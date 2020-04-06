Basistul Duran Duran, John Taylor, a fost testat pozitiv la noul coronavirus

După dezvăluirea de zilele trecute a lui Pink, din care aflam că artista a fost diagnosticată cu COVID-19 în urmă cu aproximativ 3 săptămâni, John Taylor de la Duran Duran face o mărturisire similară. Basistul a fost și el diagnosticat cu acest virus, anunțând într-o postare pe Instagramul formației că se simte deja mult mai bine.
"Dragi prieteni, după ce m-am gândit o perioadă, am hotărât să vă împărtășesc că am fost testat pozitiv la noul Coronavirus în urmă cu aproape 3 săptămâni.
Poate că sunt un bărbat de 59 de ani destul de sănătos - îmi place să cred că sunt - sau am fost binecuvântat cu o formă ușoară de COVID-19 - dar după aproximativ o săptămână de ceea ce aș putea descrie că a fost o <<o gripă turbo>>, am început să mă simt mult mai ok, deși trebuie să recunosc că nu m-a deranjat să stau în carantină, pentru că mi-a dat șansa să mă recuperez cu adevărat."
"Vom reuși să înfrângem acest virus"
Taylor a hotărât să dezvăluie că a avut acest virus tocmai pentru a-i încuraja pe cei speriați să nu se mai teamă și să fie optimiști.
"Vă vorbesc pentru că există un val de frică generat de această pandemie, într-o oarecare măsură fiind complet justificat, iar inima mea merge către toți cei care au fost nevoiți să se confrunte cu durere și pierderi de vieți omenești. Dar vreau să vă spun că nu e întotdeauna letal, și vom putea și vom reuși să înfrângem acest virus", a declarat basistul.
Mesajul lui John Taylor de pe Instagram
DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago. Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover. I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing. Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy 🇮🇹 particularly, the UK 🇬🇧 and the US 🇺🇸 and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN. Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John 🖤