Nominalizările la American Music Awards (AMA) 2021 - Lista completă

Olivia Rodrigo și The Weeknd sunt artiștii cu cele mai multe nominalizări la ediția din 2021 a American Music Awards. Gala decernării premiilor va avea loc în luna noiembrie.

acum 3 ore

The Weeknd
The Weeknd │ FOTO: Captură YouTube

American Music Awards (AMA), gala în cadrul căreia sunt premiați cei mai bine vânduți artiști din muzica mainstream, continuă în 2021 cu cea de-a 49-a ediție. Nominalizările au fost stabilite pe baza cifrelor furnizate de Billboard (vânzări digitale, streaming, difuzări pe radio), câștigătorii urmând a fi determinați în urma centralizării voturilor acordate de fani.

Anul acesta, debutanta Olivia Rodrigo se bucură de cele mai multe nominalizări, respectiv 7, urmată fiind de The Weeknd, cu 6. Următorii în listă sunt Bad Bunny, Doja Cat și GIVĒON, cu câte 5 nominalizări. În categoria cea mai râvnită, Artist of The Year, bătălia se va da între Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo și Taylor Swift, cea care deține și recordul acestei categorii. Fosta cântăreață de muzică country a fost desemnată Artist of The Year de 6 ori, deținând și recordul de premii AMA - nu mai puțin de 32 de trofee.

Gala decernării premiilor va avea loc pe 21 noiembrie, la Microsoft Theater din Los Angeles. Evenimentul va fi transmis de ABC și va putea fi urmărit ulterior și pe Hulu.

Lista nominalizărilor la American Music Awards (AMA) 2021:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Ariana Grande
  • BTS
  • Drake
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • 24kGoldn
  • Giveon
  • Masked Wolf
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

  • Erica Banks “Buss It”
  • Måneskin “Beggin’”
  • Megan Thee Stallion “Body”
  • Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
  • Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
  • Cardi B “Up”
  • Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
  • Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
  • The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

  • Ariana Grande
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

  • AJR
  • BTS
  • Glass Animals
  • Maroon 5
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

  • Ariana Grande “Positions”
  • Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”
  • Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
  • Taylor Swift “evermore”
  • The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”

FAVORITE POP SONG

  • BTS “Butter”
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
  • Dua Lipa “Levitating”
  • Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Jason Aldean
  • Luke Bryan
  • Luke Combs
  • *Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Maren Morris
  • Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

  • Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
  • Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
  • Lee Brice “Hey World”
  • Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
  • *Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

  • Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
  • Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
  • Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
  • Luke Combs “Forever After All”
  • Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • Drake
  • Lil Baby
  • Moneybagg Yo
  • Polo G
  • Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • Cardi B
  • Coi Leray
  • Erica Banks
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

  • Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
  • Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
  • Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
  • Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”
  • Rod Wave “SoulFly”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

  • Cardi B “Up”
  • Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
  • Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
  • Polo G “RAPSTAR”
  • Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

  • Chris Brown
  • Giveon
  • Tank
  • The Weeknd
  • Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

  • Doja Cat
  • H.E.R.
  • Jazmine Sullivan
  • Jhené Aiko
  • SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

  • Doja Cat “Planet Her”
  • Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”
  • H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”
  • Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
  • Queen Naija “missunderstood”

FAVORITE R&B SONG

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
  • Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
  • H.E.R. “Damage”
  • Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna
  • Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • KAROL G
  • Natti Natasha
  • ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
  • Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

  • Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO”
  • Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
  • KAROL G “KG0516”
  • Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”
  • Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
  • Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
  • Farruko “Pepas”
  • Kali Uchis “telepatía”
  • Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

  • AJR
  • All Time Low
  • Foo Fighters
  • Glass Animals
  • Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

  • CAIN
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Elevation Worship
  • Lauren Daigle
  • Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

  • Kanye West
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Koryn Hawthorne
  • Maverick City Music
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

