  • Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
  • Sean Paul – Live N Livin
  • Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty In the Silence
  • Spice – 10

Best Global Music Album

  • Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
  • Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert
  • Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
  • Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
  • Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best New Age Album

  • Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers
  • Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
  • Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea
  • Opium Moon – Night + Day
  • Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

  • The Marías – Cinema
  • Yebba – Dawn
  • Low – Hey What
  • Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
  • Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Rogét Chahayed
  • Mike Elizondo
  • Hit-Boy
  • Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

  • Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
  • Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
  • K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
  • Zedd, Griff – Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)
  • Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
  • Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
  • PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

  • Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
  • Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
  • Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd
  • Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
  • Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier

Best Immersive Audio Album

  • Alicia Keys – Alicia
  • Patricia Barber – Clique
  • Harry Styles – Fine Line
  • Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
  • Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender

Best Engineered Album, Classical

  • Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes
  • Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears
  • Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven Symphony No. 9
  • Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas
  • Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Childrens Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Childrens Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

  • Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin
  • Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
  • Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls
  • Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
  • Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Premiile Grammy 2022 se vor ţine la Crypto.com Arena din Los Angeles, pe 31 ianuarie 2022. Se vor putea urmări prin live streaming pe serviciul Paramount+ şi un trial este disponibil gratuit aici.

