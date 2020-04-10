Editors a urcat pe Youtube un concert live pentru cei aflați în izolare - VIDEO

Este vorba de un concert din 6 martie 2008, ce a avut loc la Alexandra Palace din Londra. Trupa a scris un mesaj amplu pe pagina oficială de Instagram prin care anunța intenția de a publica un întreg concert.
"Bună, prieteni! Sperăm că sunteți bine și în siguranță în aceste vremuri dificile. La momentul ăsta, ar fi trebuit să terminăm câteva date din turneul nostru <<Black Gold>>, dar din motive evidente nu am reușit. Cu toate acestea, ne considerăm norocoși că am putut susține câteva concerte în Europa înainte de izolare și vom reveni să facem lucrurile pe care ar fi trebuit să le facem, atunci când va fi sigur.
Această perioadă mai liberă ne-a permis să scotocim printre cutii cu videoclipuri, DVD-uri și tot felul de prostii care s-au pierdut de-a lungul timpului. Așadar, din moment ce nimeni nu poate merge NICĂIERI, ca să nu mai vorbim de concerte, ne-am gândit să împărtășim cu voi câteva imagini din arhivă. Am încărcat concertul nostru de la Alexandra Palace din 6 martie 2008 unde am cântat piesele de pe primele două albume și la care a luat parte și vechiul nostru companion, Chris Urbanowicz. [...]
Indiferent dacă aveți tot timpul din lume și aveți nevoie de cât mai mult conținut la care vă uitați în următoarele săptămâni sau dacă doar vreți să vedeți ceva care să vă relaxeze după o zi grea, sperăm să vă placă.
Cu dragoste, Editors."
Hello friends! We hope that you’re all well and keeping safe during these difficult times. At this time, we should have been finishing off some dates on our Black Gold tour, which for obvious reasons we can’t. We were some of the lucky ones though, as we got to go about our business and play most of our European shows before the lockdown, and we will be back to do the other things we should have, when it is safe and right to do so. What this extra time has enabled us to do though is have a rummage through some boxes of old Editors videos, DVDs and all sorts of crap that got lost down the back of the sofa over the years. So, as no one can go to ANYTHING let alone gigs at the moment, we thought we’d share with you some footage from the archives... We’ve uploaded the big screen footage of our show at Alexandra Palace on 6th March 2008 where we play all the stuff from our first two records, and which obviously heavily features our old compadre Chris Urbanowicz. This is the show that some over-exuberant punter was loving the vibe of so much he/she launched a pint of lager in the air only to completely knock out the sound-desk, leaving us onstage playing on completely unaware that the crowd out front couldn't hear a thing - so excuse the couple of songs that go missing in the middle somewhere. I also remember this show for having to travel back to the hotel afterward in the boot of my mum and dad’s car, for some reason I can’t quite remember. Anyway, whether you have all the time in the world and need as much content as possible to binge on over the next few weeks, or maybe you would like something to watch to take your mind off things at the end of a tough day, we all hope you enjoy it. Much love. Ed, Editors x Link to full video in bio.
Editors este o formație de indie și alternative-rock, ce și-a început activitatea în 2002, în orașul Birmingham. Începuturile muzicale le-au desfășurat sub titulatura Pilot, The Pride și Snowfield, ca mai apoi, în 2002, să evolueze sub denumirea care i-a consacrat, cea de Editors.
Formația are în palmares o compilație și șase albume, două dintre ele de platină, și milioane de discuri vândute la nivel internațional. Albumul lor de debut, "The Back Room", a fost lansat în 2005 și a primit o nominalizare la Mercury Prize Awards. Discul conține hiturile "Munich" și "Blood".
Alături de aprecierile critice și succesul lor în topuri, formația a beneficiat în mod constant de turnee sold-out și numeroase distribuții ca headlineri în foarte multe festivaluri. Sound-ul dark-indie rock specific Editors este, de obicei, comparat cu sunetul unor trupe precum Echo & Bunnymen, Joy Division, Interpol, The Chameleons și U2.