  • David Guetta
  • ILLENIUM
  • Marshmello
  • Regard
  • Tiësto

Premii muzicale

Câștigătorii MTV VMA 2021 - Olivia Rodrigo a scris piesa anului

Cei mai iubiți artiști din muzica pop, dance, hip-hop, R&B, rock și alternative au fost premiați în cadrul galei MTV VMA 2021. Nominalizată pentru prima oară în cadrul unei gale MTV, Olivia Rodrigo a câștigat, la doar 18 ani, în râvnita categorie "Piesa Anului" cu o melodie compusă de ea și lansată în pandemie. Pe lista câștigătorilor s-au regăsit și Justin Bieber, Lil Nas, BTS și Billie Eilish.

acum 2 luni

13/09/2021

Olivia Rodrigo la gala MTV VMA 2021
Olivia Rodrigo la gala MTV VMA 2021 │ FOTO: Captură YouTube

Viteza cu care industria muzicală scoate la iveală noi staruri pop crește de la un an la altul. Dacă în urmă cu doi ani, Billie Eilish era pe buzele tuturor celor aflați în căutarea unui sound proaspăt, luminile reflectoarelor par să se îndrepte acum către Olivia Rodrigo. Tânăra artistă, ce și-a lansat album de debut în plină pandemie, a câștigat în cadrul galei MTV VMA premiul pentru Piesa Anului cu single-ul "Drivers License". Ca și Billie, Olivia semnează și compoziția pieselor sale, în discursul ei de mulțumire încurajând tinerele artiste să-și urmeze visul și să-și compună muzica pe care vor să o împărtășească lumii, chiar dacă o fac într-un dormitor modest, și nu într-un studio de înregistrări.

Olivia Rodrigo: "Vreau să dedic acest premiu tuturor celorlalte fete care compun piese la ele în dormitor"

"În primul rând, vreau să vă mulțumesc vouă, fanilor. A fost cel mai magic an din viața mea și asta se întâmplă numai datorită vouă. Vă mulțumesc atât de mult! Le mulțumesc celor de la VMA și tuturor celor care m-au ajutat să înregistrez albumul "Sour". Vreau să dedic acest premiu tuturor celorlalte fete care compun piese la ele în dormitor. Sunt mulți oameni care vor încerca să vă descurajeze, dar să spui ceea ce gândești și să le împărtășești altora emoțiile pe care le trăiești sunt cele mai frumoase experiențe din lume", a declarat Olivia Rodrigo.

La fel ca Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo a ajuns cunoscută publicului jucând în producții Disney. A interpretat-o pe Paige Olvera în serialul Disney "Bizaardvark" și pe Nini Salazar-Roberts în "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series", difuzat de Disney+. În 2020 a semnat un contract cu Interscope și Geffen Records, lansându-și single-ul de debut, "Drivers License", în ianuarie 2021. Piesa, premiată acum și la MTV VMA, a ajuns Number One în 8 țări, urcând pe prima poziție inclusiv în Billboard Hot 100.

Gala MTV VMA 2021 l-a readus pe scenă și pe Justin Bieber, care nu mai participase la acest show din 2015. Artistul a avut cele mai mai multe nominalizări, câștigând în categoriile Artistul Anului și Cea Mai Bună Piesă Pop ( pentru single-ul "Peaches").

Trupa Foo Fighters a câștigat primul Global Icon Award, John Mayer bifând în categoria Cea Mai Bună Piesă Rock ("Last Train Home"). A fost premiată și Billie Eilish, pentru piesa "Your Power", dar și grupul K-Pop BTS, pentru "Butter".

Gala MTV VMA 2021 a avut loc pe 12 septembrie, la Barclays Center din Brooklyn. Evenimentul a fost prezentat de Doja Cat.

Câștigătorii MTV VMA 2021

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake -- "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber)
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA -- "Kiss Me More"
  • Ed Sheeran -- "Bad Habits"
  • Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" - Câștigător
  • The Weeknd -- "Save Your Tears"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Ariana Grande
  • Doja Cat
  • Justin Bieber - Câștigător
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior -- "Mood"
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- "Leave The Door Open"
  • BTS -- "Dynamite"
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"
  • Dua Lipa -- "Levitating"
  • Olivia Rodrigo -- "drivers license" - Câștigătoare

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • 24kGoldn
  • Giveon
  • The Kid LAROI
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Câștigătoare
  • Polo G
  • Saweetie

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

  • September 2020: Wallows -- "Are You Bored Yet?"
  • October 2020: Ashnikko -- "Daisy"
  • November 2020: SAINt JHN -- "Gorgeous"
  • December 2020: 24kGoldn -- "Coco"
  • January 2021: JC Stewart -- "Break My Heart"
  • February 2021: Latto -- "Sex Lies" -- RCA Records
  • March 2021: Madison Beer -- "Selfish"
  • April 2021: The Kid LAROI -- "WITHOUT YOU"
  • May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo -- "drivers license" - Câștigătoare
  • June 2021: girl in red "Serotonin"
  • July 2021: Fousheé -- "my slime"
  • August 2021: jxdn -- "Think About Me"

BEST COLLABORATION

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior -- "Mood"
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA -- "Kiss Me More" - Câștigătoare
  • Drake ft. Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later"
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon -- "Peaches"
  • Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa -- "Prisoner"

GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Blackpink
  • BTS - Câștigător
  • CNCO
  • Foo Fighters
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5
  • Bruno Mars / Anderson .Paak / Silk Sonic
  • Twenty One Pilots

BEST POP

  • Ariana Grande -- "positions"
  • Billie Eilish -- "Therefore I Am"
  • BTS -- "Butter" -- BIGHIT MUSIC
  • Harry Styles -- "Treat People With Kindness"
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon -- "Peaches" - Câștigători
  • Olivia Rodrigo -- "good 4 u"
  • Shawn Mendes -- "Wonder"
  • Taylor Swift -- "willow"

BEST HIP-HOP

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"
  • Drake ft. Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later"
  • Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion -- "On Me (remix)"
  • Moneybagg Yo -- "Said Sum"
  • Polo G -- "RAPSTAR"
  • Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. -- "FRANCHISE" - Câștigători

BEST ROCK

  • Evanescence -- "Use My Voice"
  • Foo Fighters -- "Shame Shame"
  • John Mayer -- "Last Train Home" - Câștigător
  • The Killers -- "My Own Soul's Warning"
  • Kings Of Leon -- "The Bandit"
  • Lenny Kravitz -- "Raise Vibration"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

  • Bleachers -- "Stop Making This Hurt"
  • Glass Animals -- "Heat Waves"
  • Imagine Dragons -- "Follow You"
  • Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear -- "My Ex's Best Friend" - Câștigători
  • Twenty One Pilots -- "Shy Away" -- Fueled By Ramen
  • WILLOW ft. Travis Barker -- "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"

BEST LATIN

  • Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez -- "Dákiti"
  • Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA -- "Lo Vas A Olvidar" - Câștigătoare
  • Black Eyed Peas and Shakira -- "GIRL LIKE ME"
  • J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy -- "UN DIA (ONE DAY)"
  • Karol G -- "Bichota"
  • Maluma -- "Hawái"

BEST R&B

  • Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid -- "BROWN SKIN GIRL"
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- "Leave The Door Open" - Câștigători
  • Chris Brown and Young Thug -- "Go Crazy"
  • Giveon -- "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY"
  • H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown -- "Come Through"
  • SZA -- "Good Days"

BEST K-POP

  • (G)I-DLE -- "DUMDi DUMDi"
  • BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez -- "Ice Cream"
  • BTS -- "Butter" - Câștigător
  • Monsta X -- "Gambler"
  • SEVENTEEN -- "Ready to love"
  • TWICE -- "Alcohol-Free"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

  • Billie Eilish -- "Your Power" -  Câștigătoare
  • Demi Lovato -- "Dancing With The Devil"
  • H.E.R. -- "Fight For You"
  • Kane Brown -- "Worldwide Beautiful"
  • Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
  • Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z -- "Entrepreneur"

BEST DIRECTION

  • Billie Eilish -- "Your Power" -- Directed by: Billie Eilish
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake -- "POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)" -- Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
  • Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" -- Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino - Câștigător
  • Taylor Swift -- "willow" -- Directed by: Taylor Swift
  • Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A -- "Franchise" -- Directed by: Travis Scott
  • Tyler, The Creator -- "LUMBERJACK" -- Directed by: Wolf Haley

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid -- "BROWN SKIN GIRL" -- Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed,
  • MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant  - Câștigători
  • Billie Eilish -- "Therefore I Am" -- Cinematography by: Rob Witt
  • Foo Fighters -- "Shame Shame" -- Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
  • Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper -- "Holy" -- Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
  • Lady Gaga -- "911" -- Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
  • Lorde -- "Solar Power" -- Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

BEST ART DIRECTION

  • Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer -- "ALREADY" -- Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
  • Ed Sheeran -- "Bad Habits" -- Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
  • Lady Gaga -- "911" -- Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
  • Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" -- Art Direction by: John Richoux
  • Saweetie ft. Doja Cat -- "Best Friend" -- Art Direction by: Art Haynes - Câștigătoare
  • Taylor Swift -- "willow" -- Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Bella Poarch -- "Build A Bitch" -- Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson,
  • Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
  • Coldplay -- "Higher Power" -- Visual Effects by: Mathematic
  • Doja Cat & The Weeknd -- "You Right" -- Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy,
  • Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant,
  • Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
  • Glass Animals -- "Tangerine" -- Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
  • Lil Nas X -- "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" -- Visual Effects by: Mathematic - Câștigător
  • P!NK -- "All I Know So Far" -- Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

  • Ariana Grande -- "34+35" -- Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
  • BTS -- "Butter" --Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
  • Ed Sheeran -- "Bad Habits" -- Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
  • Foo Fighters -- "Shame Shame" -- Choreography by: Nina McNeely
  • Harry Styles -- "Treat People With Kindness" -- Choreography by: Paul Roberts - Câștigător
  • Marshmello & Halsey -- "Be Kind" -- Choreography by: Dani Vitale

BEST EDITING

  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- "Leave The Door Open" -- Editing by: Troy Charbonnet - Câștigători
  • BTS -- "Butter" -- Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
  • Drake -- "What's Next" -- Editing by: Noah Kendal
  • Harry Styles -- "Treat People With Kindness" -- Editing by: Claudia Wass
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon -- "Peaches" -- Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
  • Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa -- "Prisoner"
The Weeknd începe o nouă etapă a carierei sale, oferă un teaser pentru un nou album

The Weeknd începe luna august în forţă, cu o schimbare a personajului său şi promisiunea unei noi ere. Avem şi un teaser pentru un album nou, deşi ecourile hitului "Blinding Lights" încă nu s-au stins. Avem mai multe detalii în articol.

acum 3 luni

03/08/2021

The Weeknd cântând la The Billboard Music Awards 2021
The Weeknd cântând la The Billboard Music Awards 2021 │ FOTO: Captură YouTube

Artistul canadian începuse teaserele cu privire la următoarea sa transformare în ultimele luni. Pe final de iulie şi-a golit contul de Instagram de fotografii, inclusiv de poza de profil, pregătind noul personaj pe care îl va etala. Precedentul personaj era un party boy în costum roşu, cu faţa devastată de operaţii estetice şi implicându-se mereu într-o bătaie la cazino sau într-un accident.

Aceea era faza "After Hours", o continuare a celei din "Starboy" am spune. Al patrulea album al canadianului a fost lansat în martie 2020 şi a generat single-urile "Heartless", "Save Your Tears" şi "Blinding Lights". Personajul cu bandaje pe faţă a fost "pensionat" cu ocazia lui Billboard Music Awards 2021 în luna mai, The Weeknd pregătind o nouă "persona".

La gala Billboard, The Weeknd a primit 10 premii în total, inclusiv "Cel mai bun album R&B" şi asta după ce a fost ignorat la nominalizările Grammy de la început de an. Revenind la noul personaj, am avut aluzii precum "vine apusul". Pe 2 august artistul anunţa că a renunţat la drogurile puternice şi bea alcool doar ocazional. După aproape un deceniu de glorificare a consumului de narcotice şi crearea unui imn al cocainomanilor, "Can't Feel May Face", acum noul The Weeknd este abstinent şi recunoaşte că a folosit drogurile ca "o cârjă".

