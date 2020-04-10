Editors a urcat pe Youtube un concert live pentru cei aflați în izolare - VIDEO

View this post on Instagram

Hello friends! We hope that you’re all well and keeping safe during these difficult times. At this time, we should have been finishing off some dates on our Black Gold tour, which for obvious reasons we can’t. We were some of the lucky ones though, as we got to go about our business and play most of our European shows before the lockdown, and we will be back to do the other things we should have, when it is safe and right to do so. What this extra time has enabled us to do though is have a rummage through some boxes of old Editors videos, DVDs and all sorts of crap that got lost down the back of the sofa over the years. So, as no one can go to ANYTHING let alone gigs at the moment, we thought we’d share with you some footage from the archives... We’ve uploaded the big screen footage of our show at Alexandra Palace on 6th March 2008 where we play all the stuff from our first two records, and which obviously heavily features our old compadre Chris Urbanowicz. This is the show that some over-exuberant punter was loving the vibe of so much he/she launched a pint of lager in the air only to completely knock out the sound-desk, leaving us onstage playing on completely unaware that the crowd out front couldn't hear a thing - so excuse the couple of songs that go missing in the middle somewhere. I also remember this show for having to travel back to the hotel afterward in the boot of my mum and dad’s car, for some reason I can’t quite remember. Anyway, whether you have all the time in the world and need as much content as possible to binge on over the next few weeks, or maybe you would like something to watch to take your mind off things at the end of a tough day, we all hope you enjoy it. Much love. Ed, Editors x Link to full video in bio.