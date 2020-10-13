Cele mai așteptate concerte în România și recomandăriCele mai importante concerte în Romania în 2020 "Retro Rock" însuflețește Arenele Romane, peste 50 de artiști vor urca pe scenă Trupa AC/DC promovând albumul "Power Up"Brian Johnson explică care e relația trupei AC/DC cu toboșarul Chris Slade Feihong Basigu la Masked Singer România 2020Cine a fost Tigrul, al doilea personaj demascat în cea mai recentă ediție Masked Singer 2020 Monica Anghel și Marcel Pavel la "Te cunosc de undeva"Monica Anghel și Marcel Pavel au fost câștigătorii celei de-a cincea ediții "Te cunosc de undeva" - VIDEO Sonia Mosca la X Factor 2020 - captură ecranX Factor România 2020: Concurenta care i-a "spart creierii-n două" lui Florin Ristei - VIDEO Elena Băsescu a fost Unicornul demascat la Maked Singer RomaniaElena Băsescu a fost Unicornul demascat la Masked Singer România - VEZI VIDEO

Nominalizările la MTV EMA 2020 o readuc în atenție pe Lady Gaga

Cu un album proaspăt lansat, Lady Gaga a primit cele mai multe nominalizări la MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) 2020. Nici BTS și nici Justin Bieber nu stau rău, urmând-o la mică distanță pe Gaga.
Videoclip Lady Gaga 911

Videoclip Lady Gaga 911 │ FOTO: Tarsem

După o ediție pandemică a premiilor MTV VMA urmează o gală MTV EMA 2020 pe același model. Lady Gaga este încă o dată artista momentului, cumulând 7 nominalizări, inclusiv în categoriile cele mai râvnite: Best Video, Best Artist, Best Pop și Best Song. Gaga este urmată îndeaproape de grupul K-Pop BTS și de Justin Bieber, fiecare evidențiindu-se cu câte 5 nominalizări.

Cea de-a 27-a ediție a premiilor MTV EMA vine cu trei noi categorii: Best Latin, Video for Good și Best Virtual Live. Ceremonia de două ore va avea loc duminică, 8 noiembrie, și va fi transmisă în 180 de țări.

Fanii europeni care vor să-și susțină artiștii favoriți o pot face votând pe mtvema.com. Lista de vot va fi deschisă până pe 2 noiembrie.

Nominalizările MTV EMA 2020:

Best Video

  • Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
  • Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
  • DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake starring Justin Bieber
  • Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
  • Taylor Swift – The Man
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Miley Cyrus
  • The Weeknd

Best Song

  • BTS – Dynamite
  • DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
  • Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
  • Roddy Ricch – The Box
  • The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

  • BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
  • Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
  • DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
  • Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
  • Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
  • Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

  • BTS
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Katy Perry
  • Lady Gaga
  • Little Mix

Best Group

  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • Chloe x Halle
  • CNCO
  • Little Mix

Best New

  • BENEE
  • DaBaby
  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Roddy Ricch
  • YUNGBLUD

Biggest Fans

  • Ariana Grande
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

Best Latin

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Karol G
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna

Best Rock

  • Coldplay
  • Green Day
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Pearl Jam
  • Tame Impala
  • The Killers

Best Hip Hop

  • Cardi B
  • DaBaby
  • Drake
  • Eminem
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Travis Scott

Best Electronic

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Kygo
  • Marshmello
  • Martin Garrix
  • The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

  • blackbear
  • FKA twigs
  • Hayley Williams
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • The 1975
  • twenty one pilots

Video for Good

  • Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
  • David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love
  • Demi Lovato - I Love Me
  • H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
  • Jorja Smith – By Any Means
  • Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

  • AJ Mitchell
  • Ashnikko
  • BENEE
  • Brockhampton
  • Conan Gray
  • Doja Cat
  • Georgia
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lil Tecca
  • Tate McRae
  • Wallows
  • YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live

  • BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live
  • J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
  • Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
  • Little Mix – UNCancelled
  • Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
  • Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute
