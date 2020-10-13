Nominalizările la MTV EMA 2020 o readuc în atenție pe Lady Gaga

După o ediție pandemică a premiilor MTV VMA urmează o gală MTV EMA 2020 pe același model. Lady Gaga este încă o dată artista momentului, cumulând 7 nominalizări, inclusiv în categoriile cele mai râvnite: Best Video, Best Artist, Best Pop și Best Song. Gaga este urmată îndeaproape de grupul K-Pop BTS și de Justin Bieber, fiecare evidențiindu-se cu câte 5 nominalizări.
Cea de-a 27-a ediție a premiilor MTV EMA vine cu trei noi categorii: Best Latin, Video for Good și Best Virtual Live. Ceremonia de două ore va avea loc duminică, 8 noiembrie, și va fi transmisă în 180 de țări.
Fanii europeni care vor să-și susțină artiștii favoriți o pot face votând pe mtvema.com. Lista de vot va fi deschisă până pe 2 noiembrie.
Nominalizările MTV EMA 2020:
Best Video
- Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
- Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
- DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake starring Justin Bieber
- Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Taylor Swift – The Man
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Artist
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Miley Cyrus
- The Weeknd
Best Song
- BTS – Dynamite
- DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
- Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Best Collaboration
- BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
- Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
- DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
- Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
- Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready
Best Pop
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Little Mix
Best Group
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Chloe x Halle
- CNCO
- Little Mix
Best New
- BENEE
- DaBaby
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Roddy Ricch
- YUNGBLUD
Biggest Fans
- Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Best Latin
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Best Rock
- Coldplay
- Green Day
- Liam Gallagher
- Pearl Jam
- Tame Impala
- The Killers
Best Hip Hop
- Cardi B
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Eminem
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Roddy Ricch
- Travis Scott
Best Electronic
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Kygo
- Marshmello
- Martin Garrix
- The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
- blackbear
- FKA twigs
- Hayley Williams
- Machine Gun Kelly
- The 1975
- twenty one pilots
Video for Good
- Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
- David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
- Demi Lovato - I Love Me
- H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
- Jorja Smith – By Any Means
- Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Best Push
- AJ Mitchell
- Ashnikko
- BENEE
- Brockhampton
- Conan Gray
- Doja Cat
- Georgia
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Tecca
- Tate McRae
- Wallows
- YUNGBLUD
Best Virtual Live
- BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live
- J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
- Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
- Little Mix – UNCancelled
- Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
- Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute