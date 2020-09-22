Billboard Music Awards 2020 îşi dezvăluie nominalizările: Post Malone, BTS, Billie Eilish au cele mai multe menţiuni

Show-ul Billboard Music Awards 2020 are loc pe 14 octombrie 2020, iar Kelly Clarkson va fi gazda sa pentru al treilea an la rând. Lista nominalizărilor include o sumedenie de categorii şi genuri muzicale, iar pe ea găsim nume mari ca Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Khalid şi Maroon 5. Marele favorit este totuşi Post Malone, cu nu mai puţin de 16 nominalizări, în 15 categorii. Pe locul 2 se află Lil Nas X, cu 13 nominalizări şi Billie Eilish cu 12. Khalid este la egalitate cu tânăra, tot cu 12.
Kanye West pare a se fi încadrat perfect în nişa sa nouă, cu 9 nominalizări în categoriile de muzică creştină şi gospel, odată cu lansarea albumului "Jesus Is King". Există şi 3 categorii în care vor vota fanii în acest an, "Billboard Chart Achievement Award, "Top Social Artist" şi "Top Collaboration".
Gala premiilor se va ţine la The Dolby Theatre în Los Angeles şi va fi difuzată pe NBC. În acest an premiile sunt bazate pe piesele şi albumele care au urcat în topurile Billboard între 23 martie 2019 şi 14 martie 2020. Iniţial BBMA trebuia să aibă loc pe 29 aprilie, dar evenimentul a fost amânat din cauza pandemiei de Coronavirus.
Iată lista completă cu nominalizaţi şi toate categoriile:
Premii pentru artişti:
Cel mai bun artist:
- Billie Eilish
- Jonas Brothers
- Khalid
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Cel mai bun artist nou:
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Votul fanilor):
- Mariah Carey
- Luke Combs
- Lil Nas X
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
Cel mai bun artist masculin:
- DaBaby
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Cel mai bun artist feminin:
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Cel mai bun duo/grup:
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Panic! At The Disco
Cel mai bun artist Top Billboard 200:
- Drake
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Cel mai bun artist Top Hot 100:
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
Cel mai bun artist Top Streaming Songs:
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Cel mai bun artist Top Song Sales:
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Cel mai bun artist Top Radio Songs:
- Jonas Brothers
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Shawn Mendes
- Post Malone
Top Social Artist (Votul Fanilor):
- BTS
- Billie Eilish
- EXO
- GOT7
- Ariana Grande
Cel mai bun artist în turneu:
- Elton John
- Metallica
- P!nk
- The Rolling Stones
- Ed Sheeran
Cel mai bun artist R&B:
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
Cel mai bun artist R&B masculin:
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
Cel mai bun artist R&B feminin:
- Beyoncé
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
Cel mai bun turneu R&B:
- B2K
- Janet Jackson
- Khalid
Cel mai bun artist rap:
- DaBaby
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
Cel mai bun artist rap masculin:
- DaBaby
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
Cel mai bun artist rap feminin:
- Cardi B
- City Girls
- Megan Thee Stallion
Cel mai bun turneu rap:
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Cel mai bun artist country:
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Dan + Shay
- Maren Morris
- Thomas Rhett
Cel mai bun artist country masculin:
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
Cel mai bun artist country feminin:
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Cel mai bun grup/duo country:
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
Cel mai bun turneu country:
- Eric Church
- Florida Georgia Line
- George Strait
Cel mai bun artist rock:
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Tame Impala
- Tool
- twenty one pilots
Cel mai bun turneu rock:
- Elton John
- Metallica
- The Rolling Stones
Cel mai bun artist latin:
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
- Romeo Santos
Cel mai bun artist dance/electronic:
- Avicii
- The Chainsmokers
- DJ Snake
- Illenium
- Marshmello
Cel mai bun artist de muzică creştină:
- Lauren Daigle
- Elevation Worship
- For King & Country
- Hillsong United
- Kanye West
Cel mai bun artist gospel:
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Sunday Service Choir
- Kanye West
Premii pentru albume:
Cel mai bun album Billboard Top 200:
- Billie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
- Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"
- Khalid "Free Spirit"
- Post Malone "Hollywood’s Bleeding"
- Taylor Swift "Lover"
Cea mai bună coloana sonoră:
- "Aladdin"
- "Descendants 3"
- "Frozen II"
- "K-12" by Melanie Martinez
- "The Dirt" by Mötley Crüe
Cel mai bun album R&B:
- Beyoncé "Homecoming: The Live Album"
- Justin Bieber "Changes"
- Chris Brown "Indigo"
- Khalid "Free Spirit"
- Summer Walker "Over It"
Cel mai bun album rap:
- DaBaby "Kirk"
- Juice WRLD "Death Race For Love"
- Post Malone "Hollywood’s Bleeding"
- Roddy Ricch "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial"
- Young Thug "So Much Fun"
Cel mai bun album country:
- Kane Brown "Experiment"
- Luke Combs "What You See Îs What You Get"
- Maren Morris "Girl"
- Thomas Rhett "Center Point Road"
- Morgan Wallen "If I Know Me"
Cel mai bun album rock:
- The Lumineers "III"
- Slipknot "We Are Not Your Kind"
- Tame Impala "The Slow Rush"
- Tool "Fear Inoculum"
- Vampire Weekend "Father of the Bride"
Cel mai bun album latin:
- J Balvin & Bad Bunny "Oasis"
- Farruko "Gangalee"
- Maluma "11:11"
- Romeo Santos "Utopía"
- Sech "Sueños"
Cel mai bun album dance/electronic:
- Avicii "Tim"
- The Chainsmokers "World War Joy"
- Illenium "Ascend"
- Marshmello "Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set"
- Alan Walker "Different World"
Cel mai bun album de muzică creştină:
- Bethel Music "Victory: Recorded Live"
- Casting Crowns "Only Jesus"
- Hillsong United "People"
- Skillet "Victorious"
- Kanye West "Jesus is King"
Cel mai bun album gospel:
- Kirk Franklin "Long Live Love"
- Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers "Goshen"
- William McDowell "The Cry: A Live Worship Experience"
- Sunday Service Choir "Jesus Is Born"
- Kanye West "Jesus Is King"
Premii pentru melodii:
Cel mai bună melodie Top Hot 100:
- Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
- Billie Eilish "bad guy"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello "Señorita"
Cea mai bună melodie din Top Streaming:
- Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"
- Billie Eilish "bad guy"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"
- Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Cea mai bună melodie din Top Selling:
- Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
- Billie Eilish "bad guy"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
- Blake Shelton "God’s Country"
Cea mai bună melodie din Top Radio
- Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"
- Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
- Khalid "Talk"
- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber "I Don’t Care"
Cea mai bună colaborare (Votul fanilor):
- Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello "Señorita"
- Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber "I Don’t Care"
Cea mai bună piesă R&B:
- Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"
- Doja Cat & Tyga "Juicy"
- Khalid "Talk"
- Lizzo "Good Aş Hell"
- The Weeknd "Heartless"
Cea mai bună piesă rap:
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
- Lil Tecca "Ran$om"
- Lizzo "Truth Hurts"
- Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
- Post Malone "Wow."
Cea mai bună piesă country
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"
- Maren Morris "The Bones"
- Old Dominion "One Man Band"
- Blake Shelton "God’s Country"
- Morgan Wallen "Whiskey Glasses"
Cea mai bună piesă rock:
- Imagine Dragons "Bad Liar"
- Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker "I Think I’m Okay"
- Panic! At The Disco "Hey Look Mă, I Made It"
- Twenty One Pilots "Chlorine"
- Twenty One Pilots "The Hype"
Cea mai bună piesă latin:
- Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin "China"
- Bad Bunny & Tainy "Callaita"
- Daddy Yankee ft. Snow "Con Calmă"
- Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny "No Me Conoce"
- Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA "Otro Trago"
Cea mai bună piesă dance/electronică:
- Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"
- Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee "Close To Me"
- Illenium & Jon Bellion "Good Things Fall Apart"
- Kygo x Whitney Houston "Higher Love"
- Marshmello ft. Chvrches "Here With Me"
Cea mai bună piesă din muzica creştină:
- Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser "Raise A Hallelujah"
- Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West "Nobody"
- Lauren Daigle "Rescue"
- For King & Country "God Only Knows"
- Kanye West "Follow God"
Cea mai bună piesă gospel:
- Kirk Franklin "Love Theory"
- Kanye West "Closed on Sunday"
- Kanye West "Follow God"
- Kanye West "On God"
- Kanye West "Selah"