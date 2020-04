Alice in Chains lansează un poster ediție limitată și donează o parte din încasări

View this post on Instagram

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our industry and devastate our country, we have partnered with @statusserigraph to bring you the following limited edition print, featuring the artwork from our @fewspirits Whiskey. In an effort to support our fellow artists, a percentage of every sale will be donated to the COVID-19 Relief Fund. Thank you for the continued support of our Fans as we work through this difficult time. aliceinchains.warnermusic.com (link in bio)