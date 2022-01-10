Află cine sunt câștigătorii Globurilor de Aur 2022 - Lista completă

Gala Globurilor de Aur 2022 a continuat să fie un eveniment atipic și în acest an din cauza pandemiei. Primele premii importante ale anului au fost acordate în cadrul unei ceremonii restrânse, fără transmisiune live şi fără covor roşu, iar câștigătorii au fost anunțați via Twitter.

"The Power of the Dog" și "West Side Story" au fost marile câștigătoare ale serii, prima peliculă obținând trofeul pentru "Cea mai bună dramă", cea de-a doua pentru "Cel mai bun musical sau comedie". Jane Campion a câștigat trofeul pentru "Cel mai bun regizor" pentru "The Power of the Dog".

În ceea ce privește jocul actoricesc, victorioși au fost Nicole Kidman - "Cea mai bună actriță într-o dramă", Will Smith - "Cel mai bun actor într-o dramă", Rachel Zegler a fost desemnată "Cea mai bună actriță într-un musical sau comedie, iar Andrew Garfield a luat acasă trofeul pentru "Cel mai bun actor într-un musical sau comedie".

Câștigătorii Globurilor de Aur 2022 - Lista completă (+ nominalizări)

Cinematografie

Cel mai bun film - dramă

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"The Power of the Dog" - Câștigător

Cel mai bun film - comedie/musical:

"Cyrano"

"Don’t Look Up"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Tick, Tick … Boom!"

"West Side Story" - Câștigător

Cel mai bun actor într-un film-dramă:

Mahershala Ali ("Swan Song")

Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos")

Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog")

Will Smith ("King Richard") - Câștigător

Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth")

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film - dramă:

Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye")

Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter")

Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") - Câștigătoare

Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci")

Kristen Stewart ("Spencer")

Cel mai bun actor într-un film - comedie/musical:

Leonardo DiCaprio ("Don’t Look Up")

Peter Dinklage ("Cyrano")

Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick … Boom!") - Câștigător

Cooper Hoffman ("Licorice Pizza")

Anthony Ramos ("In the Heights")

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film - comedie/musical:

Marion Cotillard ("Annette")

Alana Haim ("Licorice Pizza")

Jennifer Lawrence ("Don’t Look Up")

Emma Stone ("Cruella")

Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story") - Câștigătoare

Cel mai bun regizor:

Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast")

Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog") - Câștigătoare

Maggie Gyllenhaal ("The Lost Daughter")

Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story")

Denis Villeneuve ("Dune")

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Ben Affleck ("The Tender Bar")

Jamie Dornan ("Belfast")

Ciarán Hinds ("Belfast")

Troy Kotsur ("CODA")

Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog") - Câștigător

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar:

Caitríona Balfe ("Belfast")

Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story") - Câștigătoare

Kirsten Dunst ("The Power of the Dog")

Aunjanue Ellis ("King Richard")

Ruth Negga ("Passing")

Cea mai bună piesă originală, compusă pentru film:

"Be Alive" ("King Richard") - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

"Dos Oruguitas" ("Encanto") - Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy" ("Belfast") - Van Morrison

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" ("Respect") - Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

"No Time to Die" ("No Time to Die") - Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell - Câștigători

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

"The French Dispatch" - Alexandre Desplat

"Encanto" - Germaine Franco

"The Power of the Dog" - Jonny Greenwood

"Parallel Mothers" - Alberto Iglesias

"Dune" - Hans Zimmer - Câștigător

Cel mai bun scenariu:

Paul Thomas Anderson - "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh - "Belfast" - Câștigător

Jane Campion - "The Power of the Dog"

Adam McKay - "Don’t Look Up"

Aaron Sorkin - "Being the Ricardos"

Cel mai bun film de animație:

"Encanto" - Câștigător

"Flee"

"Luca"

"My Sunny Maad"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Cel mai bun film străin:

"Compartment No. 6" - Finlanda, Rusia, Germania

"Drive My Car" - Japonia - Câștigător

"The Hand of God" - Italia

"A Hero" - Franța, Iran

"Parallel Mothers" - Spania

Televiziune

Cel mai bun serial-dramă:

"Lupin"

"The Morning Show"

"Pose"

"Squid Game"

"Succession" - Câștigător

Cel mai bun serial - comedie/musical:

"The Great"

"Hacks" - Câștigător

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Reservation Dogs"

"Ted Lasso"

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial-dramă:

Brian Cox ("Succession")

Lee Jung-jae ("Squid Game")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Jeremy Strong ("Succession") - Câștigător

Omar Sy ("Lupin")

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial-dramă:

Uzo Aduba ("In Treatment")

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Christine Baranski ("The Good Fight")

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid’s Tale")

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez ("Pose") - Câștigătoare

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial - comedie/musical:

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Nicholas Hoult ("The Great")

Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso") - Câștigător

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial-comedie/musical:

Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")

Elle Fanning ("The Great")

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Jean Smart ("Hacks") - Câștigătoare

Cea mai bună miniserie/lungmetraj TV:

"Dopesick"

"Impeachment: American Crime Story"

"Maid"

"Mare of Easttown"

"The Underground Railroad" - Câștigător

Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie/lungmetraj TV:

Paul Bettany ("WandaVision")

Oscar Isaac ("Scenes From a Marriage")

Michael Keaton ("Dopesick") - Câștigător

Ewan McGregor ("Halston")

Tahar Rahim ("The Serpent")

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o miniserie/lungmetraj TV:

Jessica Chastain ("Scenes From a Marriage")

Cynthia Erivo ("Genius: Aretha")

Elizabeth Olsen ("WandaVision")

Margaret Qualley ("Maid")

Kate Winslet ("Mare of Easttown") - Câștigătoare

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial, miniserie sau lungmetraj TV:

Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")

Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")

Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso")

O Yeong-su ("Squid Game") - Câștigător

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial, miniserie sau lungmetraj TV: