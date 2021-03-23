Sam Smith a lansat o variantă live a albumului "Love Goes"

Sam Smith își completează discografia cu un nou material. Este vorba de o versiune live a albumului "Love Goes", realizată în celebrul studio Abbey Road. Mai multe detalii în articol.

Sam Smith, câștigător de premii Grammy, Brit Awards, Golden Globe si Oscar, a lansat o varianta live a celui mai recent material discografic - "Love Goes", în studioul Abbey Road. Albumul conține 13 melodii și a fost, totodată, singurul performance live a lui Sam Smith din 2020. "Love Goes" este al treilea material discografic lansat de artist.

Înregistrat alături de o trupă live completă, în interiorul Abbey Road, materialul "Love Goes Live at Abbey Road Studios" include piese precum "Diamonds", "Promises", "Kids Again", "Dancing With A Stranger" sau piesa ce da titlul albumului, "Love Goes", alături de Labrinth.

Concertul "Love Goes" a avut în setlist și hiturile "Lay Me Down" și "Stay With Me", dar și un cover intim al piesei "Time After Time", lansată de Cyndi Lauper.

Tracklist "Love Goes: Live at Abbey Road":