Sam Smith a lansat o variantă live a albumului "Love Goes"

De pe
Sam Smith își completează discografia cu un nou material. Este vorba de o versiune live a albumului "Love Goes", realizată în celebrul studio Abbey Road. Mai multe detalii în articol.
Sam Smith -

Sam Smith - "Love Goes at Abbey Road" │ FOTO: Universal Music Romania

Sam Smith, câștigător de premii Grammy, Brit Awards, Golden Globe si Oscar, a lansat o varianta live a celui mai recent material discografic - "Love Goes", în studioul Abbey Road. Albumul conține 13 melodii și a fost, totodată, singurul performance live a lui Sam Smith din 2020. "Love Goes" este al treilea material discografic lansat de artist.

Înregistrat alături de o trupă live completă, în interiorul Abbey Road, materialul "Love Goes Live at Abbey Road Studios" include piese precum "Diamonds", "Promises", "Kids Again", "Dancing With A Stranger" sau piesa ce da titlul albumului, "Love Goes", alături de Labrinth.

Concertul "Love Goes" a avut în setlist și hiturile "Lay Me Down" și "Stay With Me", dar și un cover intim al piesei "Time After Time", lansată de Cyndi Lauper.

Tracklist "Love Goes: Live at Abbey Road":

  1. Young (apare doar pe versiunea live de vinil)
  2. Diamonds
  3. Dancing With a Stranger
  4. Promises
  5. Too Good at Goodbyes
  6. Lay Me Down
  7. My Oasis (ft. Jade Anouka)
  8. Time After Time
  9. How Do You Sleep?
  10. For The Lover That I Lost
  11. Kids Again
  12. Love Goes (ft. Labrinth)
  13. Stay With Me
Alina Ghimus este redactor la InfoMusic.ro.