Toate aceste informaţii au apărut în cadrul unui interviu cu GQ. Rapperul nu e totuşi complet cuminte, adoptând stilul de viaţă "sober lite" sau "California sober", adică o combinaţie de marijuana şi alcool ocazional. Toate aceste schimbări de stil de viaţă au sosit alături de declaraţia că Abel Tesfaye (numerele real al artistului) vrea şi o familie şi copii.

Iată şi teaserul postat pe Twitter pentru noul album, care include sintetizatoare ce amintesc de colaborarea cu Daft Punk:

În acelaşi interviu tânărul a declarat şi că viitorul disc este "albumul pe care am dorit întotdeauna să îl fac". Printre artiştii cu care ar vrea să lucreze pe viitor, The Weeknd a menţionat Arca, Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator, iar pe aceştia doi din urmă i-ar vrea în special la producţie.

Angelina Jolie și The Weeknd au fost surprinși luând cina împreună

O asociere la care nimeni nu s-ar fi gândit, Angelina Jolie (46 de ani) și The Weeknd (31 de ani) au fost fotografiați luând cina împreună în Los Angeles. Rămâne de văzut dacă a fost o întâlnire romantică sau de afaceri. Găsești mai multe detalii în articol.

acum 4 luni

02/07/2021

Angelina Jolie și The Weeknd - "Those Who Wish Me Dead" / Super Bowl 2021
Angelina Jolie și The Weeknd - "Those Who Wish Me Dead" / Super Bowl 2021 │ FOTO: captură YouTube

Potrivit publicației Page Six, Jolie și The Weeknd au luat cina la restaurantul italian Giorgio Baldi. Cei doi au plecat separat, pentru a evita ca paparazzi să îi fotografieze împreună. Angelina a purtat un trench cafeniu și o rochie neagră de mătase, în timp ce The Weeknd a fost îmbrăcat casual -  geacă de blugi, tricou negru și jeanși.

Deși nu este imposibil să fi fost o întâlnire romantică (atât Jolie, cât și The Weeknd sunt în prezent singuri), a fost mai probabil o întâlnire de afaceri, pe baza a ceea ce o sursă a declarat publicației menționate mai sus:

"În mod clar, nu încearcă să ascundă întâlnirea. [The Weeknd] se concentrează pe industria cinematografică. Are un nou serial pe HBO în care joacă".

Dincolo de acest aspect, între cei doi se pot găsi și alte legături. S-a vehiculat că Brad Pitt, fostul soț al actriței, ar fi flirtat cu Selena Gomez, fosta parteneră a lui The Weeknd în 2016. Acest lucru ar fi creat tensiuni în cuplul Jolie-Pitt. În același an, The Weeknd lansa piesa "Party Monster", ce conține o referință la Angelina: "Angelina, buze precum Angelina".

Mai mult, este posibil ca pe cei doi să-i fi legat și dragostea pentru Etiopia - părinții cântărețului sunt originari din Etiopia, iar Angelina a adoptat-o pe fiica ei de 16 ani, Zahara Marley, din această țară. Indiferent de numărul de presupuneri, fanilor nu le rămâne decât să aștepte și să vadă ce relație s-ar putea forma între Angelina Jolie și The Weeknd.

În altă ordine de idei, The Weeknd, pe numele său real Abel Tesfaye, va juca și co-produce noul serial "The Idol". Pelicula spune povestea unei cântărețe de muzică pop care începe o poveste de dragoste cu un enigmatic proprietar de club din L.A. fiind, în același timp, și liderul unei secte.

În ceea ce o privește pe Angelina, o putem urmări în "Those Who Wish Me Dead", lansat deja în cinematografe, dar și în "Eternals". Acesta din urmă o prezintă pe actriță jucând rolul de super-erou și va fi lansat pe 5 noiembrie.